أثار مقطع فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي موجة غضب واسعة في مصر، بعدما وثّق تعرُّض أبٍ للاعتداء بالضرب في أحد شوارع محافظة الجيزة أمام ابنته البالغة من العمر 17 عاماً، وسط اتهامات باستخدام كلب لترهيبه خلال الواقعة.

وكشفت وزارة الداخلية المصرية تفاصيل الحادثة، موضحة أن الأجهزة الأمنية رصدت الفيديو المتداول وباشرت فحصه، رغم عدم تلقي بلاغ رسمي بشأن الواقعة، لتتوصل التحريات إلى تحديد هوية المجني عليه، وهو موظف مقيم بمحافظة الجيزة، تعرض لإصابة تمثلت في جرح قطعي بالرأس.

وبحسب التحقيقات، توجه المجني عليه برفقة ابنته إلى منزل طليقته لإنهاء خلافات أسرية قائمة بينهما، قبل أن يعود لاحقاً لاصطحاب ابنته، حيث فوجئ بشقيقي طليقته يعترضان طريقه ويعتديان عليه في الشارع.

وأوضحت التحريات أن أحد المتهمين استخدم عصا خشبية في الاعتداء بمساندة شقيقه، كما استعانا بكلب غير مرخص بهدف تخويف المجني عليه، وذلك على خلفية خلافات عائلية سابقة.

وعقب استكمال الإجراءات القانونية، تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من ضبط المتهمين، اللذين أقرا بارتكاب الواقعة خلال التحقيقات، كما جرى ضبط العصا المستخدمة في الاعتداء والكلب الذي ظهر في المقطع المتداول.

وفيما يتعلق بالكلب، أكدت وزارة الداخلية التحفظ عليه وإيداعه لدى جهة بيطرية مختصة لتلقي الرعاية اللازمة، فيما اتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحق المتهمين.

وأعادت الواقعة الجدل حول تداعيات الخلافات الأسرية وتحول بعضها إلى اعتداءات علنية أمام أفراد العائلة، خصوصاً عندما تقع في حضور الأبناء وتوثقها كاميرات الهواتف لتتحول إلى قضية رأي عام.