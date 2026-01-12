تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لا شك أن الأهداف التي قامت عليها رؤية قيادتنا الرشيدة «آنياً ومستقبلياً» للنهوض بالأندية والدوري السعودي، عبر فكرة التعاقد مع أبرز نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، قد تحقق منها جزء كبير، بل إن العالم أجمع يشهد اليوم هذه النقلة الحضارية المتميزة، التي أسهمت بشكل واضح وملموس في جذب أنظار المهتمين بكرة القدم، ومتابعة الدوري السعودي حضورياً وعبر مختلف وسائل النقل التلفزيوني.
- ومن أبرز تلك الأهداف التي تحققت ما يُعرف بمفهوم «القوى الناعمة»، وهو استثمار حقيقي تجسد في وجود لاعبين عالميين ذوي سمعة ونجومية واسعة، يأتي في مقدمتهم كرستيانو رونالدو، وكريم بنزيما. فقد أسهم هؤلاء النجوم، من خلال ما يقدمونه داخل المستطيل الأخضر وخارجه، في نقل صورة حقيقية لوطننا الغالي وما يشهده من تحولات نهضوية مذهلة، في ظل قيادة رشيدة ينعم بها المواطن، وكل زائر ومقيم على أرض المملكة العربية السعودية.
- هذه المقدمة الطويلة ما هي إلا تمهيد لمقارنة منصفة بين لاعب نادي النصر الكابتن كريستيانو رونالدو، ولاعب نادي الاتحاد الكابتن كريم بنزيما، من حيث قوة وحجم التأثير على الدوري السعودي عموماً، وعلى نادييهما بصفة خاصة، ولعل أي منصف لا بد أن يقول كلمة حق، إن الفريق الإعلامي الذي تولى تسويق اسم ونجومية كريستيانو لعب دوراً كبيراً في توظيف تاريخه الكروي ومشاركاته في مناسبات رياضية واجتماعية وحتى سياسية، بما يخدم حضوره الإعلامي من جهة، ويحقق الهدف المرجو من وجوده في الدوري السعودي.
- هذه حقيقة لا يمكن إنكارها أو القفز عليها، إلا أنه عند النظر إلى مستوى استفادة نادي النصر، وعلى امتداد المواسم الثلاثة التي لعب فيها كريستيانو، نلحظ بوضوح أنه كان المستفيد الأكبر – وربما الوحيد – من نجوميته المطلقة، عبر تسجيل أرقام قياسية أهلته للحصول على لقب هداف الدوري، وصناعة شعبية جماهيرية واسعة مع كل هدف يسجله، ومع كل حركة «زيو» تتفاعل معها مدرجات النصر وتنال إعجاب محبيه، غير أن التأثير الأهم والأقوى، والمتمثل في تحقيق بطولة واحدة على الأقل للنصر، اختفى تماماً ولم يتحقق، فلم يحالف هذا النجم الكبير لا الحظ ولا نجوميته ولا «زيو» في حصد أي لقب رسمي لناديه، وهي حقيقة ثابتة وموثقة.
