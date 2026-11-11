48 people were injured after a bus collided with about 32 vehicles in Seongnam, South Korea, during the morning rush hour today.

The South Korean news agency "Yonhap" reported that officials said a bus collided with four other buses, a freight truck, and 27 passenger cars, before coming to a stop after crashing into a traffic barrier in the Bundang district of Seongnam, south of the capital Seoul, resulting in 48 injuries, including six who were seriously injured.