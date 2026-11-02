Within the walls of one of Cairo's most famous hotels overlooking the Nile, an ordinary night turned into a breathless mystery when a Moroccan girl in her twenties fell from one of the upper floors of the Semiramis Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Cairo, leading to a series of surprises that ended with the arrest of two Kuwaiti young men before they left the country.

The beginning of the incident.. Report of a girl falling from the hotel

The details of the incident date back to receiving a report at the emergency operations room on the morning of last Friday, indicating that a Moroccan girl had fallen from one of the upper floors of a famous hotel overlooking the Nile in downtown Cairo.

Immediately, security forces moved to the scene of the incident, accompanied by an ambulance, where the injured girl was transported to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care.

The security agencies began, in coordination with the General Administration of Tourism Police and Cairo Investigations, to examine the circumstances of the incident by listening to eyewitness accounts and reviewing surveillance camera footage, in addition to conducting the necessary investigations to identify the individuals who were with the girl before her fall.

Two Kuwaiti young men arrested before leaving the country

Investigations revealed that the room where the incident occurred was rented by two young men holding Kuwaiti nationality, but they had left it before the security forces arrived.

Additional circulated information indicated that the young men left their passports inside the room, which helped the security forces identify their identities before arresting them while they were heading to the airport, just before boarding a flight out of the country.

The young men were taken to the investigation authorities to confront them with the investigations and available evidence, and to listen to their statements regarding their relationship with the girl and what happened inside the room before her fall.

Previous relationship and videos behind the dispute

Preliminary investigations indicated that one of the young men met the girl last July inside a hotel in downtown Cairo, and a personal relationship developed between them, which the investigations stated the girl documented in a video clip.

According to circulated information, the meeting between the parties renewed inside the hotel on Friday, after a chance encounter brought them together in one of the hotel’s entertainment venues, before they agreed to go to the room rented by the young men.

The investigations added that a dispute arose after the girl demanded money from the young men in exchange for not publishing the video clip that documented her relationship with one of them, after they refused to comply with her request, which led to an escalation of the argument between them.

One of the accounts included an attempt by the young men to seize the girl's phone, which contained the video clip, causing the dispute to escalate before she fell from the balcony of the room.

Two narratives regarding the girl's fall.. Was she thrown from the balcony or did she jump?

Regarding the circumstances of the fall, two different narratives emerged about the moments leading up to the incident.

The first narrative suggests the possibility that the girl was thrown from the floor where the room is located, while the investigation authorities are examining the extent of the young men's involvement in her fall, and whether the incident occurred as a result of an assault or a scuffle.

The second narrative, attributed to the young men, states that the girl went to the balcony and jumped, and that they tried to prevent her from falling. They based their statements on surveillance camera recordings, which they claimed show their attempts to intervene to prevent the incident.

The investigation authorities are working to examine the recordings and compare them with the statements of the witnesses and the young men, to ascertain the truth of what happened inside the room and determine whether the fall resulted from being thrown, a scuffle, or an act by the girl herself.

21 injuries on the girl's body.. and investigations continue

In another development, information related to the medical examination indicated the presence of 21 injuries on the girl's body, while the nature and details of these injuries still need confirmation through official medical reports.

The Public Prosecution of Qasr al-Nil decided, according to circulated information regarding the case, to detain the young men for 4 days pending investigations, following accusations of their involvement in the incident.

At the same time, the Public Prosecution continues its investigations to uncover the circumstances of the girl's fall and determine criminal responsibilities by listening to the statements of the young men and eyewitnesses, reviewing surveillance camera footage, and examining technical evidence and medical reports, to establish the timeline of events and determine the criminal responsibility of each party.