حذّرت الفنانة المصرية المعتزلة شمس البارودي، منتحلي شخصيتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة بأن صفحتها الرسمية تحمل اسمها الكامل شمس الملوك وليس اسم العائلة «البارودي».
صورة للتمييز
وأِشارت عبر مقطع فيديو نشرته على حسابها الرسمي في «فيس بوك»، إلى ظهور صفحات مزيفة تستخدم صورتها وتستغل اسمها بطريقة غير صحيحة، مطالبة المسؤولين عنها بوقف ذلك فورًا، واصفة الأمر بأنه تصرف غير لائق.
وأضافت تتميز صفحاتي الرسمية بصورة لي مع قطتي ما يميزها عن أي صفحات وهمية، مؤكدة أن هذا التفصيل البسيط يمكن من خلاله التمييز بين الصفحة الرسمية والزائفة.
العودة للفن
وكشفت «البارودي» سابقاً موقفها من العودة للتمثيل مجدداً بعد وفاة زوجها الراحل حسن يوسف، مشددة في بيان مطول على أن هذه الأنباء مجرد شائعات، وأن قرارها بالاعتزال ثابت ولم يتغير منذ سنوات.
The Egyptian retired artist Shams Al-Baroudi warned against impersonators of her on social media, confirming that her official page bears her full name Shams Al-Muluk and not the family name "Al-Baroudi".
Image for Distinction
She indicated through a video clip posted on her official account on "Facebook" that fake pages using her image and exploiting her name incorrectly have appeared, calling on those responsible to stop it immediately, describing the matter as inappropriate behavior.
She added that her official pages are distinguished by a picture of her with her cat, which sets them apart from any fake pages, emphasizing that this simple detail can help distinguish between the official and the fake page.
Return to Art
Al-Baroudi previously revealed her stance on returning to acting again after the death of her late husband Hassan Youssef, stressing in a lengthy statement that this news is merely rumors, and that her decision to retire is firm and has not changed for years.