مثّلت بداية التسعينات الميلادية مرحلة فارقة في منطقتنا كما في العالم، حيث شهدت سقوط الاتحاد السوفييتي والمعسكر الشرقي وبالتالي نهاية العالم ثنائي القطبية، وفي منطقتنا حصلت عدة تغيّرات كبيرة في جزء منها كان تحركاً مبنياً على التغيّرات في المسرح الدولي، ولعل من أبرزها وحدة شطرَي اليمن الشمالي والجنوبي.
وبعد التسعينات انطلقت الأجندات غير العربية في المنطقة وشهدت موجتي تسارع؛ الأولى في بداية الألفية، والأخرى كانت خلال وبعد ثورات ما سمي بـ«الربيع العربي»، أحد مشاهد الذروة في عقد الألفية الأول كانت في حرب تموز (يوليو) التي أشعلها حزب الله بخطف جنديين إسرائيليين، وهي ما مثل ارتهان بعض الحركات في دول عربية لمسارات خارجية، وأنظمة أيضاً مثل نظام الأسد.
وموجة الربيع العربي مثلت الذروة بالنسبة لركوب القطار التركي، باعتباره نموذجاً لحكم إسلامي ببدلة وربطة عنق، بمعنى أنه يسمح بهامش من العلمانية يوسع دائرة قبوله في تركيا، ولا يغلق الباب الأوروبي بالكامل، وركبت تلك الموجة جماعة الإخوان في مصر، وكذلك فعل الغنوشي في تونس وغيرها من الحركات من المحيط للخليج.
واليوم وبعد عامين من ما سمي بطوفان الأقصى، والذي يقرأ إسرائيلياً وتحديداً من حكومة نتنياهو، بأنه أقصى كل التهديدات الإيرانية من محيطه سواء في غزة أو لبنان، بل ووجه ضربة غير مسبوقة منذ وضعت حرب عراق صدام حسين وإيران أوزارها.
وبالتالي يحرك إسرائيل اليوم أمران؛ المحرك الأول هو استحقاقها بجني أرباح هذا النصر، والأمر الآخر الانتقام لمن جعلوا هذا النصر ناقصاً، والمشروع الأكبر متعثراً، وهنا أقصد مشروع التهجير الذي وقفت له مصر بالمرصاد، أما النصر المنقوص فهو برودة ملف التطبيع وتمسك المملكة بحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني، وهذا ما أشار له إيلان بيرمان الباحث في مجلس السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية في مقابلة قبل أيام على شاشة الحرة.
حيث اعتبر أن هذا الحنق الإسرائيلي من جهود المملكة الحثيثة بما يشمل إعلان نيويورك، والتي أسهمت في زيادة اعتراف الدول بحقوق الدولة الفلسطينية بما يشمل دول غربية لم يكن يُتخيل أن يعترفوا بفلسطين كبريطانيا وفرنسا وأستراليا، لكم من جانب آخر مثلت جهود المملكة فرصة لأطراف أخرى لتقفز في قطار الاصطفاف الإسرائيلي، كأجندة غير عربية أخرى في المنطقة.
كما أن هناك أمراً آخر أشغل مجتمع الاستخبارات الإسرائيلي في الأشهر الماضية وهو إشارات إلى تواصل بين جماعة الحوثيين وحركة الشباب في الصومال، وبالتالي تم قراءة ذلك كإعادة تموضع خارجية وخلق تحديات أمنية جديدة لتل أبيب في مناطق قد يكون الولوج لها أصعب، وواقع الجغرافيا يقول بأن هناك أرض الصومال التي تشهد حكماً شبه مستقل منذ العام ١٩٩١، وتتوق إلى اعتراف دولي وبالتالي لا تمانع منح إسرائيل التواجد العسكري مقابل اعتراف إسرائيل، وبالتالي تيسير الاعتراف الغربي، خاصة والكونغرس متصالح مع الاعتراف بها أكثر من البيت الأبيض.
ومن هنا يجب قراءة ما حدث في جنوب اليمن، فالأدوات كالمجلس الانتقالي قد تكون حاجبة للصورة الكبرى، فهذا الاصطفاف الذي تصنعه إسرائيل بدافع جني الأرباح من الحرب والانتقام من الجبال التي اصطدمت بها أجندتها، هو ما جعلها تستهدف العمق الأمني العربي.
حيث كان الاعتراف بأرض الصومال مواجهة حقيقية مع مصر، وكان تحريك عيدروس الزبيدي تحدياً رئيسياً للسعودية، والطموح كان وجود نفوذ عسكري على البحر الأحمر وبحر العرب، والاستمرار في مشروع تفتيت الدول العربية، عبر يمن مقسم وصومال مقسم وفي ذلك أيضاً تصدٍ للموقف السعودي المصري الحاسم ضد تقسيم السودان وعبث مليشيات الدعم السريع، ولعل طرح سمو ولي العهد لموضوع السودان في زيارته الأخيرة لواشنطن أزعج كل داعمي حميدتي، ليس فقط لأثر ذلك على السودان، بل ما يمتد من استقرار السودان لوأد مشروع تجزئة ليبيا.
