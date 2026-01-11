In public life, there is a deliberate confusion between rationality and complacency..

between wisdom and evasion..

and between neutrality as a legitimate intellectual stance, and neutrality as a moral disabling tool in moments that cannot tolerate ambiguity.

Neutrality in daily issues may be a virtue..

disagreement in opinion, variation in assessment, discussion about priorities or policies..

But when it comes to national security, the rules change, and all justifications that try to present silence as "balance," or retreat as "reasonableness," fall apart.

National security is not a file open to experimentation..

nor is there space for rhetorical maneuvering..

nor is it a ground for settling personal scores or scoring ideological points.

It is the first contract upon which the state is built, and the framework that protects politics, economics, and even the differences themselves.

And when this security is compromised, the question is no longer: what do I see?

But: where do I stand?

Nations are not defeated by a single blow..

but are drained over stages.

It starts with downplaying the danger, then questioning intentions, then normalizing the threat, until defense becomes "exaggeration," warning becomes "hysteria," and targeting becomes "a point of view."

In this gray area, neutrality is born not as a conviction, but as a comfortable psychological refuge for those who do not want to pay the price of a stance.

And here lies the crux of the matter..

Neutrality in moments of threat does not mean you are outside the battle, but rather that you leave your position empty, and the void in politics does not remain empty for long..

It is filled by hostile projects, toxic narratives, and voices that lack the courage to confront, but possess the ability to confuse.

When the state faces a security challenge, it does not seek blind applause, nor does it ask its citizens to cancel their minds..

But on the other hand, it does not accept a cold silence, or a measured neutrality, while its borders are violated, its position is distorted, or its sovereign decision is targeted.

Because this silence is not read as neutrality, but rather as weakness on the domestic front, a moral gap, and a mixed message to the adversary before the friend.

Neutrality in sovereignty issues is not "another opinion"..

It is an indirect participation in confusing the decision, breaking morale, and prolonging the threat.

And those who think that standing in the middle grants them moral immunity do not realize that the middle is an illusion..

For fire does not recognize gray distances, and hostile projects do not distinguish between those who oppose them and those who remain silent about them.

And more dangerous than explicit neutrality is elegant neutrality.. that neutrality that wears soft language, and hides behind the terms "rationality," "balance," and "not getting dragged in."

A neutrality that lacks the courage to refuse, and the sincerity to confront, choosing the easiest path: suspending conscience until further notice.

History does not hold people accountable for their intentions, but for their positions when tested, and in moments of danger, the great questions are reshaped:

Who stood?!

And who retreated?!

And who preferred personal safety over national safety?!

Allegiance to the homeland in matters of its security does not mean infallibility, nor does it close the door to criticism..

But it does mean prioritizing, understanding the moment, and realizing that there are lines that, if crossed, render all theoretical discussion meaningless.

For if sovereignty erodes, there is no meaning left for disagreement, nor place for neutrality.

Therefore.. when national security is compromised, neutrality becomes treason..

Polite treason, with a tie, calculated language, and a postponed conscience.

And the homeland, in moments of testing, does not need loud voices as much as it needs clear positions, knowing where to stand, and why to stand there.