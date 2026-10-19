The death of the Egyptian student Hena Sharif inside her school in Ismailia Governorate has raised many questions, after she fell from the fourth floor during the school day, in an incident that sparked widespread controversy, especially with her family's claims of suspicions surrounding the incident and the malfunctioning surveillance cameras that could have helped clarify what happened.

The student, who was enrolled in the first year of middle school, died after falling inside one of the schools located west of Ismailia Governorate on October 15, where she was transferred to the hospital before succumbing to her injuries.

With the news of the incident spreading, multiple accounts regarding the circumstances emerged, as an educational source, according to media reports, indicated that the student jumped from the fourth floor, but no official final results have been issued yet to determine the reasons for the fall or the circumstances leading up to it.

In contrast, the student's father presented a different account, asserting that his daughter had documented with her mobile phone an incident of one of the teachers assaulting several students. He said, "A dispute arose regarding that incident," expressing his suspicions about a possible connection between what happened and his daughter's death, and calling for an investigation into all potential hypotheses.

The student's mother also recounted the details of the last hours before the incident, explaining that her daughter left home for school normally, before the family received a call informing them of her transfer to the hospital, and then they learned of her death later, emphasizing the need to uncover the truth and clarify the circumstances of what happened inside the school.

The controversy intensified after statements attributed to family members confirmed that they had requested to view the surveillance camera recordings to understand what happened before the student's fall, but they were informed that the cameras were out of service at the time of the incident, which raised further questions for the family regarding the possibility of documenting the moments leading up to the incident.

While awaiting the outcome of the official investigations, the student's family remains steadfast in their main demand to reveal all the details of the incident, listen to witnesses, and examine the available evidence, as the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, with no final results issued to determine the cause of death or establish the responsibility of any party for it.