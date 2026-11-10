احتفل عبدالرحمن بن طلال كردي بعقد قرانه على الدكتورة حنين بنت أنيس أحمد مؤمنه، وذلك مساء أمس (الإثنين)، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح الكبرى بجدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء.


وتلقى العروسان التهاني والتبريكات من الحضور، الذين شاركوهما فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، متمنين لهما حياة زوجية سعيدة، وأن يبارك الله لهما ويجمع بينهما في خير.