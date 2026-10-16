The Egyptian security forces thwarted, today Friday, an attempt to smuggle a massive quantity of firearms and ammunition, after seizing them inside a passenger train at the Nagaa Hammadi railway station, north of Qena governorate, before they reached the capital Cairo.

The Director of Qena Security, Major General Mohamed Hamid, received a notification of the success of the security force assigned to secure train number 187 coming from Aswan on its way to Cairo, in suspecting and finding six bags inside the carriages while the train was stopped at the station.

The inspection and seizure operations resulted in a large haul that included 56 automatic weapons, 3,000 rounds of ammunition, and 80 weapon magazines. The security forces confiscated the seized items and prepared the necessary report on the incident. The Public Prosecution was notified to initiate investigations, which in turn ordered a swift inquiry by the detectives to uncover the circumstances of the incident and understand its dimensions.

The incident holds particular importance, considering the size of the seized items and the means of transport used, as trains pass through numerous stations and accommodate large numbers of passengers daily, making the enforcement of security and inspection procedures a crucial element in preventing their use for transporting prohibited materials.

Addressing such attempts relies on the integration of security measures within railway stations and trains, enhancing the efficiency of suspicion and inspection, alongside investigations aimed at determining the source of the weapons and the party that was to receive them, as well as uncovering the identities of those involved and any potential transport network.

The investigations being conducted by the Public Prosecution represent a fundamental step in determining the circumstances of the incident and the criminal responsibilities associated with it, especially since the seizure of the shipment alone does not reveal its final destination or the purpose of its smuggling.

The results of the anticipated investigations and inquiries will be decisive in determining whether the seized items are linked to organized criminal activity or to a smuggling attempt related to other incidents.