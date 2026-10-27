كشفت نتائج المرحلة الثالثة من تجربة سريرية دولية عن نجاح لقاح شخصي جديد يعتمد على تقنية الحمض النووي الريبي المرسال (mRNA) في خفض خطر عودة سرطان الجلد «الميلانوما» أو الوفاة بنسبة 42%، عند استخدامه إلى جانب العلاج المناعي المعتاد، في نتائج تجاوزت توقعات الباحثين وفتحت آفاقاً جديدة لعلاج السرطان.

وجرى الكشف عن النتائج خلال مؤتمر الجمعية الأوروبية لعلم الأورام الطبية لعام 2026، على لسان الباحثة الرئيسية في التجربة، اختصاصية الأورام جورجينا لونغ من معهد الميلانوما الأسترالي، وفقاً لموقع «ساينس أليرت».

واعتبرت لونغ أن النتائج تمثل تحولاً مهماً في علاج السرطان، من خلال تطوير لقاحات تستهدف الخصائص الجينية الفريدة للأورام لدى كل مريض، بما يساعد الجهاز المناعي على التعرف على الخلايا السرطانية ومهاجمتها.

من جانبه، وصف اختصاصي الأورام روبرت فوندرهايد، الرئيس المنتخب للجمعية الأمريكية لأبحاث السرطان، الذي لم يشارك في التجربة، النتائج بأنها من أبرز الإنجازات في مجال أبحاث السرطان، بحسب تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».

كيف يعمل اللقاح؟

وطورت شركتا «موديرنا» و«ميرك» اللقاح بهدف منع عودة سرطان الميلانوما بعد استئصال الورم جراحياً، إذ يعتمد على تحليل التسلسل الجيني للورم وتحديد الطفرات التي تميزه عن الخلايا السليمة، ثم تصميم لقاح خاص بكل مريض لتدريب جهازه المناعي على التعرف على الخلايا السرطانية.

ويستخدم اللقاح تقنية الرنا المرسال لتوجيه خلايا الجسم إلى إنتاج مؤشرات جزيئية تساعد الجهاز المناعي على تحديد الخلايا المستهدفة، فيما يعمل العلاج المناعي المصاحب على تعطيل الآليات التي تستخدمها الأورام للتهرب من الاستجابة المناعية.

نتائج مشجعة

وشملت التجربة السريرية، المعروفة باسم «INTerpath-001»، أكثر من 1100 مريض في 157 مركزاً حول العالم، وأكدت نتائجها الاتجاه الإيجابي الذي أظهرته المرحلة الثانية من التجارب، المنشورة عام 2024.

وأظهرت النتائج انخفاض خطر عودة المرض أو الوفاة بنسبة 42% لدى المرضى الذين تلقوا اللقاح مع العلاج المناعي، مقارنة بمن تلقوا العلاج المناعي وحده.

كما بلغ انخفاض الخطر 58% في تحليل شمل المرضى الذين ظلوا خالين من السرطان بعد مرور ستة أشهر على بدء العلاج.

ورغم النتائج الواعدة، لم يحصل اللقاح حتى الآن على الموافقات اللازمة لإتاحته للمرضى في أستراليا أو الولايات المتحدة، إذ لا تزال النتائج تخضع للمراجعة التنظيمية، وهي إجراءات قد تستغرق سنوات بحسب متطلبات كل دولة.

وتبرز أهمية هذه النتائج في أستراليا، التي تسجل أحد أعلى معدلات الإصابة بسرطان الجلد عالمياً، مع وفاة شخص بسبب المرض كل ست ساعات تقريباً.

آفاق علاجية جديدة

ويأمل اختصاصي الأورام في معهد الميلانوما الأسترالي أليكس مينزيز أن تفتح هذه التقنية المجال لعلاج المرضى المصابين بمراحل متقدمة من الميلانوما، إلى جانب أنواع أخرى من السرطان لا تستجيب بصورة كافية للعلاجات المناعية الحالية.

وتأتي النتائج في وقت أخفقت فيه تجارب عشوائية حديثة للقاحات تعتمد على تقنية الرنا المرسال، استهدفت سرطان القولون والمستقيم وسرطان الرأس والرقبة، في تحقيق انخفاض ملموس في معدلات عودة المرض.

وترى لونغ أن الجمع بين اللقاحات المصممة وفق البصمة الجينية لكل ورم والعلاجات المناعية قد يعزز قدرة الجهاز المناعي على اكتشاف الخلايا السرطانية المتبقية والقضاء عليها، مشبهةً الأثر المحتمل لهذه التقنية في علاج السرطان بالتحول الذي أحدثه البريد الإلكتروني في وسائل التواصل.