خيّم الحزن على الوسط الفني في مصر عقب وفاة المطرب الشعبي منصور الأمير إثر سقوطه من نافذة شقته السكنية في الطابق الرابع بمحافظة بورسعيد، في واقعة غامضة دفعت جهات التحقيق إلى فتح ملف القضية لكشف ملابساتها وتحديد أسباب الوفاة.

وباشرت النيابة العامة المصرية التحقيقات فور وقوع الحادث، للوقوف على ما إذا كان السقوط ناتجاً عن حادث عرضي أو أن هناك شبهة جنائية وراء الواقعة، فيما جرى نقل الجثمان إلى مشرحة مستشفى السلام ووضعه تحت تصرف جهات التحقيق.

كما كُلّف الطب الشرعي بإعداد تقرير مفصل لتحديد السبب الدقيق للوفاة والظروف التي أحاطت بسقوط المطرب الراحل، وسط ترقب واسع لنتائج التحقيقات التي يُنتظر أن تحسم الجدل الدائر حول الحادث.

ومع تداول روايات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي زعمت أن الراحل أنهى حياته بسبب ضغوط نفسية، خرجت طليقته لتفنيد تلك الأنباء، مؤكدة أن ما يتم تداوله لا يستند إلى معلومات مؤكدة.

وأوضحت أن منصور الأمير كان يعاني، خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بعض المتاعب الصحية، مرجحة أن يكون فقد توازنه وسقط من النافذة، مشددة على أن الراحل كان معروفاً بالتزامه الديني ومحافظته على الصلاة، ومستنكرة الشائعات التي طالت وفاته دون مراعاة لمشاعر أسرته وأبنائه.

من جانبها، نعت نقابة المهن الموسيقية المطرب الراحل، معبرة عن حزنها لوفاته ومشيدة بمسيرته الفنية في مجال الغناء الشعبي، فيما جرى استكمال إجراءات الدفن تمهيداً لتشييع جثمانه.

وأثار رحيل منصور الأمير موجة واسعة من الحزن والتعاطف بين محبيه وأبناء بورسعيد، حيث ضجّت منصات التواصل برسائل النعي والدعاء، في وقت تتواصل فيه التحقيقات لكشف الحقيقة الكاملة وراء الواقعة التي تحولت إلى حديث الرأي العام خلال الساعات الماضية.