أما في اليمن فلم يكن عيدروس الزبيدي يعتقد حسم المملكة وجديتها في صون مقدراتها وحدودها، وثباتها في موقفها من أمن واستقرار اليمن، فسارع بالصعود على الشجرة، برفضه هبوط طائرة المفاوضين السعوديين، ثم إعلانات الانفصال ليس للجنوب بل الانفصال عن الواقع، ثم إعلان فترة السنتين حتى دستور الجنوب، واليوم تقدم دعوة الرئيس العليمي لحوار بين الجنوبيين في المملكة استجابة الرياض سلماً مثالياً للنزول من الشجرة، إذا ما أراد فعلاً حلاً جذرياً لهذه القضية العادلة.
الجيد في هذا المشهد أننا سنشهد تنسيقاً أكبر في اصطفاف عربي تقوده مصر والسعودية، تصدى سابقاً للأجندات غير العربية، وقدره دوماً أن يتصدى لها ولأضغاث الأحلام التي ترافقها.
The early 1990s marked a pivotal phase in our region as well as in the world, witnessing the fall of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, thus ending the era of bipolarity. In our region, several significant changes occurred, partly driven by shifts in the international arena, among which the unification of North and South Yemen stands out.
After the 1990s, non-Arab agendas began to emerge in the region, experiencing two waves of acceleration; the first at the beginning of the millennium, and the second during and after the revolutions known as the "Arab Spring." One of the peak moments in the first decade of the millennium was the July War ignited by Hezbollah's abduction of two Israeli soldiers, which represented the entanglement of some movements in Arab countries with external trajectories, including regimes like that of Assad.
The Arab Spring wave represented the pinnacle for riding the Turkish train, as it was seen as a model of Islamic governance dressed in a suit and tie, meaning it allowed for a margin of secularism that expanded its acceptance in Turkey and did not completely close the European door. The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt rode this wave, as did Ghannouchi in Tunisia and other movements from the Maghreb to the Gulf.
Today, two years after what has been termed the "Flood of Al-Aqsa," which is interpreted by Israelis, specifically the Netanyahu government, as having eliminated all Iranian threats from its surroundings, whether in Gaza or Lebanon, and has dealt an unprecedented blow since the end of the Iran-Iraq War.
Thus, two factors are driving Israel today; the first is its entitlement to reap the benefits of this victory, and the other is revenge against those who made this victory incomplete, and the larger project faltering. Here, I refer to the displacement project that Egypt has been vigilant against, while the incomplete victory is the stagnation of the normalization file and the Kingdom's insistence on the rights of the Palestinian people. This was noted by Ilan Berman, a researcher at the American Foreign Policy Council, in an interview a few days ago on Al-Hurra TV.
He considered that this Israeli resentment towards the Kingdom's diligent efforts, including the New York Declaration, which contributed to increasing the recognition of countries of the rights of the Palestinian state, including Western countries that were unimaginable to recognize Palestine, such as Britain, France, and Australia. On the other hand, the Kingdom's efforts represented an opportunity for other parties to jump onto the Israeli alignment train, as another non-Arab agenda in the region.
Additionally, another matter that has occupied the Israeli intelligence community in recent months is the signals of communication between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab in Somalia. This has been interpreted as a re-positioning externally and the creation of new security challenges for Tel Aviv in areas that may be harder to access. The geographic reality indicates that there is Somaliland, which has been experiencing quasi-independent governance since 1991 and aspires for international recognition, and thus does not oppose granting Israel military presence in exchange for Israel's recognition, facilitating Western recognition, especially as Congress is more reconciled to recognizing it than the White House.
From here, one must read what happened in southern Yemen, as tools like the Transitional Council may obscure the larger picture. This alignment that Israel is creating, driven by the desire to reap profits from war and take revenge on the mountains that its agenda has collided with, is what has led it to target the Arab security depth.
Recognizing Somaliland was a real confrontation with Egypt, and moving Aidarus al-Zubaidi was a major challenge for Saudi Arabia. The ambition was to establish military influence over the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, and to continue the project of fragmenting Arab states through a divided Yemen and a divided Somalia, which also stands against the decisive Saudi-Egyptian stance against the division of Sudan and the chaos of the Rapid Support Forces. It is likely that the Crown Prince's proposal regarding Sudan during his recent visit to Washington annoyed all supporters of Hemeti, not only due to its impact on Sudan but also because of the implications for the stability of Sudan in thwarting the project of fragmenting Libya.
As for Yemen, Aidarus al-Zubaidi did not believe in the Kingdom's determination and seriousness in safeguarding its resources and borders, and its steadfastness in its position on the security and stability of Yemen. He hastily climbed the tree, refusing to allow the Saudi negotiators' plane to land, then announced separation not for the south but from reality, followed by declaring a two-year period until the southern constitution. Today, President Alimi's invitation for dialogue among southerners in the Kingdom is an ideal peaceful response from Riyadh to come down from the tree if he truly wants a fundamental solution to this just cause.
The good thing in this scene is that we will witness greater coordination in an Arab alignment led by Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which has previously confronted non-Arab agendas, and it is always destined to confront them and the illusions that accompany them.