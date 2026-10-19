أعادت وفاة الطالبة المصرية هنا شريف داخل مدرستها بمحافظة الإسماعيلية طرح العديد من التساؤلات، بعدما سقطت من الطابق الرابع خلال اليوم الدراسي، في واقعة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا، خاصة مع حديث أسرتها عن ُشبهات تحيط بالحادثة وتعطل كاميرات المراقبة التي كان يمكن أن تساعد في توضيح ما جرى.
وتوفيت الطالبة، المقيدة بالصف الأول الإعدادي، عقب سقوطها داخل إحدى المدارس الواقعة غربي محافظة الإسماعيلية يوم 15 أكتوبر الجاري، حيث جرى نقلها إلى المستشفى قبل أن تفارق الحياة متأثرة بإصابتها.
ومع انتشار خبر الحادث، برزت روايات متعددة بشأن ملابساته، إذ أشار مصدر تعليمي، وفق ما نقلته تقارير صحفية، إلى أن الطالبة ألقت بنفسها من الطابق الرابع، غير أن نتائج رسمية نهائية لم تصدر حتى الآن لحسم أسباب السقوط أو الظروف التي سبقته.
في المقابل، طرح والد الطالبة رواية مختلفة، مؤكدًا أن ابنته كانت قد وثّقت بهاتفها المحمول واقعة اعتداء أحد المعلمين على عدد من الطلاب. وقال "إن خلافًا نشب على خلفية تلك الواقعة"، معرباً عن شكوكه بشأن احتمال وجود صلة بين ما حدث وبين وفاة ابنته، ومطالباً بالتحقيق في جميع الفرضيات المحتملة.
كما روت والدة الطالبة تفاصيل الساعات الأخيرة قبل الحادث، موضحة أن ابنتها غادرت المنزل إلى المدرسة بصورة طبيعية، قبل أن تتلقى الأسرة اتصالًا يفيد بنقلها إلى المستشفى، ثم علموا بوفاتها لاحقًا، مشددة على ضرورة كشف الحقيقة وتوضيح ملابسات ما حدث داخل المدرسة.
وزادت حالة الجدل بعد تصريحات منسوبة لأفراد من الأسرة أكدوا خلالها أنهم طلبوا الاطلاع على تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة لمعرفة ما حدث قبل سقوط الطالبة، إلا أنهم أُبلغوا بأن الكاميرات كانت خارج الخدمة وقت الواقعة، وهو ما أثار مزيدًا من التساؤلات لدى الأسرة بشأن إمكانية توثيق اللحظات السابقة للحادث.
وفي انتظار ما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات الرسمية، تتمسك أسرة الطالبة بمطلبها الرئيسي المتمثل في كشف جميع تفاصيل الواقعة، والاستماع إلى الشهود وفحص الأدلة المتاحة، فيما لا تزال ملابسات الحادث قيد التحقيق، من دون صدور نتائج نهائية تحدد أسباب الوفاة أو تثبت مسؤولية أي طرف عنها.
The death of the Egyptian student Hena Sharif inside her school in Ismailia Governorate has raised many questions, after she fell from the fourth floor during the school day, in an incident that sparked widespread controversy, especially with her family's claims of suspicions surrounding the incident and the malfunctioning surveillance cameras that could have helped clarify what happened.
The student, who was enrolled in the first year of middle school, died after falling inside one of the schools located west of Ismailia Governorate on October 15, where she was transferred to the hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
With the news of the incident spreading, multiple accounts regarding the circumstances emerged, as an educational source, according to media reports, indicated that the student jumped from the fourth floor, but no official final results have been issued yet to determine the reasons for the fall or the circumstances leading up to it.
In contrast, the student's father presented a different account, asserting that his daughter had documented with her mobile phone an incident of one of the teachers assaulting several students. He said, "A dispute arose regarding that incident," expressing his suspicions about a possible connection between what happened and his daughter's death, and calling for an investigation into all potential hypotheses.
The student's mother also recounted the details of the last hours before the incident, explaining that her daughter left home for school normally, before the family received a call informing them of her transfer to the hospital, and then they learned of her death later, emphasizing the need to uncover the truth and clarify the circumstances of what happened inside the school.
The controversy intensified after statements attributed to family members confirmed that they had requested to view the surveillance camera recordings to understand what happened before the student's fall, but they were informed that the cameras were out of service at the time of the incident, which raised further questions for the family regarding the possibility of documenting the moments leading up to the incident.
While awaiting the outcome of the official investigations, the student's family remains steadfast in their main demand to reveal all the details of the incident, listen to witnesses, and examine the available evidence, as the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, with no final results issued to determine the cause of death or establish the responsibility of any party for it.