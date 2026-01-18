لم يكن ترحيب قيادة المملكة العربية السعودية بتصنيف إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فروع جماعة الإخوان المسلمين في مصر والأردن ولبنان «منظمات إرهابية»، مع فرض عقوبات عليها وعلى أعضائها، إلا من باب مكانة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عالمياً، وقدرتها على إنفاذ إرادتها السياسية بما تمتلكه من تأثير لا يخفى في مفاصل السياسة العالمية.
سبقت المملكة الجميع بزمن طويل في التنويه بخطر «الإخوان»، والجماعات المتناسلة من أفكارهم المفارقة للشرع، والمباينة للتعاليم الدينية الصريحة، وهو عين ما أشار إليه الأمير تركي الفيصل في مقاله المميّز بصحيفة الشرق الأوسط 16 يناير 2026م، تحت عنوان «الأصوات النّشاز ومواقف المملكة»
بقوله: إنَّ مَنْ يَقُودُ العالمَ الإسلاميَّ إلى النَّهجِ العقائديِّ الصَّحيحِ، هي المملكةُ، والأمير محمد خاصَّةً، تحتَ زعامةِ خادمِ الحرمينِ الشريفينِ
بلْ إنَّ جماعةَ «الإخوانِ المسلمينَ» مُصَنَّفةٌ لدَى السُّلطاتِ السعوديةِ جماعةً إرهابيةً مُنذُ عهدِ المغفورِ له الملكِ عبدِاللهِ، وكذلكَ ما يُسمَّى داعِشَ وكذلك بيان هيئة كبار العلماء في المملكة بتاريخ 10 نوفمبر 2020م، وغيرها من المقالات الناقدة، والبيانات المصرحة بخطر الإخوان وتفكيرهم السرطاني، هذا السبق السعودي يضع التصنيف الأمريكي في خانة المتأخّر كثيراً عن إدراك حجم خطر «الإخوان»، ومدى التأثير الذي أحدثته في بنية المجتمعات التي غزوها، وبذور الشر التي دسّوها في بعض العقول، وتلغيمها للأجواء، مما كان يستوجب التبكير بهذا التصنيف منذ عقود مضت، قياساً على وضوح رسالتهم، التي لم تكن بحاجة للبحث الدقيق، والعمل الاستخباراتي المضني، فكل شيء كان يدور في العلن، وبجهير الصوت، وتعدّى من النظرية إلى التطبيق في كثير من الأعمال الإرهابية. وهي علامات استفهام تظل حائرة في داخلي عن إجابة شافية حول تأخر الولايات المتحدة عن اتخاذ هذا القرار البدهي، قريناً ذلك مع استفهام آخر حول تجزئتها لفروع «الإخوان»، بحيث يصبح بعضها «إرهابياً»، فيما سكت التصنيف عن بقية الفروع.
والحقيقة التي لا مراء حولها ولا جدال، أن «جماعة الإخوان»، من دون جماعات الإسلام السياسي، تتحرّك بمفهوم يلغي الحدود، ولا يعترف بالأوطان، ويجعل «الفكرة» هي الوطن الحقيقي، الواجب مناصرته والذود عنه، في أي بقعة حلّوا فيها. بهذا المفهوم ينسفون فكرة «تجزئتهم»، والتعامل معهم على اعتبارهم جزراً متفرقة، وأرخبيلاً منقطع الأوصال، بل يؤكدون بالتنظير المتبوع بالعمل أنهم جسم واحد، بما يتطلّب معالجة واحدة لشمول الكيان، وليس تجزئةً ترى في بعضهم «إرهابيين»، وما دونهم حالة «بين بين» إلى حين،
على نحو ما ذهبت إليه المملكة وقيادتها منذ وقت مبكر، وبخاصة في هذا العهد الموسوم بـ«الحزم والعزم»، فقد أخذت «الإخوان» جملة واحدة، ولم تنظر لفرع دون فرع لقناعة راسخة بأن الفرع يتبع الأصل، والأصل فاسد المعتقد، مُلغّم الفكر، ومفارق لروح الجماعة، وإن تزيّا بالإسلام، وتلبّس بالخطاب الديني.
