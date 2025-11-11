تبدو مسيرة السودان كأنها لوحة معقدة من انقلابات عسكرية، ثورات شعبية، وتحوّلات سياسية متلاحقة ومآسٍ إنسانية متجدّدة. فمنذ نيلها استقلالها عن مصر عام 1956، دخلت البلاد في دوامة متكررة من تغيير النظام بقوة الانقلابات والأحزاب، ما عكس هشاشة المؤسسات المدنية وسلطوية الأجهزة الأمنية، فأول انقلاب نفذته القوات المسلحة كان عام 1958 بقيادة الفريق إبراهيم عبود، وكان انقلاباً عسكرياً ناجحاً ضد الحكومة المدنية التي تشكّلت من ائتلاف حزبي «الأمة» و«الاتحادي الديمقراطي»، بعد ذلك وفي عام 1969 قاد العقيد جعفر محمد نميري انقلاباً أسّس لحكم دام نحو 16 عاماً. ثم جاء تمهيد للانقلابات المتلاحقة في السبعينيات: في يوليو 1971 حدثت محاولة انقلاب قصيرة بقيادة هاشم العطا بدعم من الحزب الشيوعي لكنها فشلت خلال أيام، وعاد نميري إلى السيطرة، وفي 1985 أُطيح بنميري عبر انتفاضة شعبية وانقلاب عسكري قاده الفريق عبدالرحمن سوار الذهب، ما أنهى حقبة نميري ودشّن فترة انتقالية جديدة ولم تكن هذه النهاية، ففي 1989 وصل إلى السلطة بواسطة ضربة عسكرية عمر حسن البشير، الذي حكم السودان نحو ثلاثين عاماً انتهت بانتفاضة شعبية ثم انقلاب في أبريل 2019، ليدخل السودان مرحلة انتقالية قصيرة انتهت بانقلاب 2021 بقيادة الفريق عبدالفتاح البرهان. هذه الدورة الطويلة من الانقلابات تركت دولة مثقلة بالجراح، وضعيفة المؤسسات، ما جعلها عرضة لانفجار جديد من الصراعات الداخلية، وهذا التسلسل الطويل من الانقلابات -التي قُدرت بأكثر من ستة ناجحة وعدة محاولات فاشلة أخرى- يتيح خلفية ضرورية لفهم كيف أن مؤسسات الحكم المدني ظلت عاجزة أو ضعيفة، وكيف أن العنف السياسي والقوة العسكرية هيمنتا على المشهد السوداني مراراً.

من رحم هذا التاريخ المتقلب اندلعت الحرب الأخيرة في أبريل 2023 بين الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع، التي تحوّلت من شريك في السلطة إلى خصم دموي، ومع اتساع رقعة القتال، تحوّلت مدينة الفاشر في إقليم دارفور إلى رمز للمأساة الإنسانية في البلاد، بعد أن شهدت حصاراً طويلاً وهجمات متكررة وعمليات قتل بالهوية أودت بحياة المئات، وفق تقارير الأمم المتحدة ومنظمات حقوقية دولية وباتت تعاني المدينة من نقص حاد في الغذاء والدواء وانقطاع المساعدات الإنسانية، فيما نزح آلاف المدنيين إلى مناطق أكثر أمناً وسط تحذيرات من مجاعة وشيكة.

يقف السودان اليوم على مفترق تاريخي جديد، بين استمرار الدمار أو بداية طريق الخلاص. وبينما يعاني الشعب السوداني من ويلات الحرب، يبقى الأمل معقوداً على مساعٍ عربية ودولية صادقة، تتقدمها المملكة أمام هذا المشهد القاتم ليبرز الموقف السعودي كصوت متزن ينادي بالتهدئة ودعم الاستقرار. فقد أكدت المملكة العربية السعودية مراراً رفضها لأي تصعيد أو محاولات لتقويض وحدة السودان، ودعت إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار وحماية المدنيين والبنى التحتية، كما واصلت جهودها في مسار جدة التفاوضي، وساهمت في المبادرات الإنسانية والإغاثية بالتعاون مع الأمم المتحدة وشركائها الدوليين لطي صفحة الصراع وفتح باب السلام الذي يستحقه هذا البلد العريق.