- في المقابل، يظهر نجم وقائد نادي الاتحاد كريم بنزيما، الذي قد يكون التسويق الإعلامي له أقل بكثير مقارنة بكريستيانو، لكن فاعليته داخل الملعب وتأثيره الحقيقي مع فريقه كانا أوضح وأقوى، لا سيما على مستوى تحقيق البطولات. فبنزيما لاعب تُترجم أهدافه وجهوده إلى منجزات، بعكس فرحة «مؤقتة» تنتهي مع «زيو»، دون أن تنعكس حصيلة الأهداف على منصات التتويج، وهنا يبرز السؤال المشروع: ما فائدة الأهداف إن كانت لا تُترجم إلى بطولات؟
- ولهذا لم يكن غريباً أن يُطلق على كريم بنزيما لقب «الحكومة»، فهذا النجم العالمي متى ما عقد العزم على كسب مباراة أو تحقيق بطولة، تحولت النية إلى «قرار نافذ» لا حياد عنه. وقد رأينا ذلك عملياً في الموسم الماضي، حين قاد الاتحاد لتحقيق بطولتي الدوري والكأس، وفي هذا الموسم، ومع عودته القوية مؤخراً تهديفاً ونتائج وانتصارات متتالية لفريقه، يمكن الجزم بأن «اتحاد بنزيما» هو الأقوى والأكثر تأثيراً من «نصر كريستيانو» وبفارق واضح. ويبدو أن «الحكومة» قد عقد العزم هذا الموسم على قيادة الاتحاد نحو موسم جديد حافل بالبطولات، مؤكداً ذلك برغبته في الاستمرار وتجديد عقده مع الاتحاد، رافضاً كل المغريات المالية التي قُدمت له للمشاركة في الدوري الأمريكي، مفضلاً الاتحاد... ولا غير الاتحاد.
There is no doubt that the goals upon which our wise leadership's vision is based, "immediate and future," for the advancement of clubs and the Saudi league, through the idea of contracting with the most prominent stars of global football, have achieved a significant part, and indeed the whole world witnesses today this remarkable civilizational leap, which has clearly and tangibly contributed to attracting the attention of football enthusiasts and following the Saudi league both in person and through various television broadcasting means.
- Among the most prominent of those achieved goals is what is known as the concept of "soft power," which is a real investment manifested in the presence of global players with wide reputation and stardom, foremost among them Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. These stars have contributed, through what they present on and off the pitch, to conveying a true image of our dear homeland and the amazing developmental transformations it is witnessing, under wise leadership that benefits every citizen, visitor, and resident on the land of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- This lengthy introduction is merely a prelude to a fair comparison between Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad's captain Karim Benzema, in terms of the strength and magnitude of their impact on the Saudi league in general, and on their respective clubs in particular. Any fair observer must acknowledge that the media team responsible for marketing Cristiano's name and stardom played a significant role in leveraging his football history and participation in sporting, social, and even political events, serving both his media presence and achieving the desired goal of his presence in the Saudi league.
- This is a fact that cannot be denied or overlooked; however, when looking at the level of benefit that Al-Nassr gained over the three seasons Cristiano played, it is clear that they were the biggest – and perhaps the only – beneficiaries of his absolute stardom, through setting record numbers that qualified him to win the league's top scorer title, and creating a wide fan base with every goal he scored, and with every "Zio" movement that the Al-Nassr stands reacted to and admired. However, the most important and strongest impact, represented by achieving at least one championship for Al-Nassr, completely disappeared and was not realized. This great star was neither lucky nor did his stardom or "Zio" help him in winning any official title for his club, which is a documented and established fact.
- In contrast, the star and captain of Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema, emerges, whose media marketing may be much less compared to Cristiano, but his effectiveness on the pitch and his real impact with his team were clearer and stronger, especially in terms of achieving championships. Benzema is a player whose goals and efforts translate into achievements, unlike the "temporary" joy that ends with "Zio," without the tally of goals reflecting on the podiums of glory. Here arises the legitimate question: what is the benefit of goals if they do not translate into championships?
- Therefore, it was not surprising that Karim Benzema was dubbed "the government." This global star, whenever he is determined to win a match or achieve a championship, turns that intention into an "enforceable decision" with no deviation. We saw this practically last season when he led Al-Ittihad to achieve both the league and cup titles, and this season, with his strong return recently in scoring and consecutive victories for his team, it can be asserted that "Benzema's Ittihad" is stronger and more influential than "Cristiano's Nassr" by a clear margin. It seems that "the government" has resolved this season to lead Al-Ittihad towards a new season full of championships, confirming this with his desire to continue and renew his contract with Al-Ittihad, rejecting all financial temptations presented to him to participate in the American league, preferring Al-Ittihad... and nothing but Al-Ittihad.