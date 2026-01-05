مثّلت بداية التسعينات الميلادية مرحلة فارقة في منطقتنا كما في العالم، حيث شهدت سقوط الاتحاد السوفييتي والمعسكر الشرقي وبالتالي نهاية العالم ثنائي القطبية، وفي منطقتنا حصلت عدة تغيّرات كبيرة في جزء منها كان تحركاً مبنياً على التغيّرات في المسرح الدولي، ولعل من أبرزها وحدة شطرَي اليمن الشمالي والجنوبي.

وبعد التسعينات انطلقت الأجندات غير العربية في المنطقة وشهدت موجتي تسارع؛ الأولى في بداية الألفية، والأخرى كانت خلال وبعد ثورات ما سمي بـ«الربيع العربي»، أحد مشاهد الذروة في عقد الألفية الأول كانت في حرب تموز (يوليو) التي أشعلها حزب الله بخطف جنديين إسرائيليين، وهي ما مثل ارتهان بعض الحركات في دول عربية لمسارات خارجية، وأنظمة أيضاً مثل نظام الأسد.

وموجة الربيع العربي مثلت الذروة بالنسبة لركوب القطار التركي، باعتباره نموذجاً لحكم إسلامي ببدلة وربطة عنق، بمعنى أنه يسمح بهامش من العلمانية يوسع دائرة قبوله في تركيا، ولا يغلق الباب الأوروبي بالكامل، وركبت تلك الموجة جماعة الإخوان في مصر، وكذلك فعل الغنوشي في تونس وغيرها من الحركات من المحيط للخليج.

واليوم وبعد عامين من ما سمي بطوفان الأقصى، والذي يقرأ إسرائيلياً وتحديداً من حكومة نتنياهو، بأنه أقصى كل التهديدات الإيرانية من محيطه سواء في غزة أو لبنان، بل ووجه ضربة غير مسبوقة منذ وضعت حرب عراق صدام حسين وإيران أوزارها.

وبالتالي يحرك إسرائيل اليوم أمران؛ المحرك الأول هو استحقاقها بجني أرباح هذا النصر، والأمر الآخر الانتقام لمن جعلوا هذا النصر ناقصاً، والمشروع الأكبر متعثراً، وهنا أقصد مشروع التهجير الذي وقفت له مصر بالمرصاد، أما النصر المنقوص فهو برودة ملف التطبيع وتمسك المملكة بحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني، وهذا ما أشار له إيلان بيرمان الباحث في مجلس السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية في مقابلة قبل أيام على شاشة الحرة.

حيث اعتبر أن هذا الحنق الإسرائيلي من جهود المملكة الحثيثة بما يشمل إعلان نيويورك، والتي أسهمت في زيادة اعتراف الدول بحقوق الدولة الفلسطينية بما يشمل دول غربية لم يكن يُتخيل أن يعترفوا بفلسطين كبريطانيا وفرنسا وأستراليا، لكم من جانب آخر مثلت جهود المملكة فرصة لأطراف أخرى لتقفز في قطار الاصطفاف الإسرائيلي، كأجندة غير عربية أخرى في المنطقة.

كما أن هناك أمراً آخر أشغل مجتمع الاستخبارات الإسرائيلي في الأشهر الماضية وهو إشارات إلى تواصل بين جماعة الحوثيين وحركة الشباب في الصومال، وبالتالي تم قراءة ذلك كإعادة تموضع خارجية وخلق تحديات أمنية جديدة لتل أبيب في مناطق قد يكون الولوج لها أصعب، وواقع الجغرافيا يقول بأن هناك أرض الصومال التي تشهد حكماً شبه مستقل منذ العام ١٩٩١، وتتوق إلى اعتراف دولي وبالتالي لا تمانع منح إسرائيل التواجد العسكري مقابل اعتراف إسرائيل، وبالتالي تيسير الاعتراف الغربي، خاصة والكونغرس متصالح مع الاعتراف بها أكثر من البيت الأبيض.

ومن هنا يجب قراءة ما حدث في جنوب اليمن، فالأدوات كالمجلس الانتقالي قد تكون حاجبة للصورة الكبرى، فهذا الاصطفاف الذي تصنعه إسرائيل بدافع جني الأرباح من الحرب والانتقام من الجبال التي اصطدمت بها أجندتها، هو ما جعلها تستهدف العمق الأمني العربي.

حيث كان الاعتراف بأرض الصومال مواجهة حقيقية مع مصر، وكان تحريك عيدروس الزبيدي تحدياً رئيسياً للسعودية، والطموح كان وجود نفوذ عسكري على البحر الأحمر وبحر العرب، والاستمرار في مشروع تفتيت الدول العربية، عبر يمن مقسم وصومال مقسم وفي ذلك أيضاً تصدٍ للموقف السعودي المصري الحاسم ضد تقسيم السودان وعبث مليشيات الدعم السريع، ولعل طرح سمو ولي العهد لموضوع السودان في زيارته الأخيرة لواشنطن أزعج كل داعمي حميدتي، ليس فقط لأثر ذلك على السودان، بل ما يمتد من استقرار السودان لوأد مشروع تجزئة ليبيا.

أما في اليمن فلم يكن عيدروس الزبيدي يعتقد حسم المملكة وجديتها في صون مقدراتها وحدودها، وثباتها في موقفها من أمن واستقرار اليمن، فسارع بالصعود على الشجرة، برفضه هبوط طائرة المفاوضين السعوديين، ثم إعلانات الانفصال ليس للجنوب بل الانفصال عن الواقع، ثم إعلان فترة السنتين حتى دستور الجنوب، واليوم تقدم دعوة الرئيس العليمي لحوار بين الجنوبيين في المملكة استجابة الرياض سلماً مثالياً للنزول من الشجرة، إذا ما أراد فعلاً حلاً جذرياً لهذه القضية العادلة.

الجيد في هذا المشهد أننا سنشهد تنسيقاً أكبر في اصطفاف عربي تقوده مصر والسعودية، تصدى سابقاً للأجندات غير العربية، وقدره دوماً أن يتصدى لها ولأضغاث الأحلام التي ترافقها.