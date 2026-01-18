لم يكن ترحيب قيادة المملكة العربية السعودية بتصنيف إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فروع جماعة الإخوان المسلمين في مصر والأردن ولبنان «منظمات إرهابية»، مع فرض عقوبات عليها وعلى أعضائها، إلا من باب مكانة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عالمياً، وقدرتها على إنفاذ إرادتها السياسية بما تمتلكه من تأثير لا يخفى في مفاصل السياسة العالمية.

سبقت المملكة الجميع بزمن طويل في التنويه بخطر «الإخوان»، والجماعات المتناسلة من أفكارهم المفارقة للشرع، والمباينة للتعاليم الدينية الصريحة، وهو عين ما أشار إليه الأمير تركي الفيصل في مقاله المميّز بصحيفة الشرق الأوسط 16 يناير 2026م، تحت عنوان «الأصوات النّشاز ومواقف المملكة»

بقوله: إنَّ مَنْ يَقُودُ العالمَ الإسلاميَّ إلى النَّهجِ العقائديِّ الصَّحيحِ، هي المملكةُ، والأمير محمد خاصَّةً، تحتَ زعامةِ خادمِ الحرمينِ الشريفينِ

بلْ إنَّ جماعةَ «الإخوانِ المسلمينَ» مُصَنَّفةٌ لدَى السُّلطاتِ السعوديةِ جماعةً إرهابيةً مُنذُ عهدِ المغفورِ له الملكِ عبدِاللهِ، وكذلكَ ما يُسمَّى داعِشَ وكذلك بيان هيئة كبار العلماء في المملكة بتاريخ 10 نوفمبر 2020م، وغيرها من المقالات الناقدة، والبيانات المصرحة بخطر الإخوان وتفكيرهم السرطاني، هذا السبق السعودي يضع التصنيف الأمريكي في خانة المتأخّر كثيراً عن إدراك حجم خطر «الإخوان»، ومدى التأثير الذي أحدثته في بنية المجتمعات التي غزوها، وبذور الشر التي دسّوها في بعض العقول، وتلغيمها للأجواء، مما كان يستوجب التبكير بهذا التصنيف منذ عقود مضت، قياساً على وضوح رسالتهم، التي لم تكن بحاجة للبحث الدقيق، والعمل الاستخباراتي المضني، فكل شيء كان يدور في العلن، وبجهير الصوت، وتعدّى من النظرية إلى التطبيق في كثير من الأعمال الإرهابية. وهي علامات استفهام تظل حائرة في داخلي عن إجابة شافية حول تأخر الولايات المتحدة عن اتخاذ هذا القرار البدهي، قريناً ذلك مع استفهام آخر حول تجزئتها لفروع «الإخوان»، بحيث يصبح بعضها «إرهابياً»، فيما سكت التصنيف عن بقية الفروع.

والحقيقة التي لا مراء حولها ولا جدال، أن «جماعة الإخوان»، من دون جماعات الإسلام السياسي، تتحرّك بمفهوم يلغي الحدود، ولا يعترف بالأوطان، ويجعل «الفكرة» هي الوطن الحقيقي، الواجب مناصرته والذود عنه، في أي بقعة حلّوا فيها. بهذا المفهوم ينسفون فكرة «تجزئتهم»، والتعامل معهم على اعتبارهم جزراً متفرقة، وأرخبيلاً منقطع الأوصال، بل يؤكدون بالتنظير المتبوع بالعمل أنهم جسم واحد، بما يتطلّب معالجة واحدة لشمول الكيان، وليس تجزئةً ترى في بعضهم «إرهابيين»، وما دونهم حالة «بين بين» إلى حين،

على نحو ما ذهبت إليه المملكة وقيادتها منذ وقت مبكر، وبخاصة في هذا العهد الموسوم بـ«الحزم والعزم»، فقد أخذت «الإخوان» جملة واحدة، ولم تنظر لفرع دون فرع لقناعة راسخة بأن الفرع يتبع الأصل، والأصل فاسد المعتقد، مُلغّم الفكر، ومفارق لروح الجماعة، وإن تزيّا بالإسلام، وتلبّس بالخطاب الديني.

