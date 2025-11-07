لا تحمل زيارة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن هذا الشهر طابع البروتوكول، بقدر ما تعبّر عن لحظة مراجعة استراتيجية في شكل العلاقات بين البلدين. فالمملكة التي كانت تُرى لعقود كحليف يعتمد عليه، أصبحت اليوم مركز ثقل يُعاد عبره تعريف موازين الاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.
منذ زيارة ولي العهد الأولى عام 2018 إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، تغيّر العالم، وتغيّرت معه المعادلة السعودية. فبينما تتسارع التحوّلات في ملفات الطاقة والأمن الإقليمي والتقنية الدفاعية، أعادت المملكة صياغة علاقتها بواشنطن على قاعدة «المصالح المتوازنة» لا «التحالفات الثابتة». لم تعد الرياض تنتظر إشارات الخارج لتتحرك، بل أصبحت هي من يُعاد حساب خطواته في مراكز القرار الدولي.
الولايات المتحدة، من جهتها، تدرك أن الزمن الذي كانت فيه تحدد اتجاه المنطقة قد انتهى. فالدور السعودي اليوم لا يُقاس بقدرته على الاستجابة، بل بقدرته على المبادرة: في تهدئة النزاعات، وفي قيادة ملفات الاقتصاد والطاقة، وفي رسم علاقة جديدة بين الشرق والغرب قوامها الاحترام والمصالح المتبادلة.
ومن المؤشرات اللافتة التي تسبق الزيارة، التقدّم في المباحثات بين الرياض وواشنطن بشأن صفقة مقاتلات (F-35) التي تُعد من أكثر الأنظمة الجوية تقدمًا في العالم. هذا التطور لا يُقرأ كصفقة تسليح فحسب، بل كتحوّل نوعي في بنية التحالف ذاته، إذ يعكس إدراك واشنطن أن الشريك السعودي لم يعد تابعاً في منظومة الأمن، بل شريكاً في تطوير أدواتها ورسم موازينها.
فالمملكة التي ربطت تطلعاتها الدفاعية برؤية 2030 تسعى إلى الاكتفاء الذاتي في التصنيع العسكري، وإلى أن تتحول من مستورد للسلاح إلى شريك في هندسة معادلات الردع الإقليمي.
الزيارة المقبلة، إذن، لا تُقرأ في سياق الملفات الثنائية فقط، بل في إطارٍ أوسع عنوانه: إعادة ضبط النظام الإقليمي. فمن فلسطين إلى البحر الأحمر، ومن أمن الطاقة إلى سباق التكنولوجيا، تقف المملكة في موقع من يقود لا من يتابع. ومن هنا تأتي أهميتها بالنسبة لواشنطن التي تبحث اليوم عن شريك يملك القرار والاتزان، لا مجرد حليف يحتاج إلى الضمان.
ومن خلال هذه الملفات المتعددة السياسية والدفاعية والتقنية، تتضح ملامح مرحلة جديدة في العلاقة السعودية-الأمريكية: مرحلة تنتقل فيها الشراكة من «حماية المصالح المشتركة» إلى «صناعة المستقبل المشترك». مرحلة تُدرك فيها واشنطن أن الرياض لم تعد «صوتاً إقليمياً» فحسب، بل «معادلة عالمية» تُحسب حسابها عند كل قرار دولي.
The visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington this month is not merely a ceremonial event; rather, it represents a moment of strategic review in the nature of relations between the two countries. The Kingdom, which has been seen for decades as a reliable ally, has today become a center of gravity through which the balance of stability in the region and the world is being redefined.
Since the Crown Prince's first visit to the United States in 2018, the world has changed, and so has the Saudi equation. As transformations accelerate in energy, regional security, and defense technology, the Kingdom has reshaped its relationship with Washington based on "balanced interests" rather than "fixed alliances." Riyadh no longer waits for signals from abroad to act; it has become the one recalibrating its steps in international decision-making centers.
The United States, for its part, recognizes that the era in which it dictated the direction of the region has ended. Today, the Saudi role is measured not by its ability to respond, but by its ability to initiate: in calming conflicts, leading economic and energy issues, and establishing a new relationship between East and West based on respect and mutual interests.
Among the notable indicators preceding the visit is the progress in discussions between Riyadh and Washington regarding the F-35 fighter jet deal, which is considered one of the most advanced air systems in the world. This development is not merely seen as an arms deal but as a qualitative shift in the structure of the alliance itself, reflecting Washington's recognition that the Saudi partner is no longer subordinate in the security system but a partner in developing its tools and shaping its balances.
The Kingdom, which has linked its defense aspirations to Vision 2030, seeks self-sufficiency in military manufacturing and aims to transition from being a weapons importer to a partner in engineering regional deterrence equations.
The upcoming visit, therefore, should not be viewed solely in the context of bilateral issues but within a broader framework titled: resetting the regional system. From Palestine to the Red Sea, and from energy security to the technology race, the Kingdom stands in a position of leadership rather than followership. This is where its importance lies for Washington, which today seeks a partner that possesses decision-making power and balance, not just an ally that requires guarantees.
Through these multiple political, defense, and technological issues, the outlines of a new phase in Saudi-American relations become clear: a phase where the partnership shifts from "protecting common interests" to "shaping a shared future." A phase in which Washington realizes that Riyadh is no longer merely a "regional voice" but a "global equation" that must be considered in every international decision.