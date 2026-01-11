أثار إيلون ماسك رئيس شركة تسلا وأغنى شخص في العالم جدلًا واسعًا بتصريحاته الأخيرة، التي أكد فيها أن ادخار المال للتقاعد قد يصبح بلا فائدة خلال عقدين، على الرغم من أن التقاعد الآمن ظل حجر الأساس في التخطيط المالي لأكثر من قرن.

وفي حلقة من بودكاست Moonshots with Peter Diamandis، قال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تسلا إيلون ماسك: «لا تقلقوا بشأن ادخار المال للتقاعد بعد 10 أو 20 سنة. لن يكون لذلك أي تأثير». وأضاف: «إذا صح أي مما ذكرناه، سيكون الادخار بلا جدوى».

ورغم تحذيره، عرض ماسك رؤية مستقبلية مشرقـة، مبنية على التطورات في الذكاء الاصطناعي والطاقة والروبوتات الإنتاجية، ما سيخلق «وفرة» في الموارد تتيح للجميع «الدخل الشامل المرتفع». وأضاف: «يمكن لأي شخص امتلاك ما يريد، مع رعاية صحية أفضل، وسلع وخدمات متاحة للجميع، وتعليم مجاني لأي مهارة».

لكن الملياردير المعروف بثوراته الصناعية، من سيارات تسلا الكهربائية إلى صواريخ سبيس إكس القابلة لإعادة الاستخدام، حذر من أن هذا المستقبل المثالي قد يصاحبه اضطرابات اجتماعية، وفقدان الهدف، قائلاً: «إذا حصلت على كل ما تريد، فهل هذا حقًا المستقبل الذي ترغب به؟ لأن وظيفتك قد تفقد قيمتها».

وعلى الرغم من هذه الرؤية التفاؤلية، يتعارض كلام ماسك بشدة مع الواقع الذي يعيشه ملايين الأمريكيين. فالتضخم المستمر، وارتفاع أسعار الفائدة، وضعف نمو الأجور جعل التقاعد المريح حلمًا بعيد المنال، بينما يواجه الكثيرون صعوبة في تغطية تكاليف التعليم الجامعي، والحصول على رعاية صحية جيدة، وامتلاك منزل، أو تكوين أسرة.

وفي ظل هذه التحديات، قد تبدو نصيحة ماسك بالتوقف عن الادخار خطيرة للبعض، حيث يمكن أن تُترك الأجيال القادمة في ضائقة مالية عند التقاعد، على الرغم من رؤيته المتفائلة لمستقبل مزدهر.