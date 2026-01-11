In a dramatic incident, the female police and the Cairo International Airport Investigations thwarted an attempt today (Sunday) to smuggle a large quantity of drugs out of the country, after suspecting a woman who claimed to be a specialist professor at one of the famous Arab universities while completing her travel procedures.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the accused attempted to hide one kilogram of "ice" drug in a prosthetic limb inside her clothing, exploiting her experience in the field of cosmetics to execute the concealment in a complex manner.

The seized items were discovered after a thorough search conducted by the female police, and the accused admitted during the investigations her intention to smuggle the drugs abroad.

Investigations indicated that the method used is very similar to previous famous attempts, such as the case of blogger Sarah Khalifa, which sparked widespread controversy recently.

A report was filed regarding the incident, and the seized items were confiscated, with the public prosecution taking over the investigations to uncover more details about the potential network and the party benefiting from the shipment.