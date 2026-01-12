لا شك أن الأهداف التي قامت عليها رؤية قيادتنا الرشيدة «آنياً ومستقبلياً» للنهوض بالأندية والدوري السعودي، عبر فكرة التعاقد مع أبرز نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، قد تحقق منها جزء كبير، بل إن العالم أجمع يشهد اليوم هذه النقلة الحضارية المتميزة، التي أسهمت بشكل واضح وملموس في جذب أنظار المهتمين بكرة القدم، ومتابعة الدوري السعودي حضورياً وعبر مختلف وسائل النقل التلفزيوني.

- ومن أبرز تلك الأهداف التي تحققت ما يُعرف بمفهوم «القوى الناعمة»، وهو استثمار حقيقي تجسد في وجود لاعبين عالميين ذوي سمعة ونجومية واسعة، يأتي في مقدمتهم كرستيانو رونالدو، وكريم بنزيما. فقد أسهم هؤلاء النجوم، من خلال ما يقدمونه داخل المستطيل الأخضر وخارجه، في نقل صورة حقيقية لوطننا الغالي وما يشهده من تحولات نهضوية مذهلة، في ظل قيادة رشيدة ينعم بها المواطن، وكل زائر ومقيم على أرض المملكة العربية السعودية.

- هذه المقدمة الطويلة ما هي إلا تمهيد لمقارنة منصفة بين لاعب نادي النصر الكابتن كريستيانو رونالدو، ولاعب نادي الاتحاد الكابتن كريم بنزيما، من حيث قوة وحجم التأثير على الدوري السعودي عموماً، وعلى نادييهما بصفة خاصة، ولعل أي منصف لا بد أن يقول كلمة حق، إن الفريق الإعلامي الذي تولى تسويق اسم ونجومية كريستيانو لعب دوراً كبيراً في توظيف تاريخه الكروي ومشاركاته في مناسبات رياضية واجتماعية وحتى سياسية، بما يخدم حضوره الإعلامي من جهة، ويحقق الهدف المرجو من وجوده في الدوري السعودي.

- هذه حقيقة لا يمكن إنكارها أو القفز عليها، إلا أنه عند النظر إلى مستوى استفادة نادي النصر، وعلى امتداد المواسم الثلاثة التي لعب فيها كريستيانو، نلحظ بوضوح أنه كان المستفيد الأكبر – وربما الوحيد – من نجوميته المطلقة، عبر تسجيل أرقام قياسية أهلته للحصول على لقب هداف الدوري، وصناعة شعبية جماهيرية واسعة مع كل هدف يسجله، ومع كل حركة «زيو» تتفاعل معها مدرجات النصر وتنال إعجاب محبيه، غير أن التأثير الأهم والأقوى، والمتمثل في تحقيق بطولة واحدة على الأقل للنصر، اختفى تماماً ولم يتحقق، فلم يحالف هذا النجم الكبير لا الحظ ولا نجوميته ولا «زيو» في حصد أي لقب رسمي لناديه، وهي حقيقة ثابتة وموثقة.

- في المقابل، يظهر نجم وقائد نادي الاتحاد كريم بنزيما، الذي قد يكون التسويق الإعلامي له أقل بكثير مقارنة بكريستيانو، لكن فاعليته داخل الملعب وتأثيره الحقيقي مع فريقه كانا أوضح وأقوى، لا سيما على مستوى تحقيق البطولات. فبنزيما لاعب تُترجم أهدافه وجهوده إلى منجزات، بعكس فرحة «مؤقتة» تنتهي مع «زيو»، دون أن تنعكس حصيلة الأهداف على منصات التتويج، وهنا يبرز السؤال المشروع: ما فائدة الأهداف إن كانت لا تُترجم إلى بطولات؟

- ولهذا لم يكن غريباً أن يُطلق على كريم بنزيما لقب «الحكومة»، فهذا النجم العالمي متى ما عقد العزم على كسب مباراة أو تحقيق بطولة، تحولت النية إلى «قرار نافذ» لا حياد عنه. وقد رأينا ذلك عملياً في الموسم الماضي، حين قاد الاتحاد لتحقيق بطولتي الدوري والكأس، وفي هذا الموسم، ومع عودته القوية مؤخراً تهديفاً ونتائج وانتصارات متتالية لفريقه، يمكن الجزم بأن «اتحاد بنزيما» هو الأقوى والأكثر تأثيراً من «نصر كريستيانو» وبفارق واضح. ويبدو أن «الحكومة» قد عقد العزم هذا الموسم على قيادة الاتحاد نحو موسم جديد حافل بالبطولات، مؤكداً ذلك برغبته في الاستمرار وتجديد عقده مع الاتحاد، رافضاً كل المغريات المالية التي قُدمت له للمشاركة في الدوري الأمريكي، مفضلاً الاتحاد... ولا غير الاتحاد.