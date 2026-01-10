- في الهلال يتغير كل شيء إلا شيء واحد؛ هوية البطل الذي لا يغيب عن المنصات، ينافس ويحارب حتى الرمق الأخير، لا يستعجل العودة وإن تأخر في سباق المنافسة، بل يعود دائماً حتى من أضيق الأبواب.


- في الهلال يتغير كل شيء إلا روحه التي ظلت عنوانه منذ تأسيسه، قد يتغير الرئيس فهد بن نافل، ويتغير المدرب جيسوس، ويظل الهلال حاضراً بتاريخه وشخصية البطل التي لا تقبل بغير منصات التتويج بديلاً، لقد عاد الهلال للصدارة بعد أن ابتعد عنها في بداية الدوري، ليقول كلمته المعهودة: «أنا حاضر.. ولن أغيب».


- مباراة الهلال والنصر يوم الإثنين القادم هي صراع الأقوياء من أجل اللقب، ولقاء العمالقة. فهل يعود النصر عبر بوابة الهلال؟ أم يقول الزعيم كلمته: «قُضي الأمر» ولا مجال للتعويض؟


- تحمل المباراة عناوين كثيرة، وستكون المفتاح والبوابة لبطولة الدوري لكلا الفريقين. هل ينجح مدرب النصر «الداهية» جيسوس في فك شفرة فريقه السابق، ليثبت أنه المدرب الأصعب في الدوري؟ أم ينجح الإيطالي «إنزاغي» في الفوز ليؤكد أن الهلال رقم صعب، وأن الروح التي يمتلكها الفريق هي روح البطل التي لا تفوّت مثل هذه الفرص التاريخية؟


- هي مباراة من العيار الثقيل، ستلعب قراءة المدربين فيها دوراً محورياً، كما سيكون للتحضير النفسي والذهني الكلمة العليا في حسم النتيجة.


- إذا عاد النصر لنغمة الانتصارات عبر بوابة الهلال، فسيشتعل الصراع مجدداً، أما إذا خسر، فسيصبح طريق الدوري شاقاً جداً، تظل مشكلة النصر في خطوطه الخلفية التي باتت نقطة ضعف واضحة في المباريات الأخيرة، ومن المهم إخراج الحارس نواف العقيدي من الضغوط النفسية التي قد تؤثر عليه في هذا اللقاء المصيري.


- ويبقى رونالدو الرقم الصعب في تشكيلة النصر؛ سيناضل ويركض ليثبت أنه ما زال في عنفوان شبابه، فالمباريات الكبرى هي المحرك الرئيسي للاعبين الكبار.


- نحن بانتظار لقاء حافل بالإثارة والندية والجمال، لقاء يظهر قوة الدوري السعودي الذي بات محط أنظار العالم.