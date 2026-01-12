مع إطلالة كل مشروع تنموي جديد، لا تبدو المملكة العربية السعودية كما كانت قبل أعوام قليلة.

التحوّل الذي تشهده ليس تجميليًا ولا مرحليًا، بل انتقالٌ عميق في الفكرة والمعنى، والأسلوب.

رؤية شطبت من قاموسها مفردة المستحيل واستعادت حاضرنا المختطف، واستشرفت مستقبلنا الوضيء. وأزالت شوه الصحوة وسخامها وعزّزت مكانة المملكة وريادتها وعلو كعبها.

في الرياض كان مؤتمر الموسيقى العربية بمثابة إشارة لانطلاقة مرحلة جديدة في التفكير الموسيقي والإبداعي، يعزز مكانة السعودية كحاضنة رئيسية للفنون على مستوى العالم.

ليس مجرّد حدث ثقافي يعبر مثل نغمة عابرة في فضاء مزدحم بالمناسبات، بل بدا أشبه بعودة الروح إلى موطنها الأول، حيث تستعيد الذاكرة العربية ألقها وتنفض طبقات الغبار عن كنوزها الموسيقية، وتعود المقامات الشرقية إلى مكانها الطبيعي.

تجمعٌ لم يأتِ ليحتفل بما نعرفه، بل ليكشف ما نخشى أن نفقده.

فالموسيقى العربية، برقتها وعمقها ودلالها

لا تزال تعيش بيننا بصفتها فناً سماعياً، تُنقل شفاهياً وتُمارس بتقاليد متوارثة، لكنها لم تُجمع في مرجع واحد، ولم تُدوَّن بمنهج علمي يليق بتاريخها.

فكان المؤتمر يداً تمتدّ إلى الماضي بقدر ما يمضي إلى المستقبل، ليولد منهما صوتٌ واحد، واضح، مكتمل النَّفَس.

الإيقاع والموسيقى اللغة الأولى للوجود، كان الكون يتنفس بإيقاع قبل أن تُعرف الآلات، كان القلب يخفق كطبلة خفية تحفظ الحياة ونبضات الشرايين، حفيف الأشجار، خرير المياه، شقشقة الطيور، خطواتنا، خبيب الأبل، ووقع حوافر الخيل والدواب، كلها تشكّل أوركسترا بدائية تؤكد أن الموسيقى ليست اختراعاً بشرياً، بل مكتوبٌ في ناموس الخلق.

تطل الأديان على الوجود بموسيقاها الخاصة تراتيل تعلو، أجراس تنادي، وأناشيد ترتفع من صدور المؤمنين، تهيّئ الروح للسمو وتعيد ترتيب القلب على إيقاع جديد. حتى القرآن الكريم يُرتَّل، ولا يُقرأ فقط، فاللحن جزء من مقصده، والطبقة جزء من أثره.

تحدث مؤتمر الرياض عن الإيقاع والمقام بوصفهما أحد أعمق مفاتيح الإنسان لفهم العالم، سيتم فيه توثيق شامل للمقامات والإيقاعات والآلات العربية، بمشاركة كل العواصم العربية، وتركيا.

مشروع يطمح إلى حفظ النماذج الغنائية القديمة والحديثة، تدوينها، تحليلها، تسجيلها، وتحويلها إلى مكتبات رقمية، ومنصات تعليمية، وأرشيف سمعي بصري يليق بتاريخ يعبر آلاف السنين.

المؤتمر ورشة كونية تلتقي فيها الخبرة بالبحث، والذاكرة بالعلم، والقديم بالجديد.

وقف المستشار تركي آل الشيخ بصفته الراعي والداعم ليضع سقفاً زمنياً واضحاً، عامان فقط لتكتمل خريطة المقامات الشرقية صوتياً، ثم يمتد المشروع نحو إيران ليشمل المقامات المتقاربة مع الإرث العربي، لتصبح الخريطة كاملة.

من توصيات المؤتمر إنشاء أكاديمية عربية عليا للعلوم والفنون الموسيقية.

لتحقيق حلم المهتمين والعاشقين للموسيقى وتكون بيتاً كبيراً يجتمع فيه الباحثون والممارسون والمبدعون، ليعيدوا صياغة المناهج، ويدرسوا المقامات كما تُدرس الكيمياء، والفيزياء، ويحللوا الإيقاعات كما يُحلل الشعر، ويمنحوا الموسيقى العربية حضوراً أكاديمياً دولياً طال انتظاره.

أكاديمية، يجلس فيها الطالب العربي في قاعة تشبه معبداً صوتياً، يتعلم أن مقام الراست ليس مجرد سلم، بل بداية كونية، وأن الإيقاع الخفيف أو الثقيل ليس عدداً من النقرات، بل ذاكرة عميقة لجسدٍ عاش الفرح، رقص وتلوى وبكى وغنى واحتفل.

مؤتمر جمع لجاناً من كل دولة عربية، وضع اختلافاته جانباً وقرر أن يتحدث بلغة واحدة، لغة الموسيقى.

تداخلت المدارس والإرث والتقاليد، لتخرج بتوصيات توحي أن العرب قادرون على بناء مشروع بحثي متكامل، متين، طويل النفس.

قامت اللجان بمسوح ميدانية في شوارع المدن وقرى الأطراف، واستعادت أصوات المؤدين الشعبيين الذين يحملون الإرث كما يحمل السقاء ماءه.

في السعودية وحدها تم تسجيل 14 مقاماً حجازياً وأكثر من 160 إيقاعاً، جُمعت من أفواه الرجال والنساء الذين ورثوا هذه الأنغام ليتحول هذا التراث إلى ضوء فلن تظل الموسيقى العربية مرهونة بأسطوانات قديمة أو تسجيلات متفرقة.

دعا المؤتمر إلى إنشاء مكتبات إلكترونية مفتوحة، ومنصات تعليمية تفاعلية، وأرشيف موسيقي ضخم يضم التسجيلات التاريخية والوثائق النادرة، حتى لا تضيع أصوات الروّاد كما ضاع الكثير قبلاً.

المستشار آل الشيخ أكّد أن الهدف النهائي هو أن تصل نتائج هذا المشروع إلى كل معهد موسيقي في العالم، فالموسيقى العربية تمتلك نظاماً مقامياً من أكثر الأنظمة ثراءً وتعقيداً، وإذا ما دُوِّنَ هذا النظام بعلمٍ دقيق، فسيغدو مرجعاً دولياً كما هي الموسيقى الكلاسيكية الأوروبية اليوم.

مؤتمر الرياض لم يكن مناسبة للاحتفاء بالماضي، بل ورشة كبرى لإعادة تشكيل المستقبل.

مشروع يربط الإيقاع بالإنسان، والمقام بالهوية، والتاريخ بالتقنية، والروح بالعلم.

هدفه تعزيز مكانة الموسيقى العربية وجعلها جزءاً من المراجع الأكاديمية الدولية، ودليلاً على أهمية التكامل العربي في هذا المجال، مشروع يقول إن العرب قادرون على صناعة نهضة موسيقية جديدة، لا تُقلّد أحداً ولا تشبه سوى نفسها.

بدلاً من أن تكون الموسيقى مجرد طرب أو متعة أو فن جميل، تتحوّل إلى خريطة للهوية، ولغة ثانية للوجود، ومرآة لما نحمله في داخلنا منذ بدأ القلب أول نبضة له تحت ضوء الحياة.