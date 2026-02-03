تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لم يعد الذكاء الاصطناعي ترفاً تقنياً أو حكاية من روايات الخيال العلمي، بل أصبح لاعباً رئيسياً في حياتنا اليومية:
يكتب، يترجم، يقترح، يحلل، ويقرر أحيانا نيابةً عنا.
السؤال الذي يستحق التوقف عنده ليس ماذا يستطيع أن يفعل؟ بل متى يتحول من ذكاء اصطناعي إلى غباء اصطناعي؟
التحول لا يحدث فجأة، ولا بسبب خلل تقني فقط، بل غالباً بسبب طريقة الاستخدام، وسوء الفهم، والمبالغة في الثقة.
•• الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة، لا عقلاً مستقلاً. المشكلة تبدأ عندما يتخلى الإنسان عن دوره النقدي، ويقبل ما ينتجه النظام كما هو، دون تمحيص أو سؤال. هنا لا يصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي غبياً، بل نحن من نتصرف بكسل فكري، فنحوّل الأداة إلى بديل عن التفكير لا مساعداً له.
•• الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يفهم العالم، بل يتعلم من البيانات، فإذا كانت البيانات منحازة، ناقصة، أو ملوَّثة بالأخطاء، فإن المخرجات ستكون كذلك.
في هذه اللحظة، يبدو النظام «ذكيّاً» في الشكل، لكنه «غبي» في الجوهر؛ لأنه يعيد إنتاج الخطأ بثقة عالية.
•• ليس كل نموذج صالح لكل مهمة. استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في مجالات حساسة دون إشراف بشري كالطب، القضاء، أو الصحافة قد يحوِّله إلى خطر لا إلى حل.
الغباء الاصطناعي هنا لا يعني الفشل التقني، وإنما غياب الحكمة في التوظيف.
•• كثير من أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي تعتمد على التكرار الذكي للأنماط، وعندما نطالبه بالإبداع دون رؤية إنسانية تقوده، فإنه ينتج نصوصاً «مصقولة» لكنها بلا روح، أفكاراً صحيحة لغوياً لكنها فارغة معنوياً.
هنا نكتشف أن الذكاء بلا وعي قد يتحول إلى اجترار أنيق.. لا أكثر.
•• الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يملك ضميراً، ولا حسّاً بالعدل، ولا فهماً للأثر الإنساني. فإذا تركنا له قرارات تمس البشر دون إطار أخلاقي واضح، فإننا نرتكب خطأً فادحاً.
الغباء الاصطناعي يظهر عندما نخلط بين القدرة الحسابية والحكمة الإنسانية.
الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يتحول إلى غباء من تلقاء نفسه، بل نحن من ندفعه إلى ذلك.
هو مرآة لمستخدميه: إن أحسنوا الاستخدام، تضاعفت قدراتهم، وإن أساؤوا الفهم، تضخمت الأخطاء.
الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة قوية، لكن أخطر ما فيه ليس أن يفكر مثلنا، بل أن نتوقف نحن عن التفكير بسببه.
•• نهاية:
هنا تحديداً.. يبدأ الغباء الاصطناعي.
Artificial intelligence is no longer a technical luxury or a tale from science fiction; it has become a major player in our daily lives:
It writes, translates, suggests, analyzes, and sometimes decides on our behalf.
The question worth pondering is not what it can do, but when does it turn from artificial intelligence into artificial stupidity?
This transformation does not happen suddenly, nor is it solely due to a technical malfunction, but often because of the way it is used, misunderstandings, and excessive trust.
•• Artificial intelligence is a tool, not an independent mind. The problem begins when humans abandon their critical role and accept what the system produces as is, without scrutiny or questioning. Here, artificial intelligence does not become stupid; rather, we act with intellectual laziness, turning the tool into a substitute for thinking instead of an aid to it.
•• Artificial intelligence does not understand the world; it learns from data. If the data is biased, incomplete, or contaminated with errors, then the outputs will be so.
At this moment, the system may appear "intelligent" in form, but it is "stupid" in essence; because it confidently reproduces errors.
•• Not every model is suitable for every task. Using artificial intelligence in sensitive fields without human oversight, such as medicine, judiciary, or journalism, can turn it into a danger rather than a solution.
Artificial stupidity here does not mean technical failure, but rather a lack of wisdom in its application.
•• Many artificial intelligence systems rely on the intelligent repetition of patterns, and when we demand creativity from it without human vision guiding it, it produces "polished" texts but devoid of soul, linguistically correct ideas that are empty in meaning.
Here we discover that intelligence without awareness can turn into elegant regurgitation... nothing more.
•• Artificial intelligence does not possess a conscience, a sense of justice, or an understanding of human impact. If we leave it to make decisions that affect humans without a clear ethical framework, we commit a grave mistake.
Artificial stupidity appears when we confuse computational ability with human wisdom.
Artificial intelligence does not turn into stupidity on its own; rather, we push it towards that.
It is a mirror to its users: if they use it well, their capabilities multiply; if they misunderstand, the errors magnify.
Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool, but the most dangerous aspect of it is not that it thinks like us, but that we stop thinking because of it.
•• Conclusion:
Right here... artificial stupidity begins.