Since the approval of the Taif Agreement in 1989, Lebanon has remained stuck in a vicious cycle of temporary and distorted electoral laws, which have failed to achieve the primary goal of the Taif: transitioning from a sectarian state to a state of citizenship, without conflict or exclusion. Today, after an unprecedented financial and institutional collapse, it has become clear that political reform begins with the electoral law.

First: The Taif Agreement is not the problem, but rather its non-implementation. It is a mistake to consider the Taif as the cause of the crisis; the agreement clearly stated:

- The gradual abolition of political sectarianism.

- The establishment of a Senate representing the spiritual families.

- The election of the House of Representatives outside sectarian constraints.

However, what has happened in practice is the selection of what serves the authority and the disabling of what limits its influence. The principle of parity was established, but the accompanying reform steps were neglected, foremost among them a fair electoral law and the Senate.

Second: The electoral laws in place have entrenched division rather than representation. The laws adopted since the Taif until today, including the current law, have been based on:

- Districts tailored to the interests of the influential powers.

- A preferential vote that deepens sectarian loyalties.

- The reproduction of the same leaderships.

- Distortion of the concept of proportionality.

Instead of being a space for political and programmatic competition, the parliament has turned into a mirror of sectarian and regional divisions, failing to fulfill its legislative and oversight role.

Third: Why is a new law according to Taif more realistic?

Enacting a new electoral law based on the Taif Agreement, rather than outside of it, provides a balanced solution that combines stability and reform, through:

- Adopting true proportionality with large districts, ensuring fair representation and limiting the dominance of money and clientelism.

- Abolishing the preferential vote and adopting closed lists, to shift competition from a struggle of individuals to a struggle of programs and projects.

- Establishing a Senate that transfers sectarian concerns to a dedicated constitutional institution, freeing the House of Representatives for national legislation.

- Gradually transitioning to a non-sectarian House of Representatives as stipulated by the Taif Agreement, without shock or the elimination of community components.

Fourth: This law does not threaten the sects, but rather protects the state, contrary to what is rumored. This model:

- Does not eliminate balances all at once.

- Does not exclude any component.

- Separates existential sectarian representation from daily political action.

This allows for the establishment of a state capable of making economic and social decisions without permanent obstruction in the name of "national pact."

Fifth: The real fear is not for the sects but for the authority.

The opposition to this direction does not stem from a concern for coexistence, but from a genuine fear among the political class of:

- Losing control over voters.

- The fall of hereditary leaderships.

- The rise of political forces that transcend sects.

Therefore, the slogan of "Lebanese specificity" is used to justify the maintenance of a system that has proven its failure.

Enacting a new electoral law according to the Taif Agreement is no longer a political luxury, but a basic condition for saving the state. Either we return to the spirit of Taif and implement it fully, or we continue to manage the collapse with electoral laws that reproduce the same crisis in every cycle.

The Taif was not a temporary settlement, but a roadmap.

And the problem is not in the roadmap, but in those who refused to follow it.