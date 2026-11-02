خطف الملك تشارلز الثالث الأنظار خلال مشاركته في فعالية رسمية، بعدما باغتته أمطار غزيرة وهو في الهواء الطلق، في موقف طريف وثقته عدسات الكاميرات وتداولته وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل.
وأظهر مقطع مصور الملك تشارلز وهو يلتفت إلى مرافقيه أكثر من مرة متسائلاً عن المظلة، بينما استمرت الأمطار بالهطول خلال مراسم الاحتفال، قبل أن يتم تأمين مظلة له بعد لحظات وسط متابعة الحضور.
وأثار الموقف تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ تناقلت وسائل إعلام بريطانية المشهد الذي بدا فيه الملك منشغلاً بالبحث عن وسيلة تحميه من المطر المفاجئ، في واحدة من اللقطات العفوية التي رافقت المناسبة الرسمية.
ورغم الأجواء الممطرة، واصل تشارلز مشاركته في الفعالية، بينما تحولت اللقطة إلى مادة طريفة جذبت اهتمام المتابعين وأعادت تداولها على نطاق واسع.
King Charles III caught everyone's attention during his participation in an official event, as he was surprised by heavy rain while outdoors, in a humorous moment captured by cameras and circulated by media and social platforms.
A video clip showed King Charles turning to his companions multiple times, asking about the umbrella, while the rain continued to pour during the ceremony, before an umbrella was secured for him moments later amidst the audience's watch.
The situation sparked widespread interaction on social media, as British media circulated the scene where the king appeared preoccupied with finding a way to protect himself from the sudden rain, in one of the spontaneous moments that accompanied the official occasion.
Despite the rainy weather, Charles continued his participation in the event, while the clip became a humorous piece that attracted the attention of followers and was widely shared.