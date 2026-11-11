أصيب 48 شخصا إثر اصطدام حافلة بنحو 32 مركبة في مدينة سيونغنام بكوريا الجنوبية، خلال ساعة الذروة الصباحية اليوم.

ونقلت وكالة أنباء كوريا الجنوبية «يونهاب» عن مسؤولين قولهم إن حافلة اصطدمت بأربع حافلات أخرى وشاحنة نقل و27 سيارة ركاب، قبل أن تتوقف بعد اصطدامها بحاجز مروري في حي بوندانغ بمدينة سيونغنام، جنوبي العاصمة سول، مما أسفر عن إصابة 48 شخصًا، بينهم ستة أصيبوا بجروح خطيرة.