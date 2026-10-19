أعادت وفاة الطالبة المصرية هنا شريف داخل مدرستها بمحافظة الإسماعيلية طرح العديد من التساؤلات، بعدما سقطت من الطابق الرابع خلال اليوم الدراسي، في واقعة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا، خاصة مع حديث أسرتها عن ُشبهات تحيط بالحادثة وتعطل كاميرات المراقبة التي كان يمكن أن تساعد في توضيح ما جرى.

وتوفيت الطالبة، المقيدة بالصف الأول الإعدادي، عقب سقوطها داخل إحدى المدارس الواقعة غربي محافظة الإسماعيلية يوم 15 أكتوبر الجاري، حيث جرى نقلها إلى المستشفى قبل أن تفارق الحياة متأثرة بإصابتها.

ومع انتشار خبر الحادث، برزت روايات متعددة بشأن ملابساته، إذ أشار مصدر تعليمي، وفق ما نقلته تقارير صحفية، إلى أن الطالبة ألقت بنفسها من الطابق الرابع، غير أن نتائج رسمية نهائية لم تصدر حتى الآن لحسم أسباب السقوط أو الظروف التي سبقته.

في المقابل، طرح والد الطالبة رواية مختلفة، مؤكدًا أن ابنته كانت قد وثّقت بهاتفها المحمول واقعة اعتداء أحد المعلمين على عدد من الطلاب. وقال "إن خلافًا نشب على خلفية تلك الواقعة"، معرباً عن شكوكه بشأن احتمال وجود صلة بين ما حدث وبين وفاة ابنته، ومطالباً بالتحقيق في جميع الفرضيات المحتملة.

كما روت والدة الطالبة تفاصيل الساعات الأخيرة قبل الحادث، موضحة أن ابنتها غادرت المنزل إلى المدرسة بصورة طبيعية، قبل أن تتلقى الأسرة اتصالًا يفيد بنقلها إلى المستشفى، ثم علموا بوفاتها لاحقًا، مشددة على ضرورة كشف الحقيقة وتوضيح ملابسات ما حدث داخل المدرسة.

وزادت حالة الجدل بعد تصريحات منسوبة لأفراد من الأسرة أكدوا خلالها أنهم طلبوا الاطلاع على تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة لمعرفة ما حدث قبل سقوط الطالبة، إلا أنهم أُبلغوا بأن الكاميرات كانت خارج الخدمة وقت الواقعة، وهو ما أثار مزيدًا من التساؤلات لدى الأسرة بشأن إمكانية توثيق اللحظات السابقة للحادث.

وفي انتظار ما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات الرسمية، تتمسك أسرة الطالبة بمطلبها الرئيسي المتمثل في كشف جميع تفاصيل الواقعة، والاستماع إلى الشهود وفحص الأدلة المتاحة، فيما لا تزال ملابسات الحادث قيد التحقيق، من دون صدور نتائج نهائية تحدد أسباب الوفاة أو تثبت مسؤولية أي طرف عنها.