خطف الملك تشارلز الثالث الأنظار خلال مشاركته في فعالية رسمية، بعدما باغتته أمطار غزيرة وهو في الهواء الطلق، في موقف طريف وثقته عدسات الكاميرات وتداولته وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل.

وأظهر مقطع مصور الملك تشارلز وهو يلتفت إلى مرافقيه أكثر من مرة متسائلاً عن المظلة، بينما استمرت الأمطار بالهطول خلال مراسم الاحتفال، قبل أن يتم تأمين مظلة له بعد لحظات وسط متابعة الحضور.

وأثار الموقف تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ تناقلت وسائل إعلام بريطانية المشهد الذي بدا فيه الملك منشغلاً بالبحث عن وسيلة تحميه من المطر المفاجئ، في واحدة من اللقطات العفوية التي رافقت المناسبة الرسمية.

ورغم الأجواء الممطرة، واصل تشارلز مشاركته في الفعالية، بينما تحولت اللقطة إلى مادة طريفة جذبت اهتمام المتابعين وأعادت تداولها على نطاق واسع.