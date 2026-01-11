حذّرت الفنانة المصرية المعتزلة شمس البارودي، منتحلي شخصيتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة بأن صفحتها الرسمية تحمل اسمها الكامل شمس الملوك وليس اسم العائلة «البارودي».

صورة للتمييز

وأِشارت عبر مقطع فيديو نشرته على حسابها الرسمي في «فيس بوك»، إلى ظهور صفحات مزيفة تستخدم صورتها وتستغل اسمها بطريقة غير صحيحة، مطالبة المسؤولين عنها بوقف ذلك فورًا، واصفة الأمر بأنه تصرف غير لائق.

وأضافت تتميز صفحاتي الرسمية بصورة لي مع قطتي ما يميزها عن أي صفحات وهمية، مؤكدة أن هذا التفصيل البسيط يمكن من خلاله التمييز بين الصفحة الرسمية والزائفة.

العودة للفن

وكشفت «البارودي» سابقاً موقفها من العودة للتمثيل مجدداً بعد وفاة زوجها الراحل حسن يوسف، مشددة في بيان مطول على أن هذه الأنباء مجرد شائعات، وأن قرارها بالاعتزال ثابت ولم يتغير منذ سنوات.