The family of the late Egyptian artist Nevin Mandour announced the issuance of a final court ruling that confirms her complete innocence of the charges against her, and orders the removal of all her data from criminal records, after years of controversy and legal crises that followed her.

Restoration of Honor

The family confirmed in a statement that the Administrative Judiciary Court at the State Council in Egypt issued a ruling to delete all data related to previous cases from official records, in a step aimed at restoring the honor of the deceased and protecting her artistic legacy.

The family attached images of the official ruling in their statement, noting that this step comes after the tragic passing of Nevin Mandour due to a fire in her apartment in Alexandria, considering that the ruling closes a long and painful chapter of her life and restores her status in the hearts of the public, after years of media and judicial defamation.

Prayers for the Deceased

In conclusion, the family urged everyone to pray for the deceased for mercy and forgiveness, affirming that the Egyptian judiciary ultimately vindicated her and restored matters to their rightful place with the issuance of this ruling.

Nevin Mandour passed away on December 17 of last year, at the age of 53, after suffering from asphyxiation due to a fire in her home in Alexandria.