في خريطة التحوّلات الاقتصادية التي تشهدها المملكة اليوم، تبرز جازان كواحدة من أكثر المناطق استعدادًا لتكون محركًا اقتصاديًا مهّمًا خلال العقد القادم، ليس لأنها تحمل إمكانات غير مستغلة فقط، بل لأنها تمتلك مزيجًا فريدًا من الموارد والموقع والبنية التحتية. وفي هذا السياق، تنطلق في جازان الأسبوع القادم جولة مسك، وهي مبادرة تهدف إلى إلهام الشباب الواعد في المنطقة وتمكينهم من اكتشاف مسارات جديدة في الإبداع وريادة الأعمال والابتكار. وستتضمّن الجولة جلسة حوارية بعنوان «جازان أرض الفرص وبوابة المستقبل»، وهي جلسة تعكس عمق التحوّلات التي تشهدها المنطقة والدور المتنامي للشباب في صياغة مستقبلها الاقتصادي. وجود مثل هذه المنصات يؤكد أن جازان ليست مشروعًا حكوميًا فقط، بل مشروعًا مجتمعيًا تشارك فيه المواهب الشابة لبناء اقتصاد جديد يقوم على الطموح والعمل والابتكار.

اقتصادياً، منطقة جازان تقف على شريط ساحلي إستراتيجي من أهم الممرات البحرية العالمية، على مقربة من خطوط التجارة التي تربط آسيا بأفريقيا وأوروبا، وهو ما يجعلها نقطة ارتكاز رئيسية في «طريق البحر الأحمر الاقتصادي» الذي أصبح اليوم أحد أعمدة التجارة الدولية. هذا الموقع لم يعد مجرد ميزة جغرافية، بل تحوّل إلى ميزة تنافسية اقتصادية مع جاهزية الميناء، والمنطقة الصناعية، وتكاملها مع الممرات اللوجستية الوطنية.

عندما ننظر إلى مدينة جازان للصناعات الأساسية والتحويلية، ندرك أن المنطقة مشروع اقتصادي ضخم يعيد صياغة مستقبل الجنوب السعودي. فالمشاريع الصناعية القائمة والمخطط لها، من الطاقة والبتروكيماويات إلى المعادن والغذاء ستخلق منظومة إنتاج جديدة تدعم سلاسل التوريد المحلية، وتفتح الباب أمام توطين صناعات عالية القيمة. ومع اكتمال ربط المنطقة بالموانئ والطرق المحورية، ستصبح جازان إحدى أهم المرتكزات الصناعية واللوجستية في المملكة.

وهنا لابد من بيان، أن القوة الصناعية ليست وحدها ما يجعل جازان اقتصاد المستقبل. فالمنطقة تضم ثروة زراعية لا تتكرر في أي منطقة سعودية أخرى. كيف لا! وهي منطقة البن العربي ومزارع المانجو والموز والفاكهة الاستوائية، والتي تعد موارد ليست فقط ذات قيمة غذائية، بل ذات قيمة اقتصادية وسياحية أيضاً. ومع توجّه المملكة لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي والصناعات الزراعية، تصبح جازان مركزًا حيويًا لبناء سلاسل قيمة زراعية حديثة قادرة على المنافسة والتصدير.

ولا يمكن الحديث عن جازان دون ذكر جزر فرسان، أحد كنوز المملكة الطبيعية، والتي تمتلك مقوّمات تجعلها وجهة عالمية للسياحة البحرية ذات الشواطئ البكر، والمحميات الطبيعية، والحياة البحرية الغنية، وهي عوامل تتماشى مع إستراتيجيات السياحة الوطنية في تنويع التجارب المميزة وجذب الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها. فرسان قادرة على أن تكون «رئة سياحية» لجازان، ومحورًا لصناعة سياحة مستدامة تشكّل مصدر دخل وفرص عمل على مدى طويل.

علاوة على ذلك، في ظل وجود بنية سكانية شابة، وارتفاع الطلب على الخدمات، وتوسع مشاريع الإسكان، وتطوّر البنية التحتية للمطار والميناء والطرق، فإن المنطقة تمتلك كل مقوّمات التحول إلى اقتصاد ديناميكي قادر على جذب الاستثمارات وتوليد الوظائف وتعزيز التنوع الاقتصادي. المؤكد أن «جازان أرض الفرص وبوابة المستقبل» ليست شعارًا، وإنما وصف دقيق لمسار بدأ فعليًا، وتزداد سرعته عامًا بعد عام. فهذه المنطقة تمتلك ما يكفي لتكون مركزًا صناعيًا، وزراعيًا، وسياحيًا، ولوجستيًا يخدم المملكة والمنطقة، ويضيف قيمة اقتصادية حقيقية في العقد القادم وما بعده.