لم تعد التحديات التي تواجه «إنفيديا» مرتبطة بالمنافسة في سوق الرقائق أو السباق العالمي لتطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي، بعدما وجد مؤسسها ورئيسها التنفيذي جنسن هوانغ نفسه أمام أزمة تتداخل فيها حياته الشخصية مع مخاوف أمنية وتجارية حساسة، وسط شبهات بشأن احتمال استغلال علاقة عاطفية للوصول إلى معلومات تخص واحدة من أكثر شركات التكنولوجيا نفوذاً في العالم.

بدأت القضية مع تقارير إعلامية أميركية تحدثت عن علاقة هوانغ بسيدة الأعمال الصينية أليس هوانغ، التي تحوم حولها شبهات تتعلق بصلاتها بأجهزة الاستخبارات الصينية. وأثارت التقارير مخاوف من احتمال استغلال هذه العلاقة للحصول على معلومات داخلية أو التأثير في قرارات الشركة، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بتعاملاتها مع السوق الصينية.

وعلى وقع هذه المزاعم، قرر مجلس إدارة «إنفيديا» فتح تحقيق مستقل، تتولاه لجنة مختصة بمساعدة مستشارين قانونيين، للتحقق من التقارير وتحديد ما إذا كان رئيس الشركة قد تعرض لمحاولة استهداف استخباراتي.

وتتركز التساؤلات حول طبيعة العلاقة مع أليس هوانغ، التي شغلت مناصب تنفيذية في شركة «ميغاسبيد إنترناشيونال» السنغافورية العاملة في مجال الحوسبة السحابية. وكانت الشركة قد خضعت لتدقيق أميركي على خلفية شبهات تتعلق بمساعدة شركات صينية في الوصول إلى رقائق متطورة.

وتشير تقارير إلى أن أجهزة استخبارات أميركية تشتبه في عمل أليس هوانغ لصالح بكين، إلا أن هذه المزاعم لم تثبت بصورة مستقلة. في المقابل، نفت الصين اتهامات التجسس، ووصفتها بأنها ادعاءات تفتقر إلى الأدلة.

وتنبع حساسية القضية من احتمال ارتباطها بملف تصدير رقائق الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة إلى الصين، وهو أحد أبرز محاور التوتر التكنولوجي بين واشنطن وبكين. وتخشى السلطات الأميركية من أن تكون العلاقة قد استُخدمت للوصول إلى معلومات تجارية أو تقنية، أو للتأثير في توجهات «إنفيديا» بشأن السوق الصينية.

ورغم خطورة هذه الشبهات، أكد مجلس إدارة الشركة أنه لا توجد لديه أسباب تدفعه إلى الاعتقاد بأن أسراراً تجارية أو معلومات حساسة تعرضت للاختراق. كما أبدى هوانغ استعداده للتعاون الكامل مع التحقيق، الذي لم تُعلن نتائجه بعد.

ضغوط على السهم وسمعة الشركة

لم تبق تداعيات الأزمة داخل أروقة الشركة، بل امتدت إلى الأسواق المالية، حيث تراجع سهم «إنفيديا» بنحو 4.3 في المئة خلال إحدى جلسات التداول، ما أدى إلى تبخر قرابة 190 مليار دولار من قيمتها السوقية، وفقاً لرويترز.

وجاء الهبوط وسط مخاوف المستثمرين من تأثير القضية على سمعة الشركة واستقرار قيادتها، في وقت تحتل فيه «إنفيديا» موقعاً محورياً في صناعة الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتخضع رقائقها الأكثر تطوراً لقيود أميركية تحد من تصديرها إلى الصين.

اعتراف شخصي يزيد الأزمة تعقيداً

وفي موازاة التحقيق الأمني، اتخذت القضية منحى شخصياً بعدما أقر هوانغ بعدم إخلاصه لزوجته، وقدم اعتذاراً علنياً لها ولأفراد أسرته، في رسالة وجهها إلى موظفي الشركة. وأعرب عن أسفه لما تسبب به من أذى لعائلته، مؤكداً تحمله مسؤولية تصرفاته.

كما وجه اعتذاراً إلى موظفي «إنفيديا» ومجلس إدارتها والمساهمين، مشدداً على التزامه بمواصلة قيادة الشركة والتعاون مع التحقيق الجاري.

وأضفى هذا الاعتراف بعداً إضافياً على القضية، خصوصاً أن هوانغ لطالما ظهر في مناسبات عامة بوصفه رجلاً شديد الارتباط بأسرته. وهو متزوج من لوري هوانغ منذ عام 1985، ولديهما طفلان، ارتبطت أسرتهما بمسيرته المهنية؛ إذ يعمل نجلاه في «إنفيديا»، فيما عُرفت زوجته بأنشطتها الخيرية والتعليمية.

وبذلك، لم تعد الأزمة مقتصرة على اتهامات تمس الحياة الشخصية لرئيس الشركة، بل باتت تشمل تساؤلات عن أمن المعلومات واحتمال التدخل الاستخباراتي، إلى جانب انعكاساتها على ثقة المستثمرين.