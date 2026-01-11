The Egyptian retired artist Shams Al-Baroudi warned against impersonators of her on social media, confirming that her official page bears her full name Shams Al-Muluk and not the family name "Al-Baroudi".

Image for Distinction

She indicated through a video clip posted on her official account on "Facebook" that fake pages using her image and exploiting her name incorrectly have appeared, calling on those responsible to stop it immediately, describing the matter as inappropriate behavior.

She added that her official pages are distinguished by a picture of her with her cat, which sets them apart from any fake pages, emphasizing that this simple detail can help distinguish between the official and the fake page.

Return to Art

Al-Baroudi previously revealed her stance on returning to acting again after the death of her late husband Hassan Youssef, stressing in a lengthy statement that this news is merely rumors, and that her decision to retire is firm and has not changed for years.