- The fans of Al-Ittihad Club no longer have any excuses to offer for coach Sergio Conceição. All the opportunities given to him should have been enough to allow him time to correct mistakes and reorganize the team's structure, but the reality is that those opportunities have evaporated one after another without the expected change appearing.



- The problem is no longer about losing a match here or stumbling there; that is a natural part of football. What is truly concerning is the absence of technical stability and the numerous decisions that seemed incomprehensible to many, to the point where the team sometimes appears without a clear identity on the field.



- Al-Ittihad fans are not just passing spectators; they are fans who know their club's history and value well, and therefore their aspirations are always high. When they see their team straying from its usual image, it is natural for questions and criticisms to arise.



- As the next match against Al-Khulood approaches, the game seems more than just an ordinary encounter. It is a real test of the team's character and its ability to emerge from this difficult tunnel. A team that aspires to championships cannot easily give up, nor can it allow its self-confidence to erode.



- The club's management undoubtedly understands the sensitivity of this phase, and it may find itself facing difficult choices at a critical time. But the undeniable truth is that the responsibility now lies with everyone: "management, coaching staff, and players."



- Amidst all that is said and written, the clearest truth remains: the real hope for Al-Ittihad fans is not in plans on paper, but in the spirit on the field. Therefore, O players of Al-Ittihad, you are the ones who make the difference, and you are the ones who write history. The fans do not wait for excuses; they await a reaction worthy of the name of this great club. If you want the precious cup and to achieve an accomplishment that is attributed to you, the path is clear: "Fight on the field... and bring back the roar of the tigers."