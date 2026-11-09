A widely circulated video on social media has sparked a wave of outrage in Egypt after it documented a father being assaulted in the street in Giza Governorate in front of his 17-year-old daughter, amid allegations of using a dog to intimidate him during the incident.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior revealed details of the incident, explaining that security forces monitored the circulated video and began investigating it, despite not receiving an official report regarding the incident. Investigations led to identifying the victim, who is an employee residing in Giza Governorate, and suffered an injury that resulted in a laceration to the head.

According to the investigations, the victim, accompanied by his daughter, went to his ex-wife's house to resolve ongoing family disputes between them, before later returning to pick up his daughter, where he was surprised to find his ex-wife's brothers blocking his way and assaulting him in the street.

Investigations revealed that one of the suspects used a wooden stick to assault him with the help of his brother, and they also used an unlicensed dog to scare the victim, stemming from previous family disputes.

After completing the legal procedures, security forces were able to apprehend the suspects, who admitted to committing the act during the investigations. The stick used in the assault and the dog that appeared in the circulated video were also seized.

Regarding the dog, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that it has been secured and placed in the care of a specialized veterinary authority for necessary care, while legal actions were taken against the suspects.

The incident has reignited the debate about the repercussions of family disputes and how some escalate into public assaults in front of family members, especially when they occur in the presence of children and are documented by mobile phone cameras, turning into a public issue.