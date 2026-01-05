The early 1990s marked a pivotal phase in our region as well as in the world, witnessing the fall of the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc, thus ending the era of bipolarity. In our region, several significant changes occurred, partly driven by shifts in the international arena, among which the unification of North and South Yemen stands out.

After the 1990s, non-Arab agendas began to emerge in the region, experiencing two waves of acceleration; the first at the beginning of the millennium, and the second during and after the revolutions known as the "Arab Spring." One of the peak moments in the first decade of the millennium was the July War ignited by Hezbollah's abduction of two Israeli soldiers, which represented the entanglement of some movements in Arab countries with external trajectories, including regimes like that of Assad.

The Arab Spring wave represented the pinnacle for riding the Turkish train, as it was seen as a model of Islamic governance dressed in a suit and tie, meaning it allowed for a margin of secularism that expanded its acceptance in Turkey and did not completely close the European door. The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt rode this wave, as did Ghannouchi in Tunisia and other movements from the Maghreb to the Gulf.

Today, two years after what has been termed the "Flood of Al-Aqsa," which is interpreted by Israelis, specifically the Netanyahu government, as having eliminated all Iranian threats from its surroundings, whether in Gaza or Lebanon, and has dealt an unprecedented blow since the end of the Iran-Iraq War.

Thus, two factors are driving Israel today; the first is its entitlement to reap the benefits of this victory, and the other is revenge against those who made this victory incomplete, and the larger project faltering. Here, I refer to the displacement project that Egypt has been vigilant against, while the incomplete victory is the stagnation of the normalization file and the Kingdom's insistence on the rights of the Palestinian people. This was noted by Ilan Berman, a researcher at the American Foreign Policy Council, in an interview a few days ago on Al-Hurra TV.

He considered that this Israeli resentment towards the Kingdom's diligent efforts, including the New York Declaration, which contributed to increasing the recognition of countries of the rights of the Palestinian state, including Western countries that were unimaginable to recognize Palestine, such as Britain, France, and Australia. On the other hand, the Kingdom's efforts represented an opportunity for other parties to jump onto the Israeli alignment train, as another non-Arab agenda in the region.

Additionally, another matter that has occupied the Israeli intelligence community in recent months is the signals of communication between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab in Somalia. This has been interpreted as a re-positioning externally and the creation of new security challenges for Tel Aviv in areas that may be harder to access. The geographic reality indicates that there is Somaliland, which has been experiencing quasi-independent governance since 1991 and aspires for international recognition, and thus does not oppose granting Israel military presence in exchange for Israel's recognition, facilitating Western recognition, especially as Congress is more reconciled to recognizing it than the White House.

From here, one must read what happened in southern Yemen, as tools like the Transitional Council may obscure the larger picture. This alignment that Israel is creating, driven by the desire to reap profits from war and take revenge on the mountains that its agenda has collided with, is what has led it to target the Arab security depth.

Recognizing Somaliland was a real confrontation with Egypt, and moving Aidarus al-Zubaidi was a major challenge for Saudi Arabia. The ambition was to establish military influence over the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, and to continue the project of fragmenting Arab states through a divided Yemen and a divided Somalia, which also stands against the decisive Saudi-Egyptian stance against the division of Sudan and the chaos of the Rapid Support Forces. It is likely that the Crown Prince's proposal regarding Sudan during his recent visit to Washington annoyed all supporters of Hemeti, not only due to its impact on Sudan but also because of the implications for the stability of Sudan in thwarting the project of fragmenting Libya.

As for Yemen, Aidarus al-Zubaidi did not believe in the Kingdom's determination and seriousness in safeguarding its resources and borders, and its steadfastness in its position on the security and stability of Yemen. He hastily climbed the tree, refusing to allow the Saudi negotiators' plane to land, then announced separation not for the south but from reality, followed by declaring a two-year period until the southern constitution. Today, President Alimi's invitation for dialogue among southerners in the Kingdom is an ideal peaceful response from Riyadh to come down from the tree if he truly wants a fundamental solution to this just cause.

The good thing in this scene is that we will witness greater coordination in an Arab alignment led by Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which has previously confronted non-Arab agendas, and it is always destined to confront them and the illusions that accompany them.