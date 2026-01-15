منذ إقرار اتفاق الطائف عام 1989، لا يزال لبنان يراوح في حلقة مفرغة من القوانين الانتخابية المؤقتة والمشوّهة، التي فشلت في تحقيق الهدف الأساسي للطائف: الانتقال من دولة الطوائف إلى دولة المواطنة، من دون صدام أو إقصاء. واليوم، وبعد الانهيار المالي والمؤسساتي غير المسبوق، يصبح من الواضح أن الإصلاح السياسي يبدأ من قانون الانتخاب.

أولاً: اتفاق الطائف ليس المشكلة، بل عدم تطبيقه، ويُخطئ من يعتبر أن الطائف هو سبب الأزمة، فالاتفاق نصّ بوضوح على:

- إلغاء الطائفية السياسية تدريجياً.

- إنشاء مجلس شيوخ تتمثل فيه العائلات الروحية.

- انتخاب مجلس النواب خارج القيد الطائفي.

لكن ما حصل عملياً هو انتقاء ما يخدم السلطة، وتعطيل ما يحدّ من نفوذها. فتم تثبيت المناصفة، لكن أُهملت الخطوات الإصلاحية المرافقة، وعلى رأسها قانون انتخاب عادل ومجلس الشيوخ.

ثانياً: القوانين الانتخابية المعتمدة كرّست الانقسام لا التمثيل، القوانين التي اعتمدت منذ الطائف وحتى اليوم، بما فيها القانون الحالي، قامت على:

- دوائر مفصّلة على قياس القوى النافذة.

- صوت تفضيلي يعمّق العصبيات.

- إعادة إنتاج الزعامات نفسها.

- تشويه مفهوم النسبية.

فبدل أن يكون البرلمان مساحة تنافس سياسي وبرامجي، تحوّل إلى مرآة للانقسامات الطائفية والمناطقية، وعجز عن القيام بدوره التشريعي والرقابي.

ثالثاً: لماذا قانون جديد وفق الطائف الأكثر واقعية؟

إقرار قانون انتخابي جديد يستند إلى اتفاق الطائف، وليس خارجه، يوفّر حلاً متوازناً يجمع بين الاستقرار والإصلاح، عبر:

- اعتماد النسبية الحقيقية مع دوائر كبرى، ما يؤمّن عدالة التمثيل ويحدّ من هيمنة المال والزبائنية.

- إلغاء الصوت التفضيلي واعتماد لوائح مغلقة، لتحويل التنافس من صراع أشخاص إلى صراع برامج ومشاريع.

- إنشاء مجلس شيوخ، ينقل الهواجس الطائفية إلى مؤسسة دستورية مخصّصة، ويحرّر مجلس النواب للتشريع الوطني.

- الانتقال التدريجي إلى مجلس نواب غير طائفي كما نصّ اتفاق الطائف، من دون صدمة أو إلغاء مكوّنات المجتمع.

رابعاً: هذا القانون لا يهدد الطوائف، بل يحمي الدولة على عكس ما يُشاع، فإن هذا النموذج:

- لا يلغي التوازنات دفعة واحدة.

- لا يُقصي أي مكوّن.

- يفصل بين التمثيل الطائفي الوجودي والعمل السياسي اليومي.

وهو ما يسمح بقيام دولة قادرة على اتخاذ قرارات اقتصادية واجتماعية من دون تعطيل دائم باسم «الميثاقية».

خامساً: الخوف الحقيقي ليس على الطوائف بل على السلطة.

إن معارضة هذا التوجّه لا تنبع من حرص على العيش المشترك، بل من خشية حقيقية لدى الطبقة السياسية من:

- خسارة أدوات التحكم بالناخبين.

- سقوط الزعامات الوراثية.

- صعود قوى سياسية عابرة للطوائف.

لذلك، يُستخدم شعار «الخصوصية اللبنانية»؛ لتبرير الإبقاء على نظام أثبت فشله.

إن إقرار قانون انتخابي جديد وفق اتفاق الطائف لم يعد ترفاً سياسياً، بل شرط أساسي لإنقاذ الدولة. فإما العودة إلى روح الطائف وتطبيقه كاملاً، وإما الاستمرار في إدارة الانهيار بقوانين انتخابية تُنتج الأزمة نفسها في كل دورة.

الطائف لم يكن تسوية مؤقتة، بل خريطة طريق.

والمشكلة ليست في الخريطة، بل في من رفض السير بها.