تجلّت زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بصورة تُعيد رسم ملامح الشراكة السعودية-الأمريكية، وتفتح صفحة جديدة من التعاون رفيع المستوى، سواء في مجالات الأمن أو الاقتصاد أو السياسة الإقليمية، حيث شكّلت هذه الزيارة حدثًا استثنائيًا تناقلته قنوات الأخبار والمنصات والصحف للدلالة على عظمة وأهمية مخرجاته للشرق الأوسط، وعلى رأسه القضية الفلسطينية وما يتعلق بسوريا وعقوباتها، وقد كانت حفاوة الاستقبال في البيت الأبيض دلالة واضحة على مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية كشريك حقيقي لا غنى للبيت الأبيض عنه، وعلى تقدير واشنطن للدور القيادي الذي تضطلع به الرياض في لحظة يعاد فيها ترتيب التوازنات الدولية والإقليمية، لقد بدا اللقاء بين سمو ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي حدثًا استثنائيًا، إذ حمل في مضمونه رسائل سياسية وإستراتيجية تتجاوز حدود البروتوكول العادي، وتؤكد عمق الثقة المتبادلة بين الجانبين.
وقد انعكست هذه الحفاوة في طبيعة النقاشات التي تناولت عددًا من القضايا المحورية، وفي حرص القيادة الأمريكية على إظهار رغبتها في الوصول إلى توافقات إستراتيجية بعيدة المدى. فقد تباحث الطرفان في ملفات الدفاع والتسليح، وكان من أبرز مخرجات ذلك إعلان واشنطن استعدادها لبيع مقاتلات "الشبح" المتقدمة F-35 للمملكة، وهي خطوة غير مسبوقة تؤكد إدراك الولايات المتحدة للدور الأمني الحاسم الذي تؤديه المملكة العربية السعودية في المنطقة، ولأهمية تعزيز قدراتها العسكرية بما يضمن استقرار الشرق الأوسط. ولم يكن توقيع الاتفاقية الدفاعية الإستراتيجية أقل أهمية؛ فهو يضع إطارًا جديدًا للعلاقة الأمنية بين البلدين، ويرسخ مكانة المملكة كحليف موثوق تقوم عليه معادلة الردع والاستقرار.
وفي موازاة ذلك، حظيت القضايا الاقتصادية بحضور لافت في المباحثات، حيث أعلن ولي العهد عن توجه المملكة إلى مضاعفة استثماراتها في الولايات المتحدة لتبلغ تريليون دولار، في خطوة تعكس الثقة العميقة بالاقتصاد الأمريكي، وتؤكد في الوقت ذاته رؤية سعودية واضحة تقوم على تنويع الشراكات وتعزيز حضورها في الأسواق العالمية، ولم تقف الإنجازات عند حدود الاستثمار؛ بل امتدت إلى آفاق التعاون في الطاقة النووية المدنية والتقنيات المتقدمة والذكاء الاصطناعي، وهي مجالات تنسجم مع طموحات المملكة في بناء اقتصاد معرفي وتنمية موارد جديدة تتجاوز إطار الاعتماد على النفط.
أما على الصعيد السياسي، فقد كان موقف ولي العهد من القضية الفلسطينية محطة بارزة في الزيارة؛ إذ شدد على ضرورة المضي نحو حل الدولتين باعتباره المسار العادل والوحيد لتحقيق الاستقرار وإنهاء الصراع، وقدّم هذا الموقف رؤية واضحة تربط أي تقدم في مسار العلاقات الإقليمية بوجود ضمانات حقيقية لحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني، وبهذا التأكيد وضعت المملكة نفسها في قلب الجهود الدبلوماسية الدولية، مقدّمة نموذجًا يجمع بين الواقعية السياسية والمبدأ الأخلاقي، ومؤكدة مكانتها كصوت رئيس في قضايا المنطقة، وهذا ليس رؤية ثانوية من قبل ولي العهد، بل هو رأيه السياسي الأبرز تجاه القضية من قبل أحداث السابع من أكتوبر.
ولم يقتصر أثر الزيارة على نتائجها المباشرة؛ بل أسهمت في تعزيز صورة المملكة كقوة قيادية تملك رؤية واضحة لعلاقاتها الخارجية، وتتعامل بثقة مع التحديات الدولية، فقد أظهرت اللقاءات أن الرياض تتقدم في مسار متوازن يجمع بين بناء تحالفات قوية مع القوى الكبرى، والدفاع عن قضاياها الإقليمية، والسعي إلى الاستقرار والسلام وفق مبادئ راسخة، وهذا مناط اهتمام المجتمع الدولي لهذه الزيارة منذ الإعلان عنها، لإدراكهم أن اجتماع قطبين من أقطاب العالم سينتج عنه قرارات ومخرجات لها تأثيرها المباشر على العديد من الدول في الشرق الأوسط.
وبذلك جاءت زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان لتؤكد أن المملكة تسير بخطى واثقة نحو دور دولي أرحب، تجمع فيه بين القوة الاقتصادية، والحضور السياسي، والرؤية الإستراتيجية المتّسقة مع تحولات العالم، وهي زيارة حملت في طياتها رسالة مفادها أن الرياض اليوم ليست مجرد دولة فاعلة في محيطها؛ بل مركز توازن واستقرار، وركن أساسي في معادلة الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، ونرى بأعيننا التحقق الفعلي والملموس لرؤية المملكة العربية السعودية 2030 في المجال السياسي والأمني والعلاقات الدولية، ولنفخر بقيادتنا الرشيدة التي خططت ونفذت، وننظر بإكبار وفخر لسمو ولي عهدنا الأمير محمد بن سلمان حفظه الله.
