عندما تحصل على حق الإقامة في بلدٍ ما - سواء كنت سائحًا أو دارسًا أو عاملاً - فإن أقلَّ حقٍّ لذلك البلد عليك هو أن تحترم أنظمته وتمتثل لقوانينه. وعندما يُنعم عليك بجنسيته، فإن أبسط حقوقه عليك أن تكون عنصرًا مساهمًا في بناء مستقبله، وفي دعم مسيرة تنميته واستقرار مجتمعه !
ما يحدث أحيانًا أن بعض الغرباء، من سوءِ الأدب، يشذّون عن القاعدة ويتجاوزون حدودهم، ويتحوّلون إلى عناصر هدم وزعزعة في المجتمعات التي وفدوا إليها للإقامة أو الزيارة. ويزداد الأمر سوءًا عند اكتساب الجنسية، خاصة إذا كان الحصول عليها قد تمّ بالتحايل أو التزوير !
في بعض دول الخليج يُستدرَك اليوم كثيرٌ من الأخطاء؛ فالمصلحة الوطنية لا تقبل التهاون في الحفاظ على أمن البلاد، واستقرار المجتمع، وهوية الوطن من الاختراق. ولدينا شواهد عديدة لأشخاص تسلّلوا إلى بعض المجتمعات الخليجية، واحتلّوا مواقع الضوء فيها، وأصبحوا نجومًا يسعون للتأثير في الجمهور. بدأ بعضهم نجوميته بمحتوى ناعم يقتصر على سير الأعلام ومناقشة القضايا الأسرية والاجتماعية بعيدًا عن السياسة، ليأسروا قلوب شرائح واسعة من الشباب، ثم يتحوّلون عند منعطفات معينة إلى طرحٍ سياسي موجَّه يكشف عن أهواء أيديولوجية وحزبية خارجية، ثم يتبوّأون مواقع للتحدث باسم تلك التيارات وتبنّي خطابها، حتى وإن كانت تُعادي الدول التي يقيمون فيها أو يحملون جنسيتها، وتتآمر على أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها، وكأنهم زُرِعوا فيها لهذا الهدف !
باختصار.. هؤلاء جعلوا من الجنسية غير المستحقة حصانَ طروادة للتسلل إلى مجتمعاتٍ أحسنت الظنّ بهم، لممارسة أشكال من الخيانة والجحود والنكران تجاه من أمَّنوهم بينهم وجعلوهم جزءًا من نسيجهم !
When you obtain the right to reside in a country—whether as a tourist, student, or worker—the least obligation you have towards that country is to respect its systems and comply with its laws. And when it bestows its nationality upon you, the simplest of your duties is to be a contributing element in building its future and supporting the development and stability of its community!
What sometimes happens is that some outsiders, out of bad manners, deviate from the norm and overstep their boundaries, turning into elements of destruction and destabilization in the societies they have come to reside in or visit. The situation worsens when they acquire nationality, especially if it was obtained through deception or forgery!
In some Gulf countries, many mistakes are being addressed today; national interest does not tolerate negligence in maintaining the country's security, community stability, and the identity of the nation from infiltration. We have numerous examples of individuals who infiltrated some Gulf communities, occupied prominent positions within them, and became stars seeking to influence the public. Some began their stardom with soft content limited to the biographies of celebrities and discussions of family and social issues away from politics, captivating the hearts of large segments of youth, only to later shift at certain turning points to a targeted political discourse that reveals foreign ideological and partisan inclinations. They then assume positions to speak on behalf of those currents and adopt their rhetoric, even if it opposes the countries in which they reside or hold nationality, and conspires against their security, stability, and sovereignty, as if they were planted there for this purpose!
In short... these individuals have made the undeserved nationality a Trojan horse to infiltrate communities that had good faith in them, to practice forms of betrayal, ingratitude, and denial towards those who welcomed them and made them part of their fabric!