وهو قول لا نرسله إرسال انفعال وتجنٍّ، ولكن نستقرئه استقراء فحص وتدقيق منذ جهر حسن البنا بفكرته، وتقعيد سيد قطب لها وبخاصة في كتابه «في ظلال القرآن»، الذي يمثّل المنجم الفكري الذي متح منه واستقى «الإخوان» مساقي التطرّف والغلو والذهاب إلى تفسيق المجتمعات وتبدعيها وصولاً إلى تكفيرها بالمطلق، على نحو ما أورده أحد كبار منظري هذه الجماعة، الدكتور يوسف القرضاوي الذي كتب في مذكراته الموسومة بـ«ابن القرية والكُتّاب - ملامح سيرة ومسيرة» ما نصّه:

(إنّ فكرة التكفير لمسلمي اليوم لم ينفرد بها كتاب المعالم، بل أصلها في الظلال وفي كتب أخرى أهمها العدالة الاجتماعية)، ويذهب إلى أبعد من ذلك في المذكرات نفسها بالقول (..وأخطر ما تحتويه التوجّهات الجديدة في هذه المرحلة لسيد قطب هو ركونه إلى فكرة التكفير والتوسّع فيه).

فإذا كان هذا هو رأي «القرضاوي»، بموقعه الذي عرف به بين الإخوان

فإنه، ومن باب أولى، النظر إلى هذه الجماعة بوصفها «كتلة صماء»، غير قابلة للتجزئة، قياساً على الأصل الذي استقت منه، والمعطن الذي غرفت منه، وإن كان ثمة تفاوت بينها، فلا يعدو أن يكون تفاوتاً في درجات القبح، والعنف، والغلو، والتطرف، دون خروج عن هذه الدوائر إلى براح السماحة والاعتدال والمنهج الإسلامي السليم.

الوجه الإيجابي لهذا التصنيف الأمريكي، يكمن في ما سيتبعه من إجراءات عملية وبخاصة التدفق المالي، والتمويل الذي يسخّره «الإخوان» في نشاطهم الهدام، على مستوى الدعاية الإعلامية، والترويج لأفكارهم الملغمة، والسيطرة على الميديا، وتمويل العمليات الإرهابية، وغيرها مما نشاهده اليوم، ونلمس أثره السلبي على المجتمعات.

على أن الجهد الأكبر يجب أن يتجه نحو تفكيك منهج هذه الجماعة، وإخضاعه إلى التفنيد ونسف كافة المرتكزات التي يقوم عليها، وبخاصة في ما يتصل بمفاهيم «الحاكمية»، وجاهلية المجتمع وانقطاعه عن الدين، وحتمية الصراع، التي دأب سيد قطب في كتابه «ظلال» يطرق عليها طرقاً أخرج به مجتمعات المسلمين من الإسلام وألحقهم بالجاهلية الأولى قولاً واحداً، مقروءاً ذلك في الكثير من الشواهد طي كتابه الملغوم هذا ومن أبرزها قوله الصريح (إن وجود الأمة المسلمة قد انقطع منذ قرون كثيرة)، ومن هذا الموقف المكفّر للمسلمين انطلقت «السرورية»، وتبعتها الصحوة الكريهة وخرجت جماعة «التكفير والهجرة»، وانسلت «داعش»، إلى آخر هذه القائمة البائسة.

إننا في مسيس الحاجة إلى إخضاع منهج الإخوان المسلمين إلى الدرس العميق، وتسليط الضوء على كافة مرتكزاته التي قام عليها، ووضعها في ميزان الشرع، ومجادلتها بما تستحقه من البيان وفق رؤى الشرع الحنيف، والنهج الإسلامي القويم، القائم على العدل والمساواة والحرية، اتساقاً مع الآية الكريمة: «فَذَكِّرْ إِنَّمَا أَنْتَ مُذَكِّرٌ، لَسْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ بِمُسَيْطِرٍ»، وقوله تعالى: «وَلَوْ شَاءَ رَبُّكَ لَآمَنَ مَن فِي الْأَرْضِ كُلُّهُمْ جَمِيعاً ۚ أَفَأَنتَ تُكْرِهُ النَّاسَ حَتَّىٰ يَكُونُوا مُؤْمِنِينَ».

اللهم دمر الإخوان وأعوانهم ولا تذر على الأرض أحداً منهم.