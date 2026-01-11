في الحياة العامّة، ثمّة خلطٌ متعمَّد بين العقلانيّة والتخاذل..

بين الحكمة والهروب..

وبين الحياد بوصفه موقفاً فكرياً مشروعاً، والحياد كأداة تعطيل أخلاقي في لحظات لا تحتمل الرماديّة.

الحياد في القضايا اليوميّة قد يكون فضيلة..

اختلاف في الرأي، تباين في التقدير، نقاش حول أولويّات أو سياسات..

لكن حين يصل الأمر إلى أمن الوطن، تتبدّل القواعد، وتسقط كل الذرائع التي تحاول تقديم الصمت على أنّه «اتّزان»، أو التراجع على أنّه «تعقّل».

أمن الوطن ليس ملفاً قابلاً للتجريب..

ولا مساحة للمناورة الخطابيّة..

ولا ساحةً لتصفية الحسابات الشخصيّة أو تسجيل النقاط الأيديولوجيّة.

هو العقد الأوّل الذي تقوم عليه الدولة، والإطار الذي يحمي السياسة، والاقتصاد، والاختلاف ذاته.

وحين يُمسّ هذا الأمن، لا يعود السؤال: ماذا أرى؟

بل: أين أقف؟

الأوطان لا تُهزَم بضربة واحدة..

بل تُستنزف على مراحل.

يبدأ الأمر بتصغير الخطر، ثم التشكيك في النيّات، ثم تطبيع التهديد، إلى أن يصبح الدفاع «مبالغة»، والتحذير «تهويلاً»، والاستهداف «وجهة نظر».

في هذه المنطقة الرماديّة، يولد الحياد لا كقناعة، بل كملاذٍ نفسيّ مريح لمن لا يريد دفع ثمن الموقف.

وهنا بيت القصيد..

الحياد في لحظات التهديد لا يعني أنّك خارج المعركة، بل يعني أنّك تترك موقعك فارغاً، والفراغ في السياسة لا يبقى فراغاً طويلاً..

بل تملؤه المشاريع المعادية، والسرديّات المسمومة، والأصوات التي لا تملك شجاعة المواجهة، لكنّها تملك قدرة التشويش.

الدولة حين تواجه تحدّياً أمنياً، لا تبحث عن التصفيق الأعمى، ولا تطلب من مواطنيها إلغاء عقولهم..

لكنّها في المقابل لا ترضى القبول بصمتٍ بارد، أو حيادٍ متأنّق، بينما تُستباح حدودها، أو يُشوَّه موقفها، أو يُستهدف قرارها السيادي.

لأنّ هذا الصمت لا يُقرأ حياداً، بل يُقرأ ضعفاً في الجبهة الداخليّة، وثغرة معنويّة، ورسالة ملتبسة إلى الخصم قبل الصديق.

الحياد في قضايا السيادة ليس «رأياً آخر»..

هو مشاركة غير مباشرة في إرباك القرار، وكسر المعنويّات، وإطالة أمد التهديد.

ومن يظنّ أنّ الوقوف في المنتصف يمنحه حصانة أخلاقيّة، لا يدرك أنّ المنتصف وهم..

فالنار لا تعترف بالمسافات الرماديّة، والمشاريع المعادية لا تميّز بين من عارضها ومن صمت عنها.

والأخطر من الحياد الصريح، هو الحياد المتأنّق.. ذلك الحياد الذي يرتدي لغة ناعمة، ويختبئ خلف مفردات «العقلانيّة»، و«التوازن»، و«عدم الانجرار».

حيادٌ لا يملك شجاعة الرفض، ولا صدق المواجهة، فيختار أسهل الطرق: تعليق الضمير إلى إشعارٍ آخر.

التاريخ لا يحاسب الناس على نواياهم، بل على مواقعهم عند الاختبار، وفي لحظات الخطر، تُعاد صياغة الأسئلة الكبرى:

من وقف؟!

ومن تراجع؟!

ومن آثر السلامة الشخصيّة على السلامة الوطنيّة؟!

الانحياز للوطن في قضايا أمنه لا يعني العصمة، ولا إغلاق باب النقد..

لكنّه يعني ترتيب الأولويّات، وفهم اللحظة، وإدراك أنّ هناك خطوطاً إذا كُسرت، سقط بعدها كل نقاش نظري.

فالسيادة إذا تآكلت، لا يبقى للاختلاف معنى، ولا للحياد مكان.

لهذا.. حين يُمسّ أمن الوطن، يصبح الحياد خيانة..

خيانة مؤدّبة، بربطة عنق، ولغةٍ محسوبة، وضميرٍ مؤجَّل.

والوطن، في لحظات الاختبار، لا يحتاج أصواتاً مرتفعة بقدر ما يحتاج مواقف واضحة، تعرف أين تقف، ولماذا تقف هناك.