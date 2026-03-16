في خضم الصراع القائم في المنطقة يسعى المحللون لقراءة مستقبل الأحداث وما هي السيناريوهات المطروحة، ومن أبرزها هل سيسقط النظام أم لا؟ وما هي أسباب تماسك النظام لو بقي؟ وبعيداً عن التحليل المنطقي الذي يفترض أن بقاء النظام قد يكون دافعه الرئيسي طبيعة الرئيس ترمب الكاره للحروب والذي لا يريد أن يبقى في حرب للأبد، وإدراكه العميق لأثر ذلك سلبياً على الاقتصاد الأمريكي وعلى حاضنته الشعبية.

لكن أحد جهابذة التحليل العارفين بأمور إيران معرفة المرء بزوايا منزله، يرجّح بقاء النظام الإيراني معللاً ذلك بقوة النظام التي لا يمكن أن تسقطها كل الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، ولا التفوق الاستخباري الذي أدى لسرقة خمسين مليون وثيقة من برنامجها النووي، واغتيال العلماء النوويين في قارعة الطريق.

وكرّت سبحة المفكر فأضاف بأن مقدّمات سقوط النظام غير موجودة من الأساس، وهي بطبيعة الحال كما نعرف تبدأ من انشقاقات من داخل النظام، ويشير إلى أن سقوط نظام بشار الأسد مرتبط بالانشقاقات بالرغم من أن أحد أبرز أركان النظام وهو عبدالحليم خدام انشق قبل سقوط النظام بعقدين، ولكن جهبذ التحليل يعتمد بطبيعة الحال على أمرين مهمين، أن الناس لا تقرأ التاريخ، وأن الناس لا تتذكر ما قاله في اللقاءات السابقة.

العامل الثاني والذي يدل على قوة وتماسك النظام هو عدم تحرك الأقليات خاصة الأكراد، وهذا يجب أن يفسر لنا حجم القصف الكبير من النظام الإيراني على أربيل وباقي مناطق كردستان كاحتفالات رمضانية، ويضيف المفكر لهذا التحليل فقرة من الغزل في النظام الذي لا يرى أنه يخضع لحكم الشخص، عبر افتراض أن المرشد يبرأ بنفسه أن يدخل في التفاصيل، وبالتالي فجمهورية إيران دولة مؤسسات، قبل أن يعود ليقول إن الحرس الثوري والأجهزة الأمنية مرجعيتها للمرشد وليس للرئيس والحكومة.

من جهة أخرى لا يمكن كسب المشاهد دون أن يتم التموضع تحت عباءة العارف ببواطن الأمور حتى عند عدو إيران «إسرائيل»، حيث يشير إلى «أوري لوبراني» الذي شغل منصب سفير إسرائيل لدى طهران من 1973 حتى 1978 أي في أواخر فترة الشاه، ووصفه بالخبير بالشأن الشيعي، وبطبيعة الحال عمل لوبراني على عدة ملفات متعلقة بالشأن اللبناني والإثيوبي، لكن التحديث لم يصل للمفكر الجهبذ وهو أن أوبراني توفي في 2018، وبالتالي ربطه بالحرب الحالية تكرار للارتكاز على أمة لا تقرأ.

هذا المنطق يذكرنا بعبارات الفنان القدير سعد الفرج في مسرحية حامي الديار، حين أراد أن يعطي مصداقية لترهاته فوصف مصدر المعلومة بـ: توي مكلم ديوانية عروقها بالماي.. تقرأ المستقبل وهو بالأرحام.. تكشف المكتوم وتخفي المعلوم.

كان هنري كسينجر خبيراً ومحللاً سياسياً مميّزاً في قراءته للأحداث ورمزاً لاستقراء المستقبل، تستطيع أن تفصل نظارة تشبه نظارته، لكن ذلك لن يضمن لك بالضرورة أن تملك رؤيته.