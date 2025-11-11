لم يكن تصريح السعودية للرئيس الأمريكي مجرّد بيان سياسي، بل لحظة كونية نادرة: دولة تقول «لا» في زمنٍ تُباع فيه كل الـ«نَعَم».

فالموقف السعودي ليس رفضاً للتطبيع، بل رفض لتطبيع الاختلال. ليس تعنّتاً ضد إسرائيل، بل تمسّك بمعنى الوجود العربي قبل أن يتحوّل الشرق الأوسط إلى متحفٍ للذاكرة المفقودة.

في زمنٍ تذوب فيه الحدود بين الأخلاق والمصالح، جاءت السعودية لتضع حدّاً للسيولة الأخلاقية التي اجتاحت السياسة الدولية.

قالت للعالم —بلغة الصمت الهادئ— إننا لا نقيس الحاضر بميزان الصفقات، بل بميزان العدالة.

فـ«الدولة الفلسطينية» ليست ورقة تفاوض، بل شاهد عدلٍ على بقاء الضمير العربي حيّاً.

يخطئ من يظن أن الموقف السعودي انفعال عاطفي، أو تكرار لموقف تاريخي.

إنه قرار مبني على رشدٍ جديدٍ في الدبلوماسية السعودية؛ رشد يُدرك أن التطبيع بلا دولة فلسطينية يعني انتحار المعنى الذي قامت عليه المملكة منذ نشأتها: نصرة القضايا العادلة دون شعارات.

السعودية تعرف متى تُصافح، ومتى تُصعّد، ومتى تترك العالم يتساءل.

إنها تمارس فنّ الانتظار الاستراتيجي، حيث يُصبح الصمت أداة ضغط، والثبات تكتيكاً، والوضوح شكلاً من أشكال الهيمنة الأخلاقية.

لقد نقلت الصراع من جغرافيا السلاح إلى جغرافيا الشرعية: من يمتلك الحق هو من يملك المستقبل.

بينما تسعى القوى الكبرى إلى تحويل الشرق الأوسط إلى لوحة مقايضة: أمن مقابل تطبيع، ونفط مقابل اعتراف، خرجت السعودية لتقول إن هذه اللعبة لا تمرّ من بوابتها.

«لا علاقات بدون دولة فلسطينية» ليست شرطاً، بل حدٌّ أعلى للكرامة السياسية.

إنها ليست مفاوضة على جغرافيا، بل على حقّ الوجود الإنساني في العدالة.

ولأن الرياض تُدرك أن إسرائيل لا تفهم إلا لغة القوة، فقد قدّمت شكلًا آخر من القوة: قوة الموقف.

قوة الرفض التي لا تُرفع بالصوت بل بالثقة.

قوة الدولة التي لا تبحث عن موقعٍ في الصورة، بل تصنع المشهد ذاته.

حين أكدت السعودية هذا القرار أمام واشنطن، لم تكن فقط تُخاطب البيت الأبيض، بل تُعيد توزيع موازين المعنى في العالم العربي.

لقد سحبت البساط من تحت «الصفقات المؤقتة» وأعادت للموقف العربي صوته المفقود.

كأنها تقول: الشرق الأوسط لن يُعاد تشكيله في واشنطن أو تل أبيب، بل في الرياض.

فالذي يملك بوابة الحرمين يملك مفاتيح الوعي الجمعي للأمة، ومتى قال «لا» توقّف التاريخ لحظة ليفكّر.

قد يظنّ البعض أن هذا الموقف مجرّد سياسة خارجية، لكنه في حقيقته سياسة داخل الوجدان العربي.

إنه ترميمٌ للثقة في أن العالم ما زال فيه من يقول لا في وجه العبث، ومن يربط المستقبل بالحقّ لا بالمصالح.

فالسعودية اليوم لا تُفاوض على دولة فلسطين، بل تُفاوض على بقاء الفكرة التي تجعل الإنسان إنساناً.

ولذلك، فإن عبارة «لا علاقات بدون دولة فلسطينية» ليست جملة دبلوماسية، بل وثيقة بقاءٍ للشرق.

وثيقة تقول للعالم: قد تتبدّل التحالفات، وقد تتغيّر الخرائط، لكنّ الضمير السعودي هو آخر ما يُباع.