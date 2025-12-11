تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في خريطة التحوّلات الاقتصادية التي تشهدها المملكة اليوم، تبرز جازان كواحدة من أكثر المناطق استعدادًا لتكون محركًا اقتصاديًا مهّمًا خلال العقد القادم، ليس لأنها تحمل إمكانات غير مستغلة فقط، بل لأنها تمتلك مزيجًا فريدًا من الموارد والموقع والبنية التحتية. وفي هذا السياق، تنطلق في جازان الأسبوع القادم جولة مسك، وهي مبادرة تهدف إلى إلهام الشباب الواعد في المنطقة وتمكينهم من اكتشاف مسارات جديدة في الإبداع وريادة الأعمال والابتكار. وستتضمّن الجولة جلسة حوارية بعنوان «جازان أرض الفرص وبوابة المستقبل»، وهي جلسة تعكس عمق التحوّلات التي تشهدها المنطقة والدور المتنامي للشباب في صياغة مستقبلها الاقتصادي. وجود مثل هذه المنصات يؤكد أن جازان ليست مشروعًا حكوميًا فقط، بل مشروعًا مجتمعيًا تشارك فيه المواهب الشابة لبناء اقتصاد جديد يقوم على الطموح والعمل والابتكار.
اقتصادياً، منطقة جازان تقف على شريط ساحلي إستراتيجي من أهم الممرات البحرية العالمية، على مقربة من خطوط التجارة التي تربط آسيا بأفريقيا وأوروبا، وهو ما يجعلها نقطة ارتكاز رئيسية في «طريق البحر الأحمر الاقتصادي» الذي أصبح اليوم أحد أعمدة التجارة الدولية. هذا الموقع لم يعد مجرد ميزة جغرافية، بل تحوّل إلى ميزة تنافسية اقتصادية مع جاهزية الميناء، والمنطقة الصناعية، وتكاملها مع الممرات اللوجستية الوطنية.
عندما ننظر إلى مدينة جازان للصناعات الأساسية والتحويلية، ندرك أن المنطقة مشروع اقتصادي ضخم يعيد صياغة مستقبل الجنوب السعودي. فالمشاريع الصناعية القائمة والمخطط لها، من الطاقة والبتروكيماويات إلى المعادن والغذاء ستخلق منظومة إنتاج جديدة تدعم سلاسل التوريد المحلية، وتفتح الباب أمام توطين صناعات عالية القيمة. ومع اكتمال ربط المنطقة بالموانئ والطرق المحورية، ستصبح جازان إحدى أهم المرتكزات الصناعية واللوجستية في المملكة.
وهنا لابد من بيان، أن القوة الصناعية ليست وحدها ما يجعل جازان اقتصاد المستقبل. فالمنطقة تضم ثروة زراعية لا تتكرر في أي منطقة سعودية أخرى. كيف لا! وهي منطقة البن العربي ومزارع المانجو والموز والفاكهة الاستوائية، والتي تعد موارد ليست فقط ذات قيمة غذائية، بل ذات قيمة اقتصادية وسياحية أيضاً. ومع توجّه المملكة لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي والصناعات الزراعية، تصبح جازان مركزًا حيويًا لبناء سلاسل قيمة زراعية حديثة قادرة على المنافسة والتصدير.
ولا يمكن الحديث عن جازان دون ذكر جزر فرسان، أحد كنوز المملكة الطبيعية، والتي تمتلك مقوّمات تجعلها وجهة عالمية للسياحة البحرية ذات الشواطئ البكر، والمحميات الطبيعية، والحياة البحرية الغنية، وهي عوامل تتماشى مع إستراتيجيات السياحة الوطنية في تنويع التجارب المميزة وجذب الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها. فرسان قادرة على أن تكون «رئة سياحية» لجازان، ومحورًا لصناعة سياحة مستدامة تشكّل مصدر دخل وفرص عمل على مدى طويل.
علاوة على ذلك، في ظل وجود بنية سكانية شابة، وارتفاع الطلب على الخدمات، وتوسع مشاريع الإسكان، وتطوّر البنية التحتية للمطار والميناء والطرق، فإن المنطقة تمتلك كل مقوّمات التحول إلى اقتصاد ديناميكي قادر على جذب الاستثمارات وتوليد الوظائف وتعزيز التنوع الاقتصادي. المؤكد أن «جازان أرض الفرص وبوابة المستقبل» ليست شعارًا، وإنما وصف دقيق لمسار بدأ فعليًا، وتزداد سرعته عامًا بعد عام. فهذه المنطقة تمتلك ما يكفي لتكون مركزًا صناعيًا، وزراعيًا، وسياحيًا، ولوجستيًا يخدم المملكة والمنطقة، ويضيف قيمة اقتصادية حقيقية في العقد القادم وما بعده.
In the map of economic transformations that the Kingdom is witnessing today, Jazan stands out as one of the most prepared regions to become an important economic driver in the coming decade, not only because it holds untapped potential, but also because it possesses a unique mix of resources, location, and infrastructure. In this context, the Misk Tour will kick off in Jazan next week, an initiative aimed at inspiring the promising youth in the region and empowering them to discover new pathways in creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The tour will include a panel discussion titled "Jazan: The Land of Opportunities and the Gateway to the Future," which reflects the depth of the transformations taking place in the region and the growing role of youth in shaping its economic future. The existence of such platforms confirms that Jazan is not just a government project, but a community project in which young talents participate to build a new economy based on ambition, work, and innovation.
Economically, the Jazan region stands on a strategic coastal strip of one of the most important global maritime corridors, close to trade routes that connect Asia with Africa and Europe, making it a key pivot in the "Economic Red Sea Route," which has become one of the pillars of international trade today. This location has transformed from merely a geographical advantage into a competitive economic edge, with the readiness of the port, the industrial zone, and its integration with national logistical corridors.
When we look at the city of Jazan for basic and transformative industries, we realize that the region is a massive economic project that is reshaping the future of southern Saudi Arabia. The existing and planned industrial projects, ranging from energy and petrochemicals to metals and food, will create a new production ecosystem that supports local supply chains and opens the door for localizing high-value industries. With the completion of linking the region to ports and major roads, Jazan will become one of the most important industrial and logistical hubs in the Kingdom.
It is important to note that industrial strength is not the only factor that makes Jazan the economy of the future. The region boasts an agricultural wealth that is unmatched in any other Saudi area. How could it not! It is the land of Arab coffee, mango, banana, and tropical fruit farms, which are resources that hold not only nutritional value but also economic and tourism value. As the Kingdom aims to enhance food security and agricultural industries, Jazan becomes a vital center for building modern agricultural value chains capable of competing and exporting.
Moreover, one cannot talk about Jazan without mentioning the Farasan Islands, one of the Kingdom's natural treasures, which possess features that make them a global destination for marine tourism with pristine beaches, nature reserves, and rich marine life. These factors align with national tourism strategies to diversify unique experiences and attract visitors from within and outside the Kingdom. Farasan has the potential to be a "tourism lung" for Jazan and a hub for sustainable tourism that generates income and job opportunities over the long term.
Additionally, with a young population, rising demand for services, expansion of housing projects, and the development of infrastructure for airports, ports, and roads, the region has all the components to transform into a dynamic economy capable of attracting investments, generating jobs, and enhancing economic diversity. It is certain that "Jazan: The Land of Opportunities and the Gateway to the Future" is not just a slogan, but an accurate description of a path that has already begun and is accelerating year after year. This region has enough to become an industrial, agricultural, tourism, and logistical center that serves the Kingdom and the region, adding real economic value in the coming decade and beyond.