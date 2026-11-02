A small "Learjet" plane crashed in a neighborhood in South Florida on Sunday evening, resulting in the deaths of all nine people on board.

The plane had taken off from Austin, Texas, heading towards the Bahamas.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated in a statement: "The plane crash that occurred in Palm Beach County, Florida, is a horrific tragedy," noting that the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the official investigations in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the technical circumstances and causes that led to this crash.