في واقعة مثيرة، أحبطت الشرطة النسائية ومباحث مطار القاهرة الدولي، اليوم (الأحد)، محاولة تهريب كمية كبيرة من المخدرات إلى خارج البلاد، بعد الاشتباه في سيدة تحمل صفة أستاذة أخصائية في إحدى الجامعات العربية الشهيرة أثناء إنهاء إجراءات سفرها.

وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية أن المتهمة حاولت إخفاء كيلوغرام من مخدر «الآيس» في طرف صناعي داخل ملابسها، مستغلة خبرتها في مجال التجميل لتنفيذ عملية الإخفاء بطريقة معقدة.

وتم كشف المضبوطات بعد تفتيش دقيق بواسطة الشرطة النسائية، وأقرت المتهمة خلال التحقيقات بنيتها تهريب المخدرات إلى الخارج.

وأشارت التحريات إلى أن الطريقة المستخدمة تشبه إلى حد كبير محاولات سابقة شهيرة، مثل حالة البلوغر سارة خليفة التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً في الفترة الماضية.

وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة وتحريز المضبوطات، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيقات للكشف عن تفاصيل أكبر حول الشبكة المحتملة والجهة المستفيدة من الشحنة.