What troubled me about turning fifty was not the number itself, but the late realization that I had lived many years thinking that life had not yet begun. I kept postponing joy, courage, and choice, sometimes in the name of wisdom and other times in the name of circumstances, until I suddenly found myself halfway through, without any introductions or warnings. It was as if time passed silently, knocking on no doors and waking no one. There were no clear physical signs to justify this arrival, nor was there the complete wisdom they had promised us. There was only a vague internal feeling: a mixture of astonishment and confusion. Where did the long distance between beginnings and this moment go? When did later turn into now? As I contemplate this age from my balcony, I am not struck by what I have lost in strength, nor by what I have gained in knowledge, but rather by the multitude of those I have left behind and the few I see ahead of me. Behind me are many faces: friends from the journey, companions from a phase, shared dreams that scattered without enmity. In front of me, there are very few, but they are real. I learned late that a crowd of people is not wealth, and that only genuine few are the assets that do not lose their value over time. Life passed quickly because it was diverse: between a failed experience and a successful adventure, between a regrettable decision and a saving one. What hurt me the most was not failure, but what I never attempted at all. I drained much of my life fearing things that did not happen and hesitating in front of opportunities that deserved a risk. With this awareness, a harsher truth revealed itself: what brings unhappiness the most is not loss, but being tethered to dreams that do not resemble us. Distant dreams silently drain us, steal the joy of the present, and instill in us a constant feeling of inadequacy, as if we were never enough. The idea of death, contrary to what I thought, did not make life more miserable, but rather more meaningful. When you realize that time is not open-ended, action becomes a moral necessity, not a luxury, and you automatically stop draining your spirit in small details and fragile disputes. At fifty, you discover that life is both incredibly arrogant and humiliating. It deceives you when it expands before you and humiliates you when it suddenly shrinks while in your hands. The larger the world appears in our eyes, the greater our regrets become; because high expectations create high disappointments. And the smaller the world seems to you, the lighter your internal weight becomes - thus the impact of the crash is less - and your pain diminishes; because there is nothing that deserves all this pain. The problem is not in what we live, but in the image we draw of what we should live. On this side of life, I do not write with regret or sadness, but with awareness, to say that life is not measured only by what has passed, but by what remains, and by the way we will live what remains. This is not an end, but a late awakening. As long as there is still time left, it is still worth living with sincerity and fullness, before we reach, once again, another shore, with no chance of returning.