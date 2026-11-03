أثار اكتشاف إبرة خياطة داخل تجويف بطن امرأة أسترالية في الخمسين من عمرها دهشة الأطباء، بعدما قاد ألم مفاجئ إلى الكشف عن جسم معدني حاد ظل داخل جسدها في ظروف لا تزال غير مفهومة بالكامل.

وبدأت القصة عندما توجهت المرأة إلى قسم الطوارئ وهي تعاني آلاماً في الجزء الأوسط والعلوي من البطن استمرت نحو يوم كامل، لتكشف الفحوص وجود جسم معدني رفيع في الجانب الأيسر من تجويف البطن خارج الأمعاء.

ورغم أن التحاليل لم تُظهر مؤشرات واضحة على التهاب أو إصابة داخلية خطيرة، أبقى الأطباء المريضة تحت المراقبة، قبل أن يسمحوا لها بالمغادرة بعد تحسن حالتها واختفاء الألم، لكن المفاجأة جاءت في اليوم التالي، عندما عادت إلى المستشفى بسبب تجدد الأعراض. وأظهرت صور الأشعة أن الجسم المعدني انتقل من موضعه السابق إلى مكان أكثر انخفاضًا داخل البطن، ما دفع الفريق الطبي إلى اتخاذ قرار بإزالته خشية تسببه بمضاعفات خطيرة.

ووفق دراسة وثّقها أطباء من مستشفى (جون هنتر) الأسترالي ونشرتها مجلة متخصصة في التقارير الجراحية، تبين لاحقاً أن الجسم المعدني عبارة عن إبرة خياطة بطول نحو أربعة سنتيمترات. وبعد اكتشاف الإبرة، تذكرت المرأة أنها كانت تقوم بأعمال الخياطة قبل أن تغفو، ورجّحت احتمال أن تكون قد استلقت فوق الإبرة أثناء النوم دون أن تشعر بإصابتها. ومع ذلك، لم يتمكن الأطباء من إثبات هذه الفرضية أو تحديد المسار الذي سلكته الإبرة حتى وصلت إلى تجويف البطن.

وخلال العملية الجراحية التي أُجريت بالمنظار، واجه الأطباء صعوبة في تحديد موقع الإبرة رغم فحص الأعضاء المحيطة بعناية، ما اضطرهم إلى الاستعانة بصور أشعة متكررة لتحديد مكانها بدقة. وفي النهاية، عُثر على الإبرة محاطة بأنسجة دهنية قرب القولون المستعرض، حيث نجح الجراحون في استخراجها عبر فتحة صغيرة دون العثور على أي ثقب أو إصابة ظاهرة في الأمعاء أو الأعضاء الداخلية.

وأوضح الباحثون أن بقاء أجسام معدنية حادة داخل تجويف البطن قد يؤدي إلى مضاعفات خطرة مثل ثقب الأمعاء أو إصابة الأوعية الدموية أو حدوث التهابات وصديد، ما يبرر التدخل الجراحي حتى في حال عدم وجود إصابات واضحة.

وغادرت المرأة المستشفى بعد نجاح العملية، ولم تسجل سوى مضاعفات طفيفة تمثلت في التهاب جلدي محدود عولج بالمضادات الحيوية، فيما بقي السؤال الأبرز بلا إجابة حاسمة: كيف وصلت إبرة الخياطة إلى داخل بطنها من الأساس؟