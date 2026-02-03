Artificial intelligence is no longer a technical luxury or a tale from science fiction; it has become a major player in our daily lives:

It writes, translates, suggests, analyzes, and sometimes decides on our behalf.

The question worth pondering is not what it can do, but when does it turn from artificial intelligence into artificial stupidity?

This transformation does not happen suddenly, nor is it solely due to a technical malfunction, but often because of the way it is used, misunderstandings, and excessive trust.

•• Artificial intelligence is a tool, not an independent mind. The problem begins when humans abandon their critical role and accept what the system produces as is, without scrutiny or questioning. Here, artificial intelligence does not become stupid; rather, we act with intellectual laziness, turning the tool into a substitute for thinking instead of an aid to it.

•• Artificial intelligence does not understand the world; it learns from data. If the data is biased, incomplete, or contaminated with errors, then the outputs will be so.

At this moment, the system may appear "intelligent" in form, but it is "stupid" in essence; because it confidently reproduces errors.

•• Not every model is suitable for every task. Using artificial intelligence in sensitive fields without human oversight, such as medicine, judiciary, or journalism, can turn it into a danger rather than a solution.

Artificial stupidity here does not mean technical failure, but rather a lack of wisdom in its application.

•• Many artificial intelligence systems rely on the intelligent repetition of patterns, and when we demand creativity from it without human vision guiding it, it produces "polished" texts but devoid of soul, linguistically correct ideas that are empty in meaning.

Here we discover that intelligence without awareness can turn into elegant regurgitation... nothing more.

•• Artificial intelligence does not possess a conscience, a sense of justice, or an understanding of human impact. If we leave it to make decisions that affect humans without a clear ethical framework, we commit a grave mistake.

Artificial stupidity appears when we confuse computational ability with human wisdom.

Artificial intelligence does not turn into stupidity on its own; rather, we push it towards that.

It is a mirror to its users: if they use it well, their capabilities multiply; if they misunderstand, the errors magnify.

Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool, but the most dangerous aspect of it is not that it thinks like us, but that we stop thinking because of it.

•• Conclusion:

Right here... artificial stupidity begins.