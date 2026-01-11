The artist Ayman Rida has demanded to be granted Syrian citizenship and a national ID number, emphasizing that this matter can no longer be postponed for him.

Legal Gap

During his appearance on the program "Last Question," he stated: "The suspension of my obtaining Syrian citizenship has become unjustifiable in light of the ongoing transformations," stressing the importance of making a decision on this issue that ends the state of waiting he has been living in for years, confirming that obtaining a national ID number has become fundamental for him.

He added that carrying a passport without a national ID number is no longer acceptable and represents a legal gap that disrupts his life both inside and outside Syria.

Rida continued: "I can no longer accept carrying a Syrian passport that does not have a national ID number; if it doesn't have a national ID number, I will not accept it," pointing out that being deprived of Syrian citizenship over the past years contradicts his belonging and professional journey.

Ayman Rida highlighted his artistic career that has spanned decades and his works that have become part of the memory of Syrian drama, affirming that this presence does not align with his current legal status.

A Crisis Since Birth

The issue of artist Ayman Rida's citizenship dates back to his birth to an Iraqi father and a Syrian mother, and he did not obtain Syrian citizenship according to the laws in effect during the previous period, despite his stability in Syria.

Ayman Rida revealed years ago in an interview with the media personality Raba’a Al-Zayat that he does not hold Syrian citizenship, explaining that he was born to an Iraqi father and a Syrian mother, which is why he was denied it. He described the existing laws at that time as bad, as he was born in Syria to a Syrian mother, studied there, and works there, and his wife is Syrian, yet he and his children still do not possess Syrian citizenship. The laws in effect in Syria do not grant citizenship from the mother to her children if the father is not Syrian, which means he is not entitled to have an identity. However, over the past years, the laws have allowed Arabs of other nationalities to stay and reside in Syria without a visa, and Ayman Rida refused years ago to give up his Iraqi citizenship in order to obtain Syrian citizenship.