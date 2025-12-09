عندما تحصل على حق الإقامة في بلدٍ ما - سواء كنت سائحًا أو دارسًا أو عاملاً - فإن أقلَّ حقٍّ لذلك البلد عليك هو أن تحترم أنظمته وتمتثل لقوانينه. وعندما يُنعم عليك بجنسيته، فإن أبسط حقوقه عليك أن تكون عنصرًا مساهمًا في بناء مستقبله، وفي دعم مسيرة تنميته واستقرار مجتمعه !

ما يحدث أحيانًا أن بعض الغرباء، من سوءِ الأدب، يشذّون عن القاعدة ويتجاوزون حدودهم، ويتحوّلون إلى عناصر هدم وزعزعة في المجتمعات التي وفدوا إليها للإقامة أو الزيارة. ويزداد الأمر سوءًا عند اكتساب الجنسية، خاصة إذا كان الحصول عليها قد تمّ بالتحايل أو التزوير !

في بعض دول الخليج يُستدرَك اليوم كثيرٌ من الأخطاء؛ فالمصلحة الوطنية لا تقبل التهاون في الحفاظ على أمن البلاد، واستقرار المجتمع، وهوية الوطن من الاختراق. ولدينا شواهد عديدة لأشخاص تسلّلوا إلى بعض المجتمعات الخليجية، واحتلّوا مواقع الضوء فيها، وأصبحوا نجومًا يسعون للتأثير في الجمهور. بدأ بعضهم نجوميته بمحتوى ناعم يقتصر على سير الأعلام ومناقشة القضايا الأسرية والاجتماعية بعيدًا عن السياسة، ليأسروا قلوب شرائح واسعة من الشباب، ثم يتحوّلون عند منعطفات معينة إلى طرحٍ سياسي موجَّه يكشف عن أهواء أيديولوجية وحزبية خارجية، ثم يتبوّأون مواقع للتحدث باسم تلك التيارات وتبنّي خطابها، حتى وإن كانت تُعادي الدول التي يقيمون فيها أو يحملون جنسيتها، وتتآمر على أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها، وكأنهم زُرِعوا فيها لهذا الهدف !

باختصار.. هؤلاء جعلوا من الجنسية غير المستحقة حصانَ طروادة للتسلل إلى مجتمعاتٍ أحسنت الظنّ بهم، لممارسة أشكال من الخيانة والجحود والنكران تجاه من أمَّنوهم بينهم وجعلوهم جزءًا من نسيجهم !