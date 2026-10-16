أحبطت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية، اليوم الجمعة، محاولة تهريب كمية ضخمة من الأسلحة النارية والذخائر، بعد ضبطها داخل قطار ركاب بمحطة سكة حديد نجع حمادي، شمال محافظة قنا، قبل وصولها إلى العاصمة القاهرة.

وتلقى مدير أمن قنا اللواء محمد حامد، إخطاراً بنجاح القوة الأمنية المكلفة بتأمين القطار رقم 187 القادم من أسوان في طريقه إلى القاهرة، في الاشتباه والعثور على ست حقائب داخل العربات أثناء توقف القطار بالمحطة.

وأسفرت أعمال التفتيش والضبط عن حصيلة كبيرة شملت 56 قطعة سلاح آلي و3 آلاف طلقة نارية و80 خزنة سلاح. وتحفظت الأجهزة الأمنية على المضبوطات، وحررت المحضر اللازم بالواقعة. تم إخطار النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات، والتي أمرت بدورها بسرعة تحريات المباحث لكشف ملابسات الواقعة والوقوف على أبعادها.

وتكتسب الواقعة أهمية خاصة، بالنظر إلى حجم المضبوطات ووسيلة النقل المستخدمة، إذ تمر القطارات عبر محطات عديدة وتستوعب أعداداً كبيرة من الركاب يومياً، ما يجعل إحكام إجراءات التأمين والتفتيش عنصراً مهماً في منع استغلالها لنقل مواد محظورة.

وتعتمد مواجهة مثل هذه المحاولات على تكامل إجراءات التأمين داخل محطات السكك الحديدية والقطارات، ورفع كفاءة الاشتباه والتفتيش، إلى جانب التحريات التي تستهدف تحديد مصدر الأسلحة والجهة التي كانت ستتسلمها، والكشف عن هوية المتورطين وشبكة النقل المحتملة.

وتمثل التحقيقات التي تباشرها النيابة العامة خطوة أساسية لتحديد ملابسات الواقعة والمسؤوليات الجنائية المرتبطة بها، خصوصاً أن ضبط الشحنة لا يكشف وحده عن وجهتها النهائية أو الغرض من تهريبها.

وتبقى نتائج التحقيقات والتحريات المنتظرة حاسمة في تحديد ما إذا كانت المضبوطات مرتبطة بنشاط إجرامي منظم، أو بمحاولة تهريب ذات صلة بوقائع أخرى.