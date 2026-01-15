قرأت سؤالاً مُحيراً بالفعل!

«يا تُرى خير البر عاجله، ولّا خير الأمور أوسطها، ولّا كل تأخيره فيها خيره؟!».

عشان نعرف بس، نتحمس ولا نهدأ، نركض ولا نمشي الهويّنا، نبدأ ولا ننتظر إشارة؟

فنحن نملك حصيلة من الأمثال الجاهزة لتبرير أي فعل وعكسه، ونستخدم الحِكم كقطع غيار نركبها حسب (مزاج) الموقف.

ولأننا وبكل صراحة عالقون في منطق العرب، وكل واحدة من هذه الحِكم تشدّنا من يد.

أصبحنا نعيش في (فصام لغوي) يجعلنا ننتظر «كل تأخيرة» لنقنع أنفسنا بأن فيها «خيرة»، بينما نركض خلف «عاجله» لأننا شعب لا يملك صبر أيوب، وفي النهاية نتمسك بـ«أوسطها» حتى لا يلومنا أحد على التهور أو التقاعس.

يُخبرونك أن «الصمت زين»، ثم يوبخونك قائلين: «الساكت عن الحق شيطان أخرس»، وهنا هل نصمت لنبدو وقورين؟ أم نتكلم لنصبح مؤمنين؟

حتى في الحب؛ يقولون: «البعيد عن العين بعيد عن القلب»، ثم يعودون ليؤكدوا أن الغياب يزيد الشوق، ولا أدري هل نبتعد لنُنسى، أم نغيب لنتأكد أننا ما زلنا على البال وفي القلب؟!

صدقوني؛ مقولة «خير الأمور أوسطها» أكبر كذبة اخترعها شخص عاجز وجبان يخشى اتخاذ القرارات، وكان بذلك لا هو في (الجنة) مع الأبرار، ولا في النار مع الأشرار!

فقد أراد أن يمشي على الحبل دون أن يسقط، فانتهى به الأمر معلقاً في (الهواء)، لا هو الذي وصل، ولا هو الذي استراح.

واضح أن المشكلة فينا وليست في الأمثال؛ لأننا نستخدم الحكمة التي تخدم الموقف ومزاجنا، ونؤجل الباقي لوقت نكون محتاجين فيه لتبرير أنيق لفشلنا.

فلا البر واضح، والوسط مريح، ولا التأخير دائماً فيه خير.

وبناءً عليه؛ أرجوكم لا يبحث أحدكم عن المنطق في مقالي هذا، فهو أشبه بالبحث عن «إبرة في كومة قش»!

والآن اسمحوا لي، سوف أترككم في (مهب) الريح، فالخروج من هذا المقال يحتاج إلى (عاجله)، قبل أن نغرق جميعاً في (أوسطه)، ولا تقولوا لم أخبركم قبل أن أودعكم فكل تأخيره فيها خيره.