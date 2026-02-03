ما أربكني في الخمسين ليس الرقم ذاته، بل الاكتشاف المتأخر أنني عشت سنوات طويلة وأنا أظن أن الحياة لم تبدأ بعد. كنت أؤجل الفرح والجرأة والاختيار، مرة باسم الحكمة، ومرة باسم الظروف، حتى وجدتني فجأة في منتصف الطريق، بلا مقدمات ولا إنذارات. كأن الزمن مر صامتاً لا يطرق باباً، ولا يوقظ أحداً. لم تكن هناك إشارات جسدية واضحة تبرر هذا الوصول، ولا حكمة مكتملة كما وعدونا. كان هناك فقط شعور داخلي غامض: دهشة ممزوجة بالارتباك. أين ذهبت المسافة الطويلة بين البدايات وهذا الموضع؟ متى تحول لاحقاً إلى الآن؟. وأنا أتأمل هذا العمر من شرفته، لم يلفتني ما فقدته من قوة، ولا ما كسبته من معرفة، بل كثرة الذين تركتهم خلفي، وقلة الذين أراهم أمامي. في الخلف وجوه كثيرة: أصدقاء طريق، رفقاء مرحلة، أحلام مشتركة تفرقت بلا خصومة. وفي الأمام عدد قليل جداً، لكنه حقيقي. تعلمت متأخراً أن كثرة الناس ليست ثراءً، وأن القلة الصادقة وحدها هي الرصيد الذي لا يفقد قيمته مع الزمن. مضى العمر سريعاً؛ لأنه كان متنوعاً: بين تجربة خائبة ومغامرة ناجحة، بين قرار نادم وآخر منقذ. وأكثر ما آلمني لم يكن الفشل، بل ما لم أحاوله أصلاً. استنزفت كثيراً من عمري بالخوف من أشياء لم تقع، وبالتحفظ أمام فرص كانت تستحق المجازفة. ومع هذا الوعي، تكشفت حقيقة أشد قسوة: أكثر ما يجلب التعاسة ليس الخسارة، بل الارتهان لأحلام لا تشبهنا. أحلام بعيدة تستنزفنا بصمت، وتسرق متعة الحاضر، وتغرس فينا شعوراً دائماً بالنقص، كأننا لم نكن على الكفاية دوماً. فكرة الموت، على عكس ما كنت أظن، لم تجعل الحياة أكثر بؤساً، بل أكثر معنى. حين تدرك أن الوقت ليس مفتوحاً، يصبح الفعل ضرورة أخلاقية، لا ترفاً، وتتوقف تلقائياً عن استنزاف روحك في التفاصيل الصغيرة والخصومات الهشة. في الخمسين، تكتشف أن الحياة في غاية الغرور والهوان معاً. تغرك حين تتسع أمامك، وتهينك حين تتضاءل فجأة وهي بين يديك. كلما كبرت الدنيا في عيوننا، كبرت حسراتنا؛ لأن التوقعات العالية تصنع خيبات عالية. وكلما صغرت الدنيا في نظرك، خف وزنك الداخلي -فكان الارتطام أقل وقعاً-، وخف ألمك؛ لأنه ليس هناك ما يستحق كل هذا الألم، ليست المشكلة في ما نعيشه، بل في الصورة التي نرسمها لما يجب أن نعيشه. على هذه الضفة من العمر، لا أكتب ندماً ولا حزناً، بل وعياً، لأقول إن العمر لا يقاس بما مضى فقط، بل بما تبقى، وبالطريقة التي سنعيش بها ما تبقى. ليست هذه نهاية، لكنها يقظة متأخرة. وما دام في العمر بقية، فهو لا يزال يستحق أن يعاش بصدق وامتلاء، وقبل أن نصل مرة أخرى، إلى ضفة أخرى، وبلا أي فرصة للعودة.