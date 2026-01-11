توفي الكاتب الكويتي الشهير بدر المطيري، اليوم (الأحد)، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، وسيتم دفنه غداً (الإثنين) بعد صلاة العصر في مقبّرة الصليبيخات.
أعوام الظلام
ونعى الراحل الكثير من أهله ومحبيه على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وقالوا إن قصة حياته لخصها في مسلسل أعوام الظلام.
وتم توقيف المطيري في 2000 قبيل حفل زفافه بأيام معدودة، ليدخل في قضية معقدة انتهت بسجنه والحكم عليه لمدة سبع سنوات، قبل أن يخرج بعد عام وثمانية أشهر، إثر ثبوت براءته من تهم المخدرات التي سجن بسببها.
وأوضحت التحقيقات أن شخصًا مجهولًا لم يتم القبض عليه حتى اليوم، انتحل شخصيته عبر تزوير صورة جواز سفره بشكل احترافي، ليتحمل المطيري كل جرائم ذلك المنتحل والمتعاطي للمخدرات.
The famous Kuwaiti writer Badr Al-Mutairi passed away today (Sunday) after a long battle with illness, and he will be buried tomorrow (Monday) after the afternoon prayer at the Al-Sulaibikhat cemetery.
Years of Darkness
Many of his family and loved ones mourned the deceased on social media, stating that the story of his life was summarized in the series "Years of Darkness."
Al-Mutairi was arrested in 2000 just days before his wedding, leading to a complicated case that ended with his imprisonment and a seven-year sentence, before he was released after a year and eight months, upon proving his innocence of the drug charges for which he was imprisoned.
Investigations revealed that an unknown person, who has not been apprehended to this day, impersonated him by professionally forging a copy of his passport, causing Al-Mutairi to bear all the crimes of that impersonator and drug user.