توفي الكاتب الكويتي الشهير بدر المطيري، اليوم (الأحد)، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، وسيتم دفنه غداً (الإثنين) بعد صلاة العصر في ‎مقبّرة الصليبيخات.

أعوام الظلام

ونعى الراحل الكثير من أهله ومحبيه على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وقالوا إن قصة حياته لخصها في مسلسل أعوام الظلام.

وتم توقيف المطيري في 2000 قبيل حفل زفافه بأيام معدودة، ليدخل في قضية معقدة انتهت بسجنه والحكم عليه لمدة سبع سنوات، قبل أن يخرج بعد عام وثمانية أشهر، إثر ثبوت براءته من تهم المخدرات التي سجن بسببها.

وأوضحت التحقيقات أن شخصًا مجهولًا لم يتم القبض عليه حتى اليوم، انتحل شخصيته عبر تزوير صورة جواز سفره بشكل احترافي، ليتحمل المطيري كل جرائم ذلك المنتحل والمتعاطي للمخدرات.