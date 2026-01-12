There is no doubt that the goals upon which our wise leadership's vision is based, "immediate and future," for the advancement of clubs and the Saudi league, through the idea of contracting with the most prominent stars of global football, have achieved a significant part, and indeed the whole world witnesses today this remarkable civilizational leap, which has clearly and tangibly contributed to attracting the attention of football enthusiasts and following the Saudi league both in person and through various television broadcasting means.

- Among the most prominent of those achieved goals is what is known as the concept of "soft power," which is a real investment manifested in the presence of global players with wide reputation and stardom, foremost among them Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. These stars have contributed, through what they present on and off the pitch, to conveying a true image of our dear homeland and the amazing developmental transformations it is witnessing, under wise leadership that benefits every citizen, visitor, and resident on the land of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

- This lengthy introduction is merely a prelude to a fair comparison between Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad's captain Karim Benzema, in terms of the strength and magnitude of their impact on the Saudi league in general, and on their respective clubs in particular. Any fair observer must acknowledge that the media team responsible for marketing Cristiano's name and stardom played a significant role in leveraging his football history and participation in sporting, social, and even political events, serving both his media presence and achieving the desired goal of his presence in the Saudi league.

- This is a fact that cannot be denied or overlooked; however, when looking at the level of benefit that Al-Nassr gained over the three seasons Cristiano played, it is clear that they were the biggest – and perhaps the only – beneficiaries of his absolute stardom, through setting record numbers that qualified him to win the league's top scorer title, and creating a wide fan base with every goal he scored, and with every "Zio" movement that the Al-Nassr stands reacted to and admired. However, the most important and strongest impact, represented by achieving at least one championship for Al-Nassr, completely disappeared and was not realized. This great star was neither lucky nor did his stardom or "Zio" help him in winning any official title for his club, which is a documented and established fact.

- In contrast, the star and captain of Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema, emerges, whose media marketing may be much less compared to Cristiano, but his effectiveness on the pitch and his real impact with his team were clearer and stronger, especially in terms of achieving championships. Benzema is a player whose goals and efforts translate into achievements, unlike the "temporary" joy that ends with "Zio," without the tally of goals reflecting on the podiums of glory. Here arises the legitimate question: what is the benefit of goals if they do not translate into championships?

- Therefore, it was not surprising that Karim Benzema was dubbed "the government." This global star, whenever he is determined to win a match or achieve a championship, turns that intention into an "enforceable decision" with no deviation. We saw this practically last season when he led Al-Ittihad to achieve both the league and cup titles, and this season, with his strong return recently in scoring and consecutive victories for his team, it can be asserted that "Benzema's Ittihad" is stronger and more influential than "Cristiano's Nassr" by a clear margin. It seems that "the government" has resolved this season to lead Al-Ittihad towards a new season full of championships, confirming this with his desire to continue and renew his contract with Al-Ittihad, rejecting all financial temptations presented to him to participate in the American league, preferring Al-Ittihad... and nothing but Al-Ittihad.