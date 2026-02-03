لم يعد الذكاء الاصطناعي ترفاً تقنياً أو حكاية من روايات الخيال العلمي، بل أصبح لاعباً رئيسياً في حياتنا اليومية:

يكتب، يترجم، يقترح، يحلل، ويقرر أحيانا نيابةً عنا.

السؤال الذي يستحق التوقف عنده ليس ماذا يستطيع أن يفعل؟ بل متى يتحول من ذكاء اصطناعي إلى غباء اصطناعي؟

التحول لا يحدث فجأة، ولا بسبب خلل تقني فقط، بل غالباً بسبب طريقة الاستخدام، وسوء الفهم، والمبالغة في الثقة.

•• الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة، لا عقلاً مستقلاً. المشكلة تبدأ عندما يتخلى الإنسان عن دوره النقدي، ويقبل ما ينتجه النظام كما هو، دون تمحيص أو سؤال. هنا لا يصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي غبياً، بل نحن من نتصرف بكسل فكري، فنحوّل الأداة إلى بديل عن التفكير لا مساعداً له.

•• الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يفهم العالم، بل يتعلم من البيانات، فإذا كانت البيانات منحازة، ناقصة، أو ملوَّثة بالأخطاء، فإن المخرجات ستكون كذلك.

في هذه اللحظة، يبدو النظام «ذكيّاً» في الشكل، لكنه «غبي» في الجوهر؛ لأنه يعيد إنتاج الخطأ بثقة عالية.

•• ليس كل نموذج صالح لكل مهمة. استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في مجالات حساسة دون إشراف بشري كالطب، القضاء، أو الصحافة قد يحوِّله إلى خطر لا إلى حل.

الغباء الاصطناعي هنا لا يعني الفشل التقني، وإنما غياب الحكمة في التوظيف.

•• كثير من أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي تعتمد على التكرار الذكي للأنماط، وعندما نطالبه بالإبداع دون رؤية إنسانية تقوده، فإنه ينتج نصوصاً «مصقولة» لكنها بلا روح، أفكاراً صحيحة لغوياً لكنها فارغة معنوياً.

هنا نكتشف أن الذكاء بلا وعي قد يتحول إلى اجترار أنيق.. لا أكثر.

•• الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يملك ضميراً، ولا حسّاً بالعدل، ولا فهماً للأثر الإنساني. فإذا تركنا له قرارات تمس البشر دون إطار أخلاقي واضح، فإننا نرتكب خطأً فادحاً.

الغباء الاصطناعي يظهر عندما نخلط بين القدرة الحسابية والحكمة الإنسانية.

الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يتحول إلى غباء من تلقاء نفسه، بل نحن من ندفعه إلى ذلك.

هو مرآة لمستخدميه: إن أحسنوا الاستخدام، تضاعفت قدراتهم، وإن أساؤوا الفهم، تضخمت الأخطاء.

الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة قوية، لكن أخطر ما فيه ليس أن يفكر مثلنا، بل أن نتوقف نحن عن التفكير بسببه.

•• نهاية:

هنا تحديداً.. يبدأ الغباء الاصطناعي.