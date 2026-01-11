أثار إيلون ماسك رئيس شركة تسلا وأغنى شخص في العالم جدلًا واسعًا بتصريحاته الأخيرة، التي أكد فيها أن ادخار المال للتقاعد قد يصبح بلا فائدة خلال عقدين، على الرغم من أن التقاعد الآمن ظل حجر الأساس في التخطيط المالي لأكثر من قرن.
وفي حلقة من بودكاست Moonshots with Peter Diamandis، قال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تسلا إيلون ماسك: «لا تقلقوا بشأن ادخار المال للتقاعد بعد 10 أو 20 سنة. لن يكون لذلك أي تأثير». وأضاف: «إذا صح أي مما ذكرناه، سيكون الادخار بلا جدوى».
ورغم تحذيره، عرض ماسك رؤية مستقبلية مشرقـة، مبنية على التطورات في الذكاء الاصطناعي والطاقة والروبوتات الإنتاجية، ما سيخلق «وفرة» في الموارد تتيح للجميع «الدخل الشامل المرتفع». وأضاف: «يمكن لأي شخص امتلاك ما يريد، مع رعاية صحية أفضل، وسلع وخدمات متاحة للجميع، وتعليم مجاني لأي مهارة».
لكن الملياردير المعروف بثوراته الصناعية، من سيارات تسلا الكهربائية إلى صواريخ سبيس إكس القابلة لإعادة الاستخدام، حذر من أن هذا المستقبل المثالي قد يصاحبه اضطرابات اجتماعية، وفقدان الهدف، قائلاً: «إذا حصلت على كل ما تريد، فهل هذا حقًا المستقبل الذي ترغب به؟ لأن وظيفتك قد تفقد قيمتها».
وعلى الرغم من هذه الرؤية التفاؤلية، يتعارض كلام ماسك بشدة مع الواقع الذي يعيشه ملايين الأمريكيين. فالتضخم المستمر، وارتفاع أسعار الفائدة، وضعف نمو الأجور جعل التقاعد المريح حلمًا بعيد المنال، بينما يواجه الكثيرون صعوبة في تغطية تكاليف التعليم الجامعي، والحصول على رعاية صحية جيدة، وامتلاك منزل، أو تكوين أسرة.
وفي ظل هذه التحديات، قد تبدو نصيحة ماسك بالتوقف عن الادخار خطيرة للبعض، حيث يمكن أن تُترك الأجيال القادمة في ضائقة مالية عند التقاعد، على الرغم من رؤيته المتفائلة لمستقبل مزدهر.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest person in the world, has sparked widespread controversy with his recent statements, in which he asserted that saving money for retirement may become pointless within two decades, despite the fact that secure retirement has been the cornerstone of financial planning for over a century.
In an episode of the podcast Moonshots with Peter Diamandis, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said, "Don't worry about saving money for retirement in 10 or 20 years. It won't matter." He added, "If any of what we've mentioned is true, saving will be futile."
Despite his warning, Musk presented a bright future vision, based on advancements in artificial intelligence, energy, and productive robotics, which will create "abundance" in resources that allows everyone to have "high universal income." He added, "Anyone can own what they want, with better healthcare, goods and services available to all, and free education for any skill."
However, the billionaire known for his industrial revolutions, from electric Tesla cars to reusable SpaceX rockets, cautioned that this ideal future could be accompanied by social unrest and a loss of purpose, saying, "If you get everything you want, is this really the future you desire? Because your job may lose its value."
Despite this optimistic vision, Musk's words starkly contrast with the reality faced by millions of Americans. Ongoing inflation, rising interest rates, and stagnant wage growth have made comfortable retirement a distant dream, while many struggle to cover college education costs, obtain good healthcare, own a home, or start a family.
In light of these challenges, Musk's advice to stop saving may seem dangerous to some, as future generations could be left in financial distress upon retirement, despite his optimistic view of a prosperous future.