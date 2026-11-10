Abdulrahman bin Talal Kurdi celebrated his marriage contract to Dr. Haneen bint Anis Ahmed Mo'minah, yesterday evening (Monday), in one of the large wedding halls in Jeddah, amidst the presence of several princes, officials, and a gathering of family and friends.



The bride and groom received congratulations and best wishes from the attendees, who shared in their joy on this happy occasion, wishing them a happy married life, and that God blesses them and brings them together in goodness.