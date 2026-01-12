على متن إحدى طائرات شركة طيران اقتصادي وطنية صعد الركاب بانتظار إقلاعها، لكن راكباً من ضمن طاقم طياري الشركة الذي سيقود الطائرة في رحلة عودتها وجد أن مقعده معطل، وأصر على طلب فريق صيانة لإصلاحه رافضاً طلب طاقم الخدمة انتقاله لمقعد آخر في نفس المقصورة، وعبثاً حاول زملاؤه إقناعه، مما أدى لتأخر إقلاع الرحلة عدة ساعات، وفي النهاية تم تغيير الطائرة وغادر كابتن رحلة العودة صاحب المشكلة إلى منزله لتجاوز الساعات النظامية لعمله !

هذه القصة تدل على شيئين، أولهما ضعف شعور المسؤولية عند هذا الطيار واستهتاره بمصالح الركاب وارتباطهم بمواعيد رحلات مواصلة أو اجتماعات عمل أو مواعيد طبية، وثانيهما ضعف الإدارة وعدم وجود آلية طوارئ لمعالجة مثل هذا الموقف باستبدال الطيار، بدل حالة التعطل وضياع الوقت واستبدال الطائرة الذي سيكلف الشركة تكلفة باهظة هي في غنى عنها !

أتمنى أن يجد هذا الطيار مساءلة جادة، وأن يتم معالجة ثغرات النظام التي تسمح بالتلاعب بأوقات الخدمة على حساب مصالح المسافرين وانتظام عمل المطارات وجدول رحلات الشركة !

قبل أسبوع كنت في أحد المطارات الأمريكية وتسبب تأخر وصول طاقم الخدمة في تعطل إقلاع الطائرة عن موعدها ٣ ساعات، بسبب فقدان نافذة الإقلاع في جدول رحلات المطار المزدحم، وخلال الرحلة قدم الكابتن اعتذاره للركاب عما قد يسببه التأخير من تأثير على مواعيد رحلات المواصلة وارتباطات المسافرين الشخصية، لكنه أشار إلى أن هذا التأخير سينسحب على جميع الرحلات المجدولة اللاحقة المرتبطة بهذه الطائرة، وكأنه كان يعاتب زملاءه وزميلاته في طاقم الخدمة على تأخرهم، ومن حسن حظي أن وقت رحلة المواصلة الدولية التي كانت تنتظرني في مطار الوصول الداخلي كان مناسباً، وإلا كنت سأجد نفسي في ورطة مع شركة الطيران الأخرى التي ستعتبر نفسها غير مسؤولة عن تأخير رحلتي !

باختصار.. يجب أن يفهم ويدرك ويعي العاملون في القطاع، أن المسألة تتجاوز أهواءهم الشخصية عندما ترتبط بمصالح المسافرين وحركة الطيران !