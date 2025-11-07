لا تحمل زيارة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن هذا الشهر طابع البروتوكول، بقدر ما تعبّر عن لحظة مراجعة استراتيجية في شكل العلاقات بين البلدين. فالمملكة التي كانت تُرى لعقود كحليف يعتمد عليه، أصبحت اليوم مركز ثقل يُعاد عبره تعريف موازين الاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.

منذ زيارة ولي العهد الأولى عام 2018 إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، تغيّر العالم، وتغيّرت معه المعادلة السعودية. فبينما تتسارع التحوّلات في ملفات الطاقة والأمن الإقليمي والتقنية الدفاعية، أعادت المملكة صياغة علاقتها بواشنطن على قاعدة «المصالح المتوازنة» لا «التحالفات الثابتة». لم تعد الرياض تنتظر إشارات الخارج لتتحرك، بل أصبحت هي من يُعاد حساب خطواته في مراكز القرار الدولي.

الولايات المتحدة، من جهتها، تدرك أن الزمن الذي كانت فيه تحدد اتجاه المنطقة قد انتهى. فالدور السعودي اليوم لا يُقاس بقدرته على الاستجابة، بل بقدرته على المبادرة: في تهدئة النزاعات، وفي قيادة ملفات الاقتصاد والطاقة، وفي رسم علاقة جديدة بين الشرق والغرب قوامها الاحترام والمصالح المتبادلة.

ومن المؤشرات اللافتة التي تسبق الزيارة، التقدّم في المباحثات بين الرياض وواشنطن بشأن صفقة مقاتلات (F-35) التي تُعد من أكثر الأنظمة الجوية تقدمًا في العالم. هذا التطور لا يُقرأ كصفقة تسليح فحسب، بل كتحوّل نوعي في بنية التحالف ذاته، إذ يعكس إدراك واشنطن أن الشريك السعودي لم يعد تابعاً في منظومة الأمن، بل شريكاً في تطوير أدواتها ورسم موازينها.

فالمملكة التي ربطت تطلعاتها الدفاعية برؤية 2030 تسعى إلى الاكتفاء الذاتي في التصنيع العسكري، وإلى أن تتحول من مستورد للسلاح إلى شريك في هندسة معادلات الردع الإقليمي.

الزيارة المقبلة، إذن، لا تُقرأ في سياق الملفات الثنائية فقط، بل في إطارٍ أوسع عنوانه: إعادة ضبط النظام الإقليمي. فمن فلسطين إلى البحر الأحمر، ومن أمن الطاقة إلى سباق التكنولوجيا، تقف المملكة في موقع من يقود لا من يتابع. ومن هنا تأتي أهميتها بالنسبة لواشنطن التي تبحث اليوم عن شريك يملك القرار والاتزان، لا مجرد حليف يحتاج إلى الضمان.

ومن خلال هذه الملفات المتعددة السياسية والدفاعية والتقنية، تتضح ملامح مرحلة جديدة في العلاقة السعودية-الأمريكية: مرحلة تنتقل فيها الشراكة من «حماية المصالح المشتركة» إلى «صناعة المستقبل المشترك». مرحلة تُدرك فيها واشنطن أن الرياض لم تعد «صوتاً إقليمياً» فحسب، بل «معادلة عالمية» تُحسب حسابها عند كل قرار دولي.