بين جدران أحد أشهر فنادق القاهرة المطلة على نهر النيل، تحولت ليلة عادية إلى واقعة غامضة حبست الأنفاس، بعدما سقطت فتاة (من جنسية عربية) في العشرينيات من عمرها من أحد الطوابق العليا بفندق سميراميس إنتركونتيننتال، بمنطقة وسط البلد، لتبدأ سلسلة من المفاجآت التي انتهت بضبط شابين خليجيين قبل مغادرتهما البلاد.

بداية الواقعة.. بلاغ بسقوط فتاة من الفندق

تعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تلقي غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغًا صباح يوم الجمعة الماضي، يفيد بسقوط فتاة من أحد الطوابق العليا بفندق شهير مطل على النيل بمنطقة وسط البلد بالقاهرة.

وعلى الفور، انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى موقع الحادث، مصحوبة بسيارة إسعاف، حيث جرى نقل المصابة إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

وبدأت الأجهزة الأمنية، بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة لشرطة السياحة ومباحث القاهرة، فحص ملابسات الواقعة، من خلال الاستماع إلى أقوال شهود العيان وتفريغ كاميرات المراقبة، فضلًا عن إجراء التحريات اللازمة لتحديد هوية الأشخاص الذين كانوا برفقة الفتاة قبل سقوطها.

ضبط شابين خليجيين قبل مغادرتهما البلاد

وكشفت التحريات أن الغرفة التي شهدت الواقعة كان يستأجرها شابان خليجيان، إلا أنهما غادراها قبل وصول الأجهزة الأمنية.

وأضافت المعلومات المتداولة أن الشابين تركا جوازي سفرهما داخل الغرفة، وهو ما ساعد الأجهزة الأمنية على تحديد هويتيهما، قبل ضبطهما أثناء توجههما إلى المطار، وقبل استقلالهما طائرة متجهة إلى خارج البلاد.

وجرى اقتياد الشابين إلى جهات التحقيق لمواجهتهما بالتحريات والأدلة المتاحة، والاستماع إلى أقوالهما بشأن طبيعة علاقتهما بالفتاة وما حدث داخل الغرفة قبل سقوطها.

علاقة سابقة ومقاطع فيديو وراء الخلاف

وأشارت التحريات الأولية إلى أن أحد الشابين تعرف على الفتاة خلال شهر يوليو الماضي، داخل أحد الفنادق بمنطقة وسط القاهرة، ونشأت بينهما علاقة شخصية، قالت التحريات إن الفتاة وثقتها بمقطع فيديو.

وبحسب المعلومات المتداولة، تجدد اللقاء بين الأطراف داخل الفندق يوم الجمعة، عقب مصادفة جمعتهم في أحد الأماكن الترفيهية بالفندق، قبل أن يتفقوا على التوجه إلى الغرفة التي كان يستأجرها الشابان.

وأضافت التحريات أن خلافًا نشب بعدما طالبت الفتاة الشابين بمبالغ مالية، مقابل عدم نشر مقطع الفيديو الذي يوثق علاقتها بأحدهما، وذلك بعد رفضهما الاستجابة لطلبها، ما أدى إلى تصاعد حدة المشادة بينهم.

وتضمنت إحدى الروايات محاولة الشابين الاستيلاء على هاتف الفتاة، الذي يحتوي على المقطع المصور، وهو ما تسبب في تفاقم الخلاف قبل سقوطها من شرفة الغرفة.

روايتان بشأن سقوط الفتاة.. هل أُلقيت من الشرفة أم ألقت بنفسها؟

وفيما يتعلق بملابسات السقوط، برزت روايتان مختلفتان بشأن اللحظات الأخيرة التي سبقت الحادث.

تشير الرواية الأولى إلى وجود شبهة إلقاء الفتاة من الطابق الذي تقع به الغرفة، فيما تبحث جهات التحقيق مدى تورط الشابين في سقوطها، وما إذا كان الحادث قد وقع نتيجة اعتداء أو تدافع.

أما الرواية الثانية، والمنسوبة إلى الشابين، فتفيد بأن الفتاة توجهت إلى الشرفة وألقت بنفسها، وأنهما حاولا منع سقوطها. واستندا في أقوالهما إلى تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة، التي قالا إنها تظهر محاولتهما التدخل للحيلولة دون وقوع الحادث.

وتعمل جهات التحقيق على فحص التسجيلات ومقارنتها بأقوال الشهود والشابين، للوقوف على حقيقة ما جرى داخل الغرفة، وتحديد ما إذا كان السقوط ناتجًا عن إلقاء أو تدافع أو فعل صادر عن الفتاة نفسها.

21 إصابة بجسد الفتاة.. والتحقيقات مستمرة

وفي تطور آخر، أشارت المعلومات المتعلقة بالفحص الطبي إلى وجود 21 إصابة بجسد الفتاة، فيما لا تزال طبيعة هذه الإصابات وتفاصيلها بحاجة إلى تأكيد من خلال التقارير الطبية الرسمية.

وقررت نيابة قصر النيل، بحسب المعلومات المتداولة بشأن القضية، حبس الشابين لمدة أربعة أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، على خلفية اتهامهما بالارتباط بالواقعة.

وفي الوقت نفسه، تواصل النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها لكشف ملابسات سقوط الفتاة وتحديد المسؤوليات الجنائية، من خلال الاستماع إلى أقوال الشابين وشهود العيان، وفحص كاميرات المراقبة، ومراجعة الأدلة الفنية والتقارير الطبية، للوقوف على التسلسل الزمني للأحداث وتحديد المسؤولية الجنائية لكل طرف.