وهو قول لا نرسله إرسال انفعال وتجنٍّ، ولكن نستقرئه استقراء فحص وتدقيق منذ جهر حسن البنا بفكرته، وتقعيد سيد قطب لها وبخاصة في كتابه «في ظلال القرآن»، الذي يمثّل المنجم الفكري الذي متح منه واستقى «الإخوان» مساقي التطرّف والغلو والذهاب إلى تفسيق المجتمعات وتبدعيها وصولاً إلى تكفيرها بالمطلق، على نحو ما أورده أحد كبار منظري هذه الجماعة، الدكتور يوسف القرضاوي الذي كتب في مذكراته الموسومة بـ«ابن القرية والكُتّاب - ملامح سيرة ومسيرة» ما نصّه:
(إنّ فكرة التكفير لمسلمي اليوم لم ينفرد بها كتاب المعالم، بل أصلها في الظلال وفي كتب أخرى أهمها العدالة الاجتماعية)، ويذهب إلى أبعد من ذلك في المذكرات نفسها بالقول (..وأخطر ما تحتويه التوجّهات الجديدة في هذه المرحلة لسيد قطب هو ركونه إلى فكرة التكفير والتوسّع فيه).
فإذا كان هذا هو رأي «القرضاوي»، بموقعه الذي عرف به بين الإخوان
فإنه، ومن باب أولى، النظر إلى هذه الجماعة بوصفها «كتلة صماء»، غير قابلة للتجزئة، قياساً على الأصل الذي استقت منه، والمعطن الذي غرفت منه، وإن كان ثمة تفاوت بينها، فلا يعدو أن يكون تفاوتاً في درجات القبح، والعنف، والغلو، والتطرف، دون خروج عن هذه الدوائر إلى براح السماحة والاعتدال والمنهج الإسلامي السليم.
الوجه الإيجابي لهذا التصنيف الأمريكي، يكمن في ما سيتبعه من إجراءات عملية وبخاصة التدفق المالي، والتمويل الذي يسخّره «الإخوان» في نشاطهم الهدام، على مستوى الدعاية الإعلامية، والترويج لأفكارهم الملغمة، والسيطرة على الميديا، وتمويل العمليات الإرهابية، وغيرها مما نشاهده اليوم، ونلمس أثره السلبي على المجتمعات.
على أن الجهد الأكبر يجب أن يتجه نحو تفكيك منهج هذه الجماعة، وإخضاعه إلى التفنيد ونسف كافة المرتكزات التي يقوم عليها، وبخاصة في ما يتصل بمفاهيم «الحاكمية»، وجاهلية المجتمع وانقطاعه عن الدين، وحتمية الصراع، التي دأب سيد قطب في كتابه «ظلال» يطرق عليها طرقاً أخرج به مجتمعات المسلمين من الإسلام وألحقهم بالجاهلية الأولى قولاً واحداً، مقروءاً ذلك في الكثير من الشواهد طي كتابه الملغوم هذا ومن أبرزها قوله الصريح (إن وجود الأمة المسلمة قد انقطع منذ قرون كثيرة)، ومن هذا الموقف المكفّر للمسلمين انطلقت «السرورية»، وتبعتها الصحوة الكريهة وخرجت جماعة «التكفير والهجرة»، وانسلت «داعش»، إلى آخر هذه القائمة البائسة.
إننا في مسيس الحاجة إلى إخضاع منهج الإخوان المسلمين إلى الدرس العميق، وتسليط الضوء على كافة مرتكزاته التي قام عليها، ووضعها في ميزان الشرع، ومجادلتها بما تستحقه من البيان وفق رؤى الشرع الحنيف، والنهج الإسلامي القويم، القائم على العدل والمساواة والحرية، اتساقاً مع الآية الكريمة: «فَذَكِّرْ إِنَّمَا أَنْتَ مُذَكِّرٌ، لَسْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ بِمُسَيْطِرٍ»، وقوله تعالى: «وَلَوْ شَاءَ رَبُّكَ لَآمَنَ مَن فِي الْأَرْضِ كُلُّهُمْ جَمِيعاً ۚ أَفَأَنتَ تُكْرِهُ النَّاسَ حَتَّىٰ يَكُونُوا مُؤْمِنِينَ».
اللهم دمر الإخوان وأعوانهم ولا تذر على الأرض أحداً منهم.
The welcome of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the classification by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon as "terrorist organizations," along with the imposition of sanctions on them and their members, was merely a reflection of the global standing of the United States and its ability to enforce its political will, given its undeniable influence in the corridors of global politics.
The Kingdom has long been ahead of everyone in warning about the danger of the "Brotherhood" and the groups that stem from their ideas, which diverge from religious law and contradict explicit religious teachings. This is precisely what Prince Turki Al-Faisal pointed out in his distinguished article in Asharq Al-Awsat on January 16, 2026, titled "The Discordant Voices and the Kingdom's Positions."
He stated: "The one leading the Islamic world towards the correct doctrinal path is the Kingdom, and especially Prince Mohammed, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques."
