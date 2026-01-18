The welcome of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the classification by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon as "terrorist organizations," along with the imposition of sanctions on them and their members, was merely a reflection of the global standing of the United States and its ability to enforce its political will, given its undeniable influence in the corridors of global politics.

The Kingdom has long been ahead of everyone in warning about the danger of the "Brotherhood" and the groups that stem from their ideas, which diverge from religious law and contradict explicit religious teachings. This is precisely what Prince Turki Al-Faisal pointed out in his distinguished article in Asharq Al-Awsat on January 16, 2026, titled "The Discordant Voices and the Kingdom's Positions."

He stated: "The one leading the Islamic world towards the correct doctrinal path is the Kingdom, and especially Prince Mohammed, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques."

In fact, the "Muslim Brotherhood" has been classified by Saudi authorities as a terrorist organization since the reign of the late King Abdullah, as well as what is called ISIS, along with the statement from the Council of Senior Scholars in the Kingdom dated November 10, 2020, and other critical articles and statements declaring the danger of the Brotherhood and their cancerous thinking. This Saudi foresight places the American classification in a position that is significantly delayed in recognizing the magnitude of the "Brotherhood's" threat and the extent of the impact they have had on the structure of the societies they have invaded, and the seeds of evil they have sown in some minds, contaminating the atmosphere, which warranted an earlier classification decades ago, given the clarity of their message, which did not require meticulous research or exhausting intelligence work, as everything was happening in public, loudly, and moving from theory to practice in many terrorist acts. This raises questions that linger within me about a satisfactory answer regarding the delay of the United States in making this obvious decision, alongside another question regarding its fragmentation of the "Brotherhood's" branches, so that some are labeled "terrorists," while the classification remains silent about the rest of the branches.

The undeniable truth is that the "Muslim Brotherhood," along with political Islam groups, operates under a concept that abolishes borders, does not recognize nations, and makes the "idea" the true homeland that must be supported and defended, wherever they settle. With this concept, they undermine the idea of "fragmentation" and treat themselves as a single entity, emphasizing through theory followed by action that they are one body, which requires a unified treatment for the entire entity, rather than fragmentation that sees some as "terrorists," while others remain in a "between" state for the time being.

As the Kingdom and its leadership have maintained from an early time, especially in this era characterized by "determination and resolve," they have taken the "Brotherhood" as a whole and have not looked at one branch without another, firmly believing that a branch follows the root, and the root is corrupt in belief, laden with flawed thought, and diverges from the spirit of the group, even if it masquerades as Islam and adopts religious discourse.

This is not a statement we make out of emotion or prejudice, but rather a conclusion we draw from careful examination since Hassan al-Banna openly proclaimed his idea, and Sayyid Qutb established it, especially in his book "In the Shade of the Qur'an," which represents the intellectual mine from which the "Brotherhood" drew their paths of extremism and excess, leading to the vilification and innovation of societies, ultimately reaching the point of absolute takfir, as noted by one of the prominent theorists of this group, Dr. Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who wrote in his memoirs titled "Son of the Village and the Writers - Features of a Life and Journey" the following:

(The idea of takfir for today's Muslims was not solely the work of the authors of the landmarks, but its roots lie in the shadows and in other important books, the most important of which is social justice), and he goes further in the same memoirs by stating (..and the most dangerous aspect of the new orientations in this phase for Sayyid Qutb is his reliance on the idea of takfir and its expansion).

If this is the opinion of "al-Qaradawi," given his position known among the Brotherhood,

then, it is all the more reason to view this group as a "monolithic block," indivisible, based on the root from which it drew, and the source from which it derived, and while there may be differences among them, they do not exceed differences in degrees of ugliness, violence, excess, and extremism, without departing from these circles into the expanse of tolerance, moderation, and the sound Islamic approach.

The positive aspect of this American classification lies in the practical measures that will follow, especially regarding the financial flow and funding that the "Brotherhood" utilizes in their destructive activities, at the level of media propaganda, promoting their toxic ideas, controlling the media, funding terrorist operations, and other matters we witness today, and feel their negative impact on societies.

However, the greatest effort must be directed towards dismantling the methodology of this group, subjecting it to scrutiny, and dismantling all the foundations upon which it stands, especially concerning the concepts of "governance," the ignorance of society and its disconnection from religion, and the inevitability of conflict, which Sayyid Qutb persistently emphasized in his book "Shadows," leading Muslim societies out of Islam and linking them to the first period of ignorance, unequivocally stated in many instances throughout his toxic book, most notably his explicit statement (The existence of the Muslim nation has been severed for many centuries), and from this takfir position towards Muslims, "the Sururi" emerged, followed by the vile awakening, and the "Takfir and Migration" group emerged, and "ISIS" slinked in, leading to this miserable list.

We are in dire need of subjecting the methodology of the Muslim Brotherhood to deep study, shedding light on all its foundations, and placing them in the balance of religious law, and debating them as they deserve according to the perspectives of the noble Sharia and the correct Islamic approach, based on justice, equality, and freedom, in line with the noble verse: "So remind, for you are only a reminder. You are not over them a controller," and His saying: "And if your Lord had willed, all who are on earth would have believed together. So will you compel the people in order that they become believers?"

O Allah, destroy the Brotherhood and their supporters, and leave no one of them on the earth.