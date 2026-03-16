- لم يعد لدى جماهير نادي الاتحاد ما يمكن أن تقدمه من أعذار للمدرب سيرجيو كونسيساو. فكل الفرص التي مُنحت له كانت كفيلة بأن تمنحه الوقت لتصحيح الأخطاء وإعادة ترتيب أوراق الفريق، لكن الواقع يقول إن تلك الفرص تبخرت الواحدة تلو الأخرى دون أن يظهر التغيير المنتظر.


- المشكلة لم تعد في خسارة مباراة هنا أو تعثر هناك، فذلك جزء طبيعي من كرة القدم. لكن ما يثير القلق حقاً هو غياب الاستقرار الفني، وكثرة القرارات التي بدت للكثيرين غير مفهومة، حتى أصبح الفريق يظهر أحياناً بلا هوية واضحة داخل الملعب.


- جماهير الاتحاد ليست جماهير عابرة؛ إنها جماهير تعرف جيداً تاريخ ناديها وقيمته، ولذلك فإن سقف طموحاتها دائماً مرتفع. وحين ترى فريقها يبتعد عن صورته المعهودة، فمن الطبيعي أن تتصاعد الأسئلة والانتقادات.


- ومع اقتراب المواجهة المقبلة أمام نادي الخلود، تبدو المباراة أكثر من مجرد لقاء عادي. إنها اختبار حقيقي لشخصية الفريق وقدرته على الخروج من هذا النفق الصعب. فالفريق الذي يطمح للبطولات لا يمكن أن يستسلم بسهولة، ولا يمكن أن يسمح بأن تتآكل ثقته بنفسه.


- إدارة النادي تدرك بلا شك حساسية المرحلة، وربما تجد نفسها أمام خيارات صعبة في توقيت حساس. لكن الحقيقة التي لا يمكن تجاهلها أن المسؤولية الآن باتت مشتركة بين الجميع: «إدارة، جهاز فني، ولاعبين».


- ومع كل ما يُقال ويُكتب، تبقى الحقيقة الأوضح: الأمل الحقيقي لجماهير الاتحاد ليس في الخطط على الورق، بل في الروح داخل الملعب، ولهذا يا لاعبي الاتحاد، أنتم من يصنع الفارق، وأنتم من يكتب التاريخ، الجماهير لا تنتظر الأعذار، بل تنتظر رد فعل يليق باسم هذا النادي الكبير. فإن أردتم الكأس الغالية وتحقيق إنجاز ينسب لكم فالطريق واضح «قاتلوا في الملعب.. وأعيدوا للنمور زئيرها».