أعلنت عائلة الفنانة المصرية الراحلة نيفين مندور صدور حكم قضائي نهائي يثبت براءتها الكاملة من التهم المنسوبة إليها، ويقضي بمحو جميع بياناتها من السجلات الجنائية، بعد سنوات من الجدل والأزمات القانونية التي لاحقتها.

رد اعتبار

وأكدت الأسرة في بيان أصدرته أن محكمة القضاء الإداري بمجلس الدولة بمصر أصدرت حكماً بحذف كل البيانات المرتبطة بالقضايا السابقة من السجلات الرسمية، في خطوة تهدف إلى رد اعتبار الراحلة وحماية إرثها الفني.

وأرفقت الأسرة صوراً من الحكم الرسمي في بيانها، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الخطوة تأتي بعد رحيل نيفين مندور المأساوي إثر حريق شقتها بالإسكندرية،معتبرة أن الحكم يغلق صفحة طويلة مؤلمة من حياتها ويعيد لها مكانتها في وجدان الجمهور، بعد سنوات من التشويه الإعلامي والقضائي.

الدعاء للراحلة

وطالبت الأسرة في ختام بيانها الجميع بالدعاء للراحلة بالرحمة والمغفرة، مؤكدة أن القضاء المصري أنصفها في النهاية وأعاد الأمور إلى نصابها الصحيح بصدور هذا الحكم.

ورحلت نيفين مندور في 17 ديسمبر من العام الماضي، عن عمر يناهز 53 عاماً، إثر تعرضها للاختناق، بعد اندلاع حريق في منزلها بالإسكندرية.