In Dostoevsky's novel The Brothers Karamazov

the heroine told Ivan, "I love you, and I don't know why?"

His response was: "You don't love me; you only love me because I am close to you. You don't love me; you love the idea of my existence beside you. You love me because you can talk to me whenever you want, pour your anger on me, and fill my head with your endless nonsense. And of course, I stay beside you, listening like a diligent student, but the moment I disappear from your sight for a day, you can find another poor soul to take my place by tomorrow morning.

You love only yourself, even though deep down you truly believe that you love me.

But no, it's not like that."

There are moments in literature that are not read but rather make the soul tremble before them.

The scene of the heroine's confession to Ivan is one of those moments that ignite all the old questions.

What is love? And who loves whom?

And what lies hidden behind the words spoken softly, like the trembling of a heavy eyelid?

A single sentence uttered by the heroine, "I love you, and I don't know why,"

opened a dark door to the deepest deceptions and misunderstandings within the soul, and summoned a response as sharp as a knife.

Ivan's words burst forth like a thunderbolt, tearing apart the stillness of the moment, like someone throwing the last stone into a well filled with shadows of illusion.

He does not speak like a lover responding to his beloved's confession,

but like a philosopher wielding a sharp scalpel, opening the wound of truth without fear of blood and pain.

The heroine's confession, "I love you, and I don't know why," seems at first glance to be a tender impulse, but Ivan, with his troubled nature and fiery mind, sees behind the phrase what she cannot see; he sees an elegant mask covering a vast emotional void.

His words transform into a merciless mirror, a mirror that reveals that some love is not love at all, but rather a habit of having another person fill moments, not hearts. He states with shocking clarity:

You do not love me... you love the idea of my existence beside you.

A sentence sufficient to shake entire mountains of contemporary human relationships.

How many people love the (role) not the (person)? How many women or men cling to the other because they are available, attentive, a kind bearer of burdens, easily replaceable?

Ivan boldly strips the relationship bare.

He describes himself as a diligent student receiving her anger, her nonsense, and her heavy silence.

He has no objections; he raises no questions.

He stands like a wall she can lean on whenever she wishes, but it is a wall she could replace with another wall someday.

The catastrophe is not in the absence of love, but in the illusion of its existence.

Dostoevsky here holds one of the deepest tricks of the soul...

A person imagines that they love the other, while in reality, they love themselves through the other.

They love the feeling of being desired, heard, cared for; they love the quiet control that gives them the ability to summon someone whenever they need them.

This kind of love devours the other like fire slowly consumes a piece of wood in a delicious manner.

Ivan knows this, and that is why his words are harsh; his harshness is not aggressive; it is a defense of his dignity. He refuses to be beautiful decor in the room of the one he loves.

Dostoevsky's genius shines when he writes blood tests for human emotions.

He reveals the falsehood as if peeling a golden crust off cheap metal.

The heroine's love is not love; it is a psychological need wrapped in false sentimentality.

Ivan is not harsh; he simply has the courage to speak the truth that others flee from...

The tone of his words does not resemble a rejection; it resembles the wisdom of a man who understands that love is not built on proximity, but on the clarity of the heart.

To have the other be free, whole, independent... not leaning on your shadow.

The question that Dostoevsky leaves hanging in the air like a broken bell remains:

Do we love the person because they are who they are

or because their existence beautifies our fragility?

Ivan's answer was astonishing:

(The love that does not know itself cannot know the other.)

Truly, I have emptied myself of you; even if you come with the weight of the earth in regret, you will not fill me again.