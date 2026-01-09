كما تعلمون لا يقف خلف هذا المقال أحد سواي، ومن حُسن الحظ أن المقال لا يحتاج إلى شهادة ميلاد، ولا توصية من أحد يقف خلفه أو أمامه أو فوق رأسه ليُملي عليه ماذا يجب أن يكتب ويقول..!

أمامي مجموعة من العبارات، ولكن لفت نظري (الله يقويه) العبارة الشهيرة التي تقول: «وراء كل رجل عظيم امرأة».

والحق يقال، تلك العبارة استهلكت أكثر مما استهلكت بطارية جوالي حتى أصبحت تستخدم في كل مناسبة، بغض النظر عن ما إذا كان الرجل عظيماً بالفعل، أو (من جمبها).

والمرأة غالباً لا تُجادل في أصل تلك المقولة، بل تستخدمها فقط عند اللزوم، مرة لتثبت فضلها، ومرة لتُحمّل الرجل مسؤولية فشله، ومرات لتذكّره أن العظمة لن تأتي له من دون وقوفها خلفه وبجانبه.

لكن السؤال الأهم؛ هل المرأة تقف دائماً «وراء» الرجل؟

الحقيقة أن المرأة تقف أحياناً أمامه، وأحياناً تقوده، وأحياناً بجانبه تسنده، وأحياناً (فوق رأسه) لتذكّره بالمواعيد، والالتزامات، ومصاريف السفر و(الشوبينق).

يُحكى أن رجلاً كان عادياً جداً، لا يُشار إليه إلا بعبارة «فلان زوج فلانة» عندما تزوج من امرأة عظيمة، لم تهدأ حتى أعادت ترتيب حياته، وأولوياته، وبفضل حكمتها ووقوفها خلفه، تمكّن من النجاح في عمله، فصار تاجراً ذا شأن.

ومع مرور الوقت، كانت دائماً بجانبه، تدعمه، وتشارك في قراراته، حتى أصبح نجاحه حقيقياً ومثمراً وعظيماً، نجاح لم يكن ليحققه وحده، بل بالشراكة معها.

وفي المقابل؛ هناك نساء يفعلن العكس تماماً، يدفعن الرجال نحو الجنون، يفتحن لهم أبواب القروض والديون، ويتركنهم يدفعون فاتورة الحياة وإيقاف الخدمات، بينما هن يراقبن بابتسامة ما أوصلن أزواجهن إليه.

ورغم تقلب المشاهد؛ لا يمكن الإنكار أن العلاقة بين الرجل والمرأة تشبه لعبة شدّ الحبل، مرة يكسبها أحدهما، ومرة تنتهي بالتعادل، ومرة يخسر فيها أحد الأطراف.

فالعلاقة لا تُبنى على الانتصار بالمعارك، بل في قدرة الطرفين على تقاسم الحبل دون أن يتحوّل إلى مشنقة.

وفي الواقع؛ ليست كل امرأة صانعة أمجاد، ولا كل رجل مشروع عظمة.

على أية حال؛ العظمة لا تُصنع بالصدفة كذلك، بل تحتاج إلى شراكة ذكية وامرأة تعرف تماماً متى تقف خلف الرجل فتدفعه، ومتى تقف أمامه فتعدل مساره، ومتى تقف على الحياد وتتركه يعتقد أنه صاحب الفكرة وسبب نجاحها.

وأخيراً؛

من يقرأ هذا المقال ولا يرسله لأصدقائه، فأنا على يقين تام أن زوجته تقف خلفه الآن، تراقب بصمت، وتبتسم بثقة، وقد تركت له حرية الاختيار، (شكلياً بالطبع).