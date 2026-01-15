I really read a puzzling question!

“Is it better to rush into good deeds, or is it better to take the middle path, or is every delay in it a blessing?!”

So, just to know, should we get excited or calm down, should we run or walk leisurely, should we start or wait for a signal?

We have a collection of ready-made proverbs to justify any action and its opposite, and we use wisdom like spare parts that we assemble according to the (mood) of the situation.

And because, frankly, we are stuck in the logic of the Arabs, and each of these pieces of wisdom pulls us by the hand.

We have come to live in a (linguistic schizophrenia) that makes us wait for “every delay” to convince ourselves that there is “good” in it, while we run after “rushing” because we are a people who do not possess the patience of Job, and in the end, we cling to “the middle path” so that no one blames us for recklessness or laziness.

They tell you that “silence is golden,” then they scold you saying: “The one who is silent about the truth is a mute devil,” so should we remain silent to appear dignified? Or should we speak to become believers?

Even in love; they say: “Out of sight, out of mind,” then they come back to affirm that absence increases longing, and I don’t know if we should distance ourselves to be forgotten, or if we should disappear to ensure that we are still on their minds and in their hearts?!

Believe me; the saying “the best of matters is the middle one” is the biggest lie invented by a helpless and cowardly person who fears making decisions, and thus he is neither in (heaven) with the righteous, nor in hell with the wicked!

He wanted to walk on a tightrope without falling, and ended up hanging in (the air), neither having arrived nor having rested.

It is clear that the problem lies within us and not in the proverbs; because we use the wisdom that serves the situation and our mood, and we postpone the rest for a time when we need an elegant justification for our failure.

So neither is the good path clear, nor is the middle comfortable, nor is every delay always a blessing.

Accordingly; please do not search for logic in this article of mine, it is more like looking for “a needle in a haystack”!

And now allow me, I will leave you in (the wind’s path), for exiting this article requires (rushing), before we all drown in (the middle path), and do not say I didn’t warn you before I bid you farewell, for every delay in it is a blessing.