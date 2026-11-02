تحطمت طائرة صغيرة من نوع «ليرجت» في أحد أحياء جنوب ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية مساء الأحد، ما أسفر عن مصرع جميع الأشخاص التسعة الذين كانوا على متنها.
وكانت الطائرة قد أقلعت من مدينة أوستن بولاية تكساس باتجاه جزر البهاماس.
وقال وزير النقل الأمريكي شون دافي في بيان: «إن حادث تحطم الطائرة الذي وقع في مقاطعة بالم بيتش بفلوريدا مأساة مروعة»، مشيرًا إلى تولي المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل قيادة التحقيقات الرسمية بالتعاون مع إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية لتحديد الملابسات الفنية والأسباب التي أدت إلى هذا السقوط.
A small "Learjet" plane crashed in a neighborhood in South Florida on Sunday evening, resulting in the deaths of all nine people on board.
The plane had taken off from Austin, Texas, heading towards the Bahamas.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated in a statement: "The plane crash that occurred in Palm Beach County, Florida, is a horrific tragedy," noting that the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the official investigations in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the technical circumstances and causes that led to this crash.