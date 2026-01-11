The famous Kuwaiti writer Badr Al-Mutairi passed away today (Sunday) after a long battle with illness, and he will be buried tomorrow (Monday) after the afternoon prayer at the Al-Sulaibikhat cemetery.

Years of Darkness

Many of his family and loved ones mourned the deceased on social media, stating that the story of his life was summarized in the series "Years of Darkness."

Al-Mutairi was arrested in 2000 just days before his wedding, leading to a complicated case that ended with his imprisonment and a seven-year sentence, before he was released after a year and eight months, upon proving his innocence of the drug charges for which he was imprisoned.

Investigations revealed that an unknown person, who has not been apprehended to this day, impersonated him by professionally forging a copy of his passport, causing Al-Mutairi to bear all the crimes of that impersonator and drug user.