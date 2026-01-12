لم يكن اختلاف المشهد بين وداعَي ابنيها مجرّد تفصيل عابر، بل انعكاس دقيق لطبيعة علاقتين إنسانيتين مختلفتين عاشتْهما السيدة فيروز بكل ما تحمله الأمومة من تعقيد وقرب وألم.

في وداع زياد الرحباني، بدت فيروز متماسكة على نحو لافت. لم يكن ذلك لأن الفقد أخف، بل لأن العلاقة نفسها كانت موزّعة على مساحات واسعة. زياد لم يكن ابن البيت فقط، بل ابن الأسئلة، والاختلاف، والقلق الدائم. علاقة مفتوحة على النقاش، على التباعد أحيانًا، وعلى حضور لا يشبه الحضور التقليدي للأبناء. كان قريبًا منها، لكن قربه لم يكن يوميًا بسيطًا؛ كان قربًا ذهنيًا وإنسانيًا معقّدًا، يحتاج صبرًا طويلًا أكثر مما يحتاج عاطفة ظاهرة.

كثيرون رأوا في جنازته فيروز الصلبة، لكن القلّة فقط فهمت أن هذا التماسك لم يكن قناعًا، بل نتيجة علاقة عاشت فيها الأم سنوات من القلق الصامت، من الخوف غير المعلن، ومن الاعتياد على الغياب الجزئي. كان زياد حاضرًا في حياتها، لكن حضوره لم يكن مستقرًا أو مطمئنًا، بل مليء بالتقلّبات التي تُدرّب القلب على الحذر أكثر من الانهيار.

في المقابل، جاء وداع هلي الرحباني مختلفًا تمامًا. هنا، انهارت فيروز. لم تُمسك دموعها، ولم تحاول. لأن العلاقة مع هلي كانت من النوع الآخر؛ علاقة يومية، مباشرة، بلا مسافات. ابن لم يفارقها منذ ولادته، وكان ظلّها القريب، ورفيق تفاصيلها الصغيرة. حضور ثابت لا يحتاج تفسيرًا ولا تأويلًا.

رحيل هلي لم يترك فراغًا عاطفيًا فقط، بل فراغًا ملموسًا: بيتٌ ناقص، ليلٌ أطول، وصمتٌ أثقل. لذلك غلبتها دموعها، لأنها كانت تدرك، ربما للمرة الأولى، أنها ستعود وحدها إلى مكان كان عامرًا به. هذا النوع من الفقد لا يُحتمل بالصبر، ولا يُدار بالتماسك، لأنه يمسّ العادة قبل الذاكرة.

بين الحزنين، لم تتناقض فيروز، بل كانت صادقة مع كل علاقة كما هي. في وداع زياد، حزنت بحكمة أمّ خبرت القلق طويلًا. وفي وداع هلي، حزنت بانكسار أمّ فقدت رفيق يومها. والفرق بين المشهدين لم يكن في الحب، بل في شكل العيش مع هذا الحب.

هكذا ظهرت فيروز، لا كرمز، ولا كصورة محفوظة، بل كأمّ عاشت أمومتها بأشكال مختلفة، ودفعَت ثمنها في الحالتين. بعض الأبناء يُفقدون بصمت، وبعضهم يكسرون القلب حين يرحلون... وكلا الفقدين موجع، لكن كلٌّ بطريقته.