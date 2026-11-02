تحطمت طائرة صغيرة من نوع «ليرجت» في أحد أحياء جنوب ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية مساء الأحد، ما أسفر عن مصرع جميع الأشخاص التسعة الذين كانوا على متنها.

وكانت الطائرة قد أقلعت من مدينة أوستن بولاية تكساس باتجاه جزر البهاماس.

وقال وزير النقل الأمريكي شون دافي في بيان: «إن حادث تحطم الطائرة الذي وقع في مقاطعة بالم بيتش بفلوريدا مأساة مروعة»، مشيرًا إلى تولي المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل قيادة التحقيقات الرسمية بالتعاون مع إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية لتحديد الملابسات الفنية والأسباب التي أدت إلى هذا السقوط.