Sadness has enveloped the artistic community in Egypt following the death of popular singer Mansour Al-Amir, who fell from the window of his apartment on the fourth floor in Port Said, in a mysterious incident that prompted investigative authorities to open a case file to uncover the circumstances and determine the cause of death.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution began investigations immediately after the incident to determine whether the fall was accidental or if there was any criminal suspicion surrounding the case, while the body was transferred to the morgue of Al-Salam Hospital and placed under the authority of the investigative bodies.

The forensic medicine department was also tasked with preparing a detailed report to determine the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the fall of the late singer, amid widespread anticipation for the investigation results that are expected to settle the ongoing debate regarding the incident.

As narratives circulated on social media claiming that the deceased took his own life due to psychological pressures, his ex-wife came forward to refute those claims, asserting that what is being circulated is not based on confirmed information.

She clarified that Mansour Al-Amir had been suffering from some health issues recently, suggesting that he may have lost his balance and fallen from the window, emphasizing that the late singer was known for his religious commitment and adherence to prayer, and condemning the rumors surrounding his death without regard for the feelings of his family and children.

For its part, the Musicians' Syndicate mourned the late singer, expressing its sorrow over his death and praising his artistic career in the field of popular singing, while burial procedures were completed in preparation for his funeral.

The passing of Mansour Al-Amir has sparked a wide wave of sadness and sympathy among his fans and the people of Port Said, as social media platforms were filled with messages of mourning and prayers, while investigations continue to uncover the full truth behind the incident that has become a topic of public discussion in recent hours.