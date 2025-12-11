في رواية دوستويفسكي الإخوة كرامازوف

قالت البطلة لإيفان إنني أحبك ولا أدري ما السبب ؟

فكان جوابه: «أنتي لا تحبينني إلا لأنني قريب منك، أنتي لا تحبينني، بل تحبين فكرة وجودي بجانبك، تحبينني لأنك تستطيعين أن تحدثينني وقتما شئتي وأن تصبي غضبك علي وأن تملأي راسي بترهاتك التي لا تنتهي، وأنا بالطبع ابقى بجانبك أستمع كالتلميذ النجيب، لكن ما أن أغيب عن ناظريك يوم حتى تستطيعي من صباح الغد أن تجدي مسكينًا آخرًا يحل مكاني.

أنتي تحبين نفسك فقط رغم أنك من أعماقك تعتقدين بالفعل إنك تحبينني

‏ لكن لا ليس كذلك».

هناك لحظات في الأدب لا تُقرأ بل تُرتجف الروح أمامها.

مشهد اعتراف البطلة لإيفان واحدٌ من تلك اللحظات التي تُشعل الأسئلة القديمة كلها

ما الحب؟ ومن يحبّ مَن؟

وما الذي يختبئ خلف الكلمات التي تُقال بخفوتٍ شبيهٍ بارتجاف جفنٍ مُثقَل؟

جملة واحدة نطقتها البطلة إنني أحبك ولا أدري ما السبب

ففتحت بابًا مظلمًا على أعمق ما في النفس من خداعٍ وسوء فهم، واستدعت جوابًا يشبه السكين في قسوته.

تنبثق كلمات إيفان كصاعقةٍ تمزّق سكون اللحظة، كمن يلقي الحجر الأخير في بئرٍ امتلأت بظلال الوهم.

لا يتحدث كعاشقٍ يردّ على اعتراف حبيبة،

بل كفيلسوف يحمل مشرطاً حادّاً يفتح جرح الحقيقة دون خشية من الدم والألم..

اعتراف البطلة إنني أحبك ولا أدري ما السبب يبدو للوهلة الأولى اندفاعًا رقيقًا، ولكن إيفان بطباعه المأزومية وذهنه المشتعل يرى خلف العبارة ما لا تراه هي يرى قناعًا أنيقًا يغطي فراغًا عاطفيًا هائلاً.

تتحوّل كلماته إلى مرآةٍ لا ترحم، مرآة تكشف أن بعض الحب ليس حبًّا أصلًا، وإنما اعتياد على وجود آخر يملأ اللحظات، لا القلوب. يصرّح بوضوح صادم

أنتِ لا تحبينني... تحبين فكرة وجودي بجانبك.

جملة تكفي لخلخلة جبال كاملة من العلاقات البشرية المعاصرة.

كم من إنسان يحبّ (الدور) لا (الشخص)؟ كم من امرأة أو رجل يتشبث بالآخر لأنه متاح، منصت، حاملٌ طيبٌ للهموم، سهل الاستبدال؟

إيفان يعرّي العلاقة بجرأة لا تُحتمل.

يصف نفسه كتلميذ نجيب يستقبل غضبها وترّهاتها وصمتها الثقيل.

لا يملك اعتراضًا لا يطرح سؤالًا.

يقف كجدارٍ تستند إليه متى تشاء، لكنّه جدار يمكن أن تستبدله بجدار آخر يومًا ما.

الكارثة ليست في غياب الحب، بل في توهّم وجوده.

دوستويفسكي يمسك هنا بواحدة من أعمق حيل النفس..

إنسان يتخيّل أنه يحبّ الآخر، بينما هو في الحقيقة يحبّ ذاته من خلال الآخر.

يحبّ الشعور بأنه مرغوب، مسموع، مُعتنى به، يحبّ السيطرة الهادئة التي تمنحه القدرة على استدعاء شخص متى احتاجته.

هذا النوع من الحب يلتهم الآخر كما تلتهم النار قطعة حطب ببطءٍ لذيذ

إيفان يعرف هذا، ولهذا كانت كلماته قاسية قسوته ليست هجومية؛ إنها دفاعٌ عن كرامته. لقد رفض أن يكون ديكورًا جميلًا في غرفة من أحب،

تبرز عبقرية دوستويفسكي حين يكتب اختبارات دم للمشاعر البشرية.

يكشف الزيف كأنما يزيل قشرة ذهبية عن معدن رخيص.

حبّ البطلة ليس حبًّا؛ بل احتياجٌ نفسي مُغلّف بشاعرية مزيّفة.

إيفان ليس قاسيًا؛ هو فقط يملك شجاعة قول الحقيقة التي يهرب منها الآخرون..

نبرة كلماته لا تشبه رفضًا، بل تشبه حكمة رجلٍ يُدرك أن الحب لا يُبنى على قرب المسافة، بل على وضوح القلب.

أن يكون الآخر حرًا، كاملًا، مستقلاً... لا متكئًا على ظلّك.

يبقى السؤال الذي يتركه دوستويفسكي معلّقًا في الهواء كجرسٍ مكسور

هل نحبّ الشخص لأنّه هو

أم لأن وجوده يجمّل هشاشتنا؟

جواب إيفان كان مذهلًا

(الحبّ الذي لا يعرف نفسه، لا يمكنه أن يعرف الآخر)

حقيقي فرغتُ منكِ، حتى وإن جئتِ بثقل الأرض ندمًا، لن تَملائيني مرة أخرى.