In fact, the "Muslim Brotherhood" has been classified by Saudi authorities as a terrorist organization since the reign of the late King Abdullah, as well as what is called ISIS, along with the statement from the Council of Senior Scholars in the Kingdom dated November 10, 2020, and other critical articles and statements declaring the danger of the Brotherhood and their cancerous thinking. This Saudi foresight places the American classification in a position that is significantly delayed in recognizing the magnitude of the "Brotherhood's" threat and the extent of the impact they have had on the structure of the societies they have invaded, and the seeds of evil they have sown in some minds, contaminating the atmosphere, which warranted an earlier classification decades ago, given the clarity of their message, which did not require meticulous research or exhausting intelligence work, as everything was happening in public, loudly, and moving from theory to practice in many terrorist acts. This raises questions that linger within me about a satisfactory answer regarding the delay of the United States in making this obvious decision, alongside another question regarding its fragmentation of the "Brotherhood's" branches, so that some are labeled "terrorists," while the classification remains silent about the rest of the branches.
The undeniable truth is that the "Muslim Brotherhood," along with political Islam groups, operates under a concept that abolishes borders, does not recognize nations, and makes the "idea" the true homeland that must be supported and defended, wherever they settle. With this concept, they undermine the idea of "fragmentation" and treat themselves as a single entity, emphasizing through theory followed by action that they are one body, which requires a unified treatment for the entire entity, rather than fragmentation that sees some as "terrorists," while others remain in a "between" state for the time being.
As the Kingdom and its leadership have maintained from an early time, especially in this era characterized by "determination and resolve," they have taken the "Brotherhood" as a whole and have not looked at one branch without another, firmly believing that a branch follows the root, and the root is corrupt in belief, laden with flawed thought, and diverges from the spirit of the group, even if it masquerades as Islam and adopts religious discourse.
This is not a statement we make out of emotion or prejudice, but rather a conclusion we draw from careful examination since Hassan al-Banna openly proclaimed his idea, and Sayyid Qutb established it, especially in his book "In the Shade of the Qur'an," which represents the intellectual mine from which the "Brotherhood" drew their paths of extremism and excess, leading to the vilification and innovation of societies, ultimately reaching the point of absolute takfir, as noted by one of the prominent theorists of this group, Dr. Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who wrote in his memoirs titled "Son of the Village and the Writers - Features of a Life and Journey" the following:
(The idea of takfir for today's Muslims was not solely the work of the authors of the landmarks, but its roots lie in the shadows and in other important books, the most important of which is social justice), and he goes further in the same memoirs by stating (..and the most dangerous aspect of the new orientations in this phase for Sayyid Qutb is his reliance on the idea of takfir and its expansion).
If this is the opinion of "al-Qaradawi," given his position known among the Brotherhood,
then, it is all the more reason to view this group as a "monolithic block," indivisible, based on the root from which it drew, and the source from which it derived, and while there may be differences among them, they do not exceed differences in degrees of ugliness, violence, excess, and extremism, without departing from these circles into the expanse of tolerance, moderation, and the sound Islamic approach.
The positive aspect of this American classification lies in the practical measures that will follow, especially regarding the financial flow and funding that the "Brotherhood" utilizes in their destructive activities, at the level of media propaganda, promoting their toxic ideas, controlling the media, funding terrorist operations, and other matters we witness today, and feel their negative impact on societies.
However, the greatest effort must be directed towards dismantling the methodology of this group, subjecting it to scrutiny, and dismantling all the foundations upon which it stands, especially concerning the concepts of "governance," the ignorance of society and its disconnection from religion, and the inevitability of conflict, which Sayyid Qutb persistently emphasized in his book "Shadows," leading Muslim societies out of Islam and linking them to the first period of ignorance, unequivocally stated in many instances throughout his toxic book, most notably his explicit statement (The existence of the Muslim nation has been severed for many centuries), and from this takfir position towards Muslims, "the Sururi" emerged, followed by the vile awakening, and the "Takfir and Migration" group emerged, and "ISIS" slinked in, leading to this miserable list.
We are in dire need of subjecting the methodology of the Muslim Brotherhood to deep study, shedding light on all its foundations, and placing them in the balance of religious law, and debating them as they deserve according to the perspectives of the noble Sharia and the correct Islamic approach, based on justice, equality, and freedom, in line with the noble verse: "So remind, for you are only a reminder. You are not over them a controller," and His saying: "And if your Lord had willed, all who are on earth would have believed together. So will you compel the people in order that they become believers?"
O Allah, destroy the Brotherhood and their supporters, and leave no one of them on the earth.