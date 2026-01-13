الدولة، بطبيعتها، مناطقية. الدولة، أي دولة، تغار على سلامة وحدة أراضيها، غيرتها على سيادتها واستقلالية قرارها. حتى أن شرعية حكومة أي دولة، بعد كونها وليدة إرادة شعبها، ترتكز على قدرتها حماية سلامة وحدة أراضيها، من أي عدو سواء من الداخل أوالخارج. لذا: نجد في دساتير كل الدول، ضرورة قسم رموز الحكومة، في سلطات الدولة الثلاث (الحكومة)، العمل على الذود عن سلامة ووحدة تراب الوطن.
الأمن الوطني للدولة، لا يُتعامل معه على أنه خطر محتمل، بل كخطر استراتيجي بَيّن وناجز، في أي وقت. في أي نظام دولي يتوقف التزام الدول بالعضوية فيه، على الإقرار بحق الدولة الدفاع عن نفسها، ضد أي تهديد خارجي، باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات الضرورية للدفاع عن أمنها الوطني وسلامة ووحدة تراب إقليمها. وفي كل الأحوال: تعمل الدولة على تطوير أدوات ردع فاعلة استباقاً لأي محاولة تهديد لأمنها الوطني، يردع أي طرف خارجي، حتى التفكير الإضرار بوحدة وسلامة إقليمها.
الأمن الوطني قيمة عليا، قد تقتضي اللجوء للقوة لحماية حدود ومصالح الدول. لكن هذا الأمر ليس مطلقاً، بل يُلجأ إليه بعد استيفاء كافة الطرق السلمية للتعامل مع مشاكل الخلافات بين الدول، لتفادي تطوّرها إلى مرحلة الاحتكام للسلاح. السياسة الرشيدة، بل الفعّالة والكفؤة للذود عن الأمن الوطني ومصالح الدولة، تقتضي: البدء بالطرق السلمية لتسوية الخلافات، لكن في الخلفية دوماً تكون هناك قوة ردع فاعلة، مع إرادة استخدامها، مستعدة للتدخل لوضع حد للتهديد، مرة واحدة وللأبد.
هذا، بالضبط، ما فعلته المملكة العربية السعودية، في أزمة اليمن، التي يحاول البعض من إشعالها تهديد الأمن الوطني للمملكة. هنا أدركت الرياض أنه لم يعد بالقوس منزع، سوى الانتفاض لمواجهة الخطر الأمني الداهم، بامتداد اليابسة والماء، حول شبه الجزيرة العربية، وعلى مشارف تخوم المملكة في الجانب الآخر من البحر الأحمر والقرن الأفريقي، وحتى دول الساحل الأفريقي.
فكان قرار الرياض أنه قد بلغ السيل الزبى، من الإقدام على تنفيذ مخططات تستهدف أمن المملكة، ولم يعد هناك من مجال للتعامل معها إلا بمقولة: آخر الدواء الكي. منذ البداية: تطوّرت أزمة عدم الاستقرار على حدودنا الجنوبية، منذ بداية ستينات القرن الماضي، التي كانت تحكمها اتفاقية الطائف ١٩٣٤، حتى توقيع اتفاقية جدة ٢٠٠٠ الترسيم الحدود بين المملكة واليمن، ونفذت هذ الاتفاقية بالفعل وجرى وضع علامات الحدود الفاصلة بين المملكة واليمن. لكن أزمات عدم الاستقرار في اليمن توالت بمنحنى خطيرٍ، حتى كادت تعصف بالدولة في اليمن، عندما عصفت أحداث ما يسمى بالربيع العربي، (يناير ٢٠١١)، بوحدة اليمن، لتتولى مليشيات غير نظامية ناصية الحكم باليمن.. وبالتبعية: احتمال وصول شرر هذه الأحداث عبر حدود المملكة الجنوبية مع اليمن، خاصةً أن ضمن ممن شُكل منهم تحالف دعم الشرعية، لاستعادة الدولة باليمن، عملوا على استغلال هذه الأحداث، للإضرار بأمن المملكة الوطني.
في الرابع من ديسمبر الماضي، قررت عناصر من المجلس الانتقالي (الجنوبي) الانفصال والتمرد، مما حمّل التحالف العربي الذي شُكل أساساً لدعم شرعية الدولة، بإبقاء اليمن موحداً، كأهم ضمانة استراتيجية لاستقرار اليمن، وبالتبعية استقرار المنطقة.
بدخول قوات المجلس الانتقالي (الانفصالي) لمحافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، لم تعد القضية إعادة بناء دولة جنوب اليمن، بل تهديد أمن المملكة، وإعادة سيناريو حرب الوديعة الأولى (٢٧ نوفمبر-٦ ديسمبر ١٩٦٩)، عندما حاولت دولة جنوب اليمن المستقلة حديثاً، حينها، دخول مركز الوديعة السعودي وردتهم قوات الجيش العربي السعودي على أعقابهم، في انتصار سعودي ساحق، أكد فيه الجيش السعودي إرادته الحفاظ على أمن البلاد.
اليوم كانت هناك محاولة لتكرار المشهد وكأن المتربصين بأمن المملكة، لم يختبروا بعد عزم وحزم السعودية، الدفاع عن أمنها الوطني، حيث إن الأمر لم يقف عند استعادة محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة،.. ورسمت الرياض حدود أمنها الجديدة ليس على اليابسة فقط مع اليمن، بل امتدت إلى ما وراء بحر العرب، وصولاً للقرن الأفريقي، وما وراء تخوم البحر الأحمر الغربية، وحتى دول الساحل جنوب الصحراء الكبرى.
كل ذلك ما كان ليحدث لولا إدارة سياسية فاعلة للأزمة، بكفاءة عالية، جمعت بين الدبلوماسية الكفؤة الفاعلة والنشطة مع قوة عسكرية رادعة تقليدية ثلاثية الأبعاد (البر والبحر والجو) مدعومة بقوة استخباراتية طائلة وخارقة، في تناغم متناسق، اعترف به العالم.. وأكدت بكل ذلك نفوذها الإقليمي الممتد وحضورها الدولي الفاعل والنشط. كما رسمت من خلال استراتيجية الردع هذه، حدود أمنها القومي الجديدة، جنوباً وغرباً، فيما وراء اليابسة، بامتداد عرض بحر العرب جنوباً، وصولاً إلى القرن الأفريقي ودول الساحل، واستعادة البحر الأحمر، بدءاً من مدخله الجنوبي، وحتى التقائه مع البحر المتوسط، شمالاً، بما تعكسه طبيعة وتاريخية هذا البحر الحيوية (الجيوسياسية)، كبحيرة عربية خالصة.