The discovery of a sewing needle inside the abdominal cavity of a fifty-year-old Australian woman astonished doctors, after a sudden pain led to the revelation of a sharp metallic object that had remained inside her body under circumstances that are still not fully understood.

The story began when the woman went to the emergency department suffering from pain in the middle and upper part of her abdomen that lasted for about a full day. Examinations revealed a thin metallic object on the left side of the abdominal cavity outside the intestines.

Although the tests did not show clear indicators of inflammation or serious internal injury, the doctors kept the patient under observation before allowing her to leave after her condition improved and the pain disappeared. However, the surprise came the next day when she returned to the hospital due to the recurrence of symptoms. X-ray images showed that the metallic object had moved from its previous position to a lower location within the abdomen, prompting the medical team to decide to remove it for fear of causing serious complications.

According to a study documented by doctors from the Australian (John Hunter) Hospital and published in a specialized journal on surgical reports, it was later found that the metallic object was a sewing needle approximately four centimeters long. After the discovery of the needle, the woman recalled that she had been sewing before falling asleep and speculated that she might have lain on the needle while sleeping without realizing she had been injured. However, the doctors were unable to prove this hypothesis or determine the path the needle took to reach the abdominal cavity.

During the laparoscopic surgery, the doctors faced difficulty in locating the needle despite carefully examining the surrounding organs, which forced them to rely on repeated X-ray images to accurately pinpoint its location. In the end, the needle was found surrounded by fatty tissue near the transverse colon, where the surgeons successfully extracted it through a small opening without finding any holes or visible injuries in the intestines or internal organs.

The researchers explained that the presence of sharp metallic objects inside the abdominal cavity could lead to dangerous complications such as intestinal perforation, vascular injury, or the occurrence of infections and abscesses, which justifies surgical intervention even in the absence of obvious injuries.

The woman left the hospital after a successful operation, with only minor complications represented by a limited skin infection treated with antibiotics, while the most pressing question remained unanswered: how did the sewing needle get inside her abdomen in the first place?