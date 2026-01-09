As you know, there is no one behind this article except for me, and fortunately, the article does not need a birth certificate or a recommendation from anyone standing behind, in front of, or above him to dictate what he should write and say..!

In front of me is a collection of phrases, but what caught my attention (may God strengthen him) is the famous phrase that says: "Behind every great man is a woman."

To be honest, that phrase has been used more than my phone battery has been drained, to the point that it is used on every occasion, regardless of whether the man is truly great or (just a side note).

Women often do not argue about the origin of that saying; they just use it when necessary, sometimes to prove their worth, sometimes to hold the man accountable for his failures, and at times to remind him that greatness will not come to him without her standing behind and beside him.

But the more important question is; does a woman always stand "behind" a man?

The truth is that sometimes a woman stands in front of him, sometimes she leads him, sometimes she stands beside him to support him, and sometimes (over his head) to remind him of appointments, commitments, travel expenses, and (shopping).

It is said that a man who was very ordinary, referred to only as "So-and-so, the husband of So-and-so," when he married a great woman, she did not rest until she rearranged his life and priorities, and thanks to her wisdom and her standing behind him, he was able to succeed in his work, becoming a notable merchant.

Over time, she was always by his side, supporting him and participating in his decisions, until his success became real, fruitful, and great, a success he could not have achieved alone, but in partnership with her.

On the other hand; there are women who do the exact opposite, driving men towards madness, opening doors to loans and debts for them, and leaving them to pay the bills of life and service interruptions, while they watch with a smile what they have led their husbands to.

Despite the changing scenes; it cannot be denied that the relationship between a man and a woman resembles a tug-of-war game, sometimes one wins, sometimes it ends in a tie, and sometimes one party loses.

The relationship is not built on winning battles, but on the ability of both parties to share the rope without it turning into a noose.

In reality; not every woman is a maker of glory, nor is every man a project of greatness.

In any case; greatness is not made by chance either, but requires a smart partnership and a woman who knows exactly when to stand behind the man to push him, when to stand in front of him to correct his path, and when to remain neutral and let him believe he is the one with the idea and the reason for its success.

And finally;

If someone reads this article and does not send it to their friends, I am completely certain that his wife is standing behind him now, watching silently, and smiling confidently, having left him the freedom of choice, (formally, of course).