In the midst of the ongoing conflict in the region, analysts are striving to read the future of events and what scenarios are being proposed, among the most prominent of which is whether the regime will fall or not? And what are the reasons for the regime's cohesion if it remains? Away from the logical analysis that assumes that the regime's survival may primarily be driven by President Trump's nature as a war-hater who does not want to remain in a war forever, and his deep understanding of the negative impact that would have on the American economy and his popular support.

However, one of the analytical experts who knows Iran as well as one knows the corners of their home, suggests that the Iranian regime will remain, justifying this by the strength of the regime that cannot be toppled by all the American and Israeli strikes, nor by the intelligence superiority that led to the theft of fifty million documents from its nuclear program, and the assassination of nuclear scientists in the streets.

The thinker continued, adding that the prerequisites for the regime's fall do not exist at all, and they naturally begin with defections from within the regime. He points out that the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime is linked to defections, even though one of the most prominent pillars of the regime, Abdul Halim Khaddam, defected two decades before the regime's fall. However, the analytical expert relies, of course, on two important matters: that people do not read history, and that people do not remember what was said in previous meetings.

The second factor that indicates the strength and cohesion of the regime is the lack of movement among minorities, especially the Kurds. This should explain to us the large-scale bombardment by the Iranian regime on Erbil and other areas of Kurdistan as Ramadan celebrations. The thinker adds to this analysis a paragraph of praise for the regime, which he does not see as being subject to the rule of a person, by assuming that the Supreme Leader absolves himself from entering into details, and thus the Islamic Republic of Iran is a state of institutions, before returning to say that the Revolutionary Guard and security agencies are beholden to the Supreme Leader and not to the president and the government.

On the other hand, one cannot win the viewer without positioning oneself under the cloak of someone knowledgeable about the intricacies of matters, even when it comes to Iran's enemy, "Israel." He refers to "Uri Lubrani," who served as Israel's ambassador to Tehran from 1973 to 1978, during the late Shah's period, describing him as an expert on Shiite affairs. Naturally, Lubrani worked on several files related to Lebanese and Ethiopian issues, but the update did not reach the analytical expert, which is that Lubrani passed away in 2018. Thus, linking him to the current war is a repetition of relying on a nation that does not read.

This logic reminds us of the words of the esteemed artist Saad Al-Faraj in the play "Hami Al-Diyar," when he wanted to give credibility to his nonsense, describing the source of the information as: "You talk to the gathering whose veins run with water... you read the future while it is in the womb... you reveal the hidden and conceal the known."

Henry Kissinger was a distinguished expert and political analyst in reading events and a symbol of forecasting the future. You can separate glasses that resemble his, but that does not necessarily guarantee that you possess his vision.