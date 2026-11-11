أصيب 48 شخصا إثر اصطدام حافلة بنحو 32 مركبة في مدينة سيونغنام بكوريا الجنوبية، خلال ساعة الذروة الصباحية اليوم.
ونقلت وكالة أنباء كوريا الجنوبية «يونهاب» عن مسؤولين قولهم إن حافلة اصطدمت بأربع حافلات أخرى وشاحنة نقل و27 سيارة ركاب، قبل أن تتوقف بعد اصطدامها بحاجز مروري في حي بوندانغ بمدينة سيونغنام، جنوبي العاصمة سول، مما أسفر عن إصابة 48 شخصًا، بينهم ستة أصيبوا بجروح خطيرة.
48 people were injured after a bus collided with about 32 vehicles in Seongnam, South Korea, during the morning rush hour today.
The South Korean news agency "Yonhap" reported that officials said a bus collided with four other buses, a freight truck, and 27 passenger cars, before coming to a stop after crashing into a traffic barrier in the Bundang district of Seongnam, south of the capital Seoul, resulting in 48 injuries, including six who were seriously injured.