With the emergence of every new developmental project, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not appear as it did just a few years ago.

The transformation it is witnessing is neither superficial nor temporary; rather, it is a profound shift in idea, meaning, and style.

A vision that has erased the word "impossible" from its dictionary, reclaimed our hijacked present, and foresaw our bright future. It has removed the blemish of the awakening and its soot, and enhanced the Kingdom's status, leadership, and prominence.

In Riyadh, the Arab Music Conference served as a signal for the launch of a new phase in musical and creative thinking, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's position as a primary hub for the arts on a global scale.

This was not just a cultural event that passed like a fleeting note in a space crowded with occasions; it felt more like a return of the soul to its original home, where the Arab memory regains its splendor, dusts off the layers of neglect from its musical treasures, and the Eastern maqamat return to their natural place.

A gathering that did not come to celebrate what we know, but to reveal what we fear losing.

For Arabic music, with its delicacy, depth, and significance

still lives among us as an auditory art, transmitted orally and practiced through inherited traditions, yet it has not been compiled into a single reference, nor documented with a scientific methodology befitting its history.

Thus, the conference extended a hand to the past as much as it reached toward the future, to give birth to a single, clear, and complete voice.

Rhythm and music are the primary language of existence; the universe breathed with rhythm before instruments were known. The heart beat like a hidden drum that preserves life and the pulses of the arteries, the rustling of trees, the murmuring of water, the chirping of birds, our footsteps, the bleating of camels, and the sound of hooves of horses and beasts—all form a primitive orchestra affirming that music is not a human invention, but rather inscribed in the laws of creation.

Religions overlook existence with their own music—chants that rise, bells that call, and hymns that ascend from the hearts of believers, preparing the spirit for elevation and rearranging the heart to a new rhythm. Even the Holy Quran is recited melodically, not just read, for melody is part of its purpose, and tone is part of its impact.

The Riyadh conference discussed rhythm and maqam as one of the deepest keys for humans to understand the world, aiming for a comprehensive documentation of Arabic maqamat, rhythms, and instruments, with the participation of all Arab capitals and Turkey.

A project aspiring to preserve both old and modern musical models, document them, analyze them, record them, and transform them into digital libraries, educational platforms, and an audiovisual archive worthy of a history spanning thousands of years.

The conference is a cosmic workshop where experience meets research, memory meets science, and the old meets the new.

Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh stood as the sponsor and supporter to set a clear timeline: just two years to complete the audio map of Eastern maqamat, then the project will extend to Iran to include maqamat that are similar to the Arab heritage, making the map complete.

Among the conference's recommendations is the establishment of a higher Arab academy for musical sciences and arts.

To realize the dream of those interested and passionate about music, creating a large house where researchers, practitioners, and creators gather to reshape curricula, study maqamat as chemistry and physics are studied, analyze rhythms as poetry is analyzed, and grant Arabic music the long-awaited international academic presence.

An academy where the Arab student sits in a hall resembling a sound temple, learning that the Rast maqam is not just a scale, but a cosmic beginning, and that light or heavy rhythm is not merely a number of beats, but a deep memory of a body that experienced joy, danced, twisted, cried, sang, and celebrated.

A conference that brought together committees from every Arab country, setting aside differences and deciding to speak in one language—the language of music.

Schools, heritage, and traditions intertwined to produce recommendations suggesting that Arabs are capable of building a comprehensive, solid, and long-lasting research project.

The committees conducted field surveys in the streets of cities and rural areas, reclaiming the voices of folk performers who carry the heritage as a water bearer carries water.

In Saudi Arabia alone, 14 Hijazi maqamat and more than 160 rhythms were recorded, gathered from the mouths of men and women who inherited these melodies, transforming this heritage into light so that Arabic music will no longer be tied to old records or scattered recordings.

The conference called for the establishment of open electronic libraries, interactive educational platforms, and a massive music archive that includes historical recordings and rare documents, so that the voices of pioneers do not fade away as many have before.

Advisor Al-Sheikh confirmed that the ultimate goal is for the results of this project to reach every music institute in the world, as Arabic music possesses one of the richest and most complex maqam systems, and if this system is documented with precise science, it will become an international reference just as European classical music is today.

The Riyadh conference was not an occasion to celebrate the past, but a grand workshop for reshaping the future.

A project that connects rhythm with humanity, maqam with identity, history with technology, and spirit with science.

Its aim is to enhance the status of Arabic music and make it part of international academic references, serving as evidence of the importance of Arab integration in this field—a project that asserts that Arabs are capable of creating a new musical renaissance that does not imitate anyone and resembles only itself.

Instead of music being merely a source of joy, pleasure, or beautiful art, it transforms into a map of identity, a second language of existence, and a mirror of what we carry within us since the heart first beat under the light of life.