طالب الفنان أيمن رضا بمنحه الجنسية السورية والرقم الوطني، مؤكداً بأن الأمر لم يعد يقبل التأجيل بالنسبة له.

فجوة قانونية

وقال خلال لقائه في برنامج «آخر سؤال»: «تعليق حصولي على الجنسية السورية بات أمراً غير مبرر في ظل التحولات القائمة»، مشدداً على أهمية اتخاذ قرار في هذا الملف ينهي حالة الانتظار التي يعيشها منذ سنوات، مؤكداً أن حصوله على الرقم القومي بات هو الأساس بالنسبة له.

وأضاف حملي لجواز سفر دون رقم قومي أمر لم يعد مقبولاً ويمثل فجوة قانونية تعطل حياتي داخل سورية وخارجها.

وتابع رضا: «أنا ما عدت أقبل أحمل جواز سفر سوري لا يحمل رقم وطني، إذا ما إلو رقم وطني ما رح أقبله»، مشيراً إلى أن حرمانه على مدار السنوات الماضية من الحصول على الجنسية السورية أمر يتناقض مع انتمائه ومسيرته المهنية.

وسلط أيمن رضا الضوء على مسيرته الفنية الممتدة لعقود وأعماله التي شكلت جزءاً من ذاكرة الدراما السورية، مؤكداً أن هذا الحضور لا يتفق مع وضعه القانوني الحالي.

أزمة منذ الولادة

وتعود أزمة جنسية الفنان أيمن رضا مذ ولادته لأب عراقي وأم سورية، ولم يحصل على الجنسية السورية وفق القوانين المعمول بها في المرحلة السابقة، على الرغم من استقراره في سورية.

وكشف أيمن رضا قبل سنوات في لقاء له مع الإعلامية رابعة الزيات، بأنه لا يحمل الجنسية السورية، موضحاً أنه ولد لأب عراقي وأم سورية، لذا مُنع من الحصول عليها، ووصف في حينها القوانين الموجودة بالسيئة، كونه من مواليد سورية لأم سورية ودرس فيها ويعمل فيها كما أن زوجته سوريه، إلا أنه لايزال وأطفاله لايملكون الجنسية السورية. فالقوانين المعمول بها في سورية لا تمنح جنسية الأم إلى أطفالها، إذا لم يكن الأب سورياً، ما يعني أنه لا يحق له امتلاك الهوية، إلا أنه على مدار السنوات الماضية سمحت القوانين للعرب من الجنسيات الأخرى بالبقاء والإقامة في سورية دون تأشيرة، ورفض أيمن رضا قبل سنوات التخلي عن الجنسية العراقية من أجل الحصول على الجنسية السورية.