في واقعة مثيرة، أحبطت الشرطة النسائية ومباحث مطار القاهرة الدولي، اليوم (الأحد)، محاولة تهريب كمية كبيرة من المخدرات إلى خارج البلاد، بعد الاشتباه في سيدة تحمل صفة أستاذة أخصائية في إحدى الجامعات العربية الشهيرة أثناء إنهاء إجراءات سفرها.
وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية أن المتهمة حاولت إخفاء كيلوغرام من مخدر «الآيس» في طرف صناعي داخل ملابسها، مستغلة خبرتها في مجال التجميل لتنفيذ عملية الإخفاء بطريقة معقدة.
وتم كشف المضبوطات بعد تفتيش دقيق بواسطة الشرطة النسائية، وأقرت المتهمة خلال التحقيقات بنيتها تهريب المخدرات إلى الخارج.
وأشارت التحريات إلى أن الطريقة المستخدمة تشبه إلى حد كبير محاولات سابقة شهيرة، مثل حالة البلوغر سارة خليفة التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً في الفترة الماضية.
وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة وتحريز المضبوطات، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيقات للكشف عن تفاصيل أكبر حول الشبكة المحتملة والجهة المستفيدة من الشحنة.
In a dramatic incident, the female police and the Cairo International Airport Investigations thwarted an attempt today (Sunday) to smuggle a large quantity of drugs out of the country, after suspecting a woman who claimed to be a specialist professor at one of the famous Arab universities while completing her travel procedures.
The preliminary investigations revealed that the accused attempted to hide one kilogram of "ice" drug in a prosthetic limb inside her clothing, exploiting her experience in the field of cosmetics to execute the concealment in a complex manner.
The seized items were discovered after a thorough search conducted by the female police, and the accused admitted during the investigations her intention to smuggle the drugs abroad.
Investigations indicated that the method used is very similar to previous famous attempts, such as the case of blogger Sarah Khalifa, which sparked widespread controversy recently.
A report was filed regarding the incident, and the seized items were confiscated, with the public prosecution taking over the investigations to uncover more details about the potential network and the party benefiting from the shipment.