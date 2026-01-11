Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest person in the world, has sparked widespread controversy with his recent statements, in which he asserted that saving money for retirement may become pointless within two decades, despite the fact that secure retirement has been the cornerstone of financial planning for over a century.

In an episode of the podcast Moonshots with Peter Diamandis, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said, "Don't worry about saving money for retirement in 10 or 20 years. It won't matter." He added, "If any of what we've mentioned is true, saving will be futile."

Despite his warning, Musk presented a bright future vision, based on advancements in artificial intelligence, energy, and productive robotics, which will create "abundance" in resources that allows everyone to have "high universal income." He added, "Anyone can own what they want, with better healthcare, goods and services available to all, and free education for any skill."

However, the billionaire known for his industrial revolutions, from electric Tesla cars to reusable SpaceX rockets, cautioned that this ideal future could be accompanied by social unrest and a loss of purpose, saying, "If you get everything you want, is this really the future you desire? Because your job may lose its value."

Despite this optimistic vision, Musk's words starkly contrast with the reality faced by millions of Americans. Ongoing inflation, rising interest rates, and stagnant wage growth have made comfortable retirement a distant dream, while many struggle to cover college education costs, obtain good healthcare, own a home, or start a family.

In light of these challenges, Musk's advice to stop saving may seem dangerous to some, as future generations could be left in financial distress upon retirement, despite his optimistic view of a prosperous future.