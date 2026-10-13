Two people have been killed, and 10 others are missing due to the hurricane "Simon" and the tropical storm "Rachel" that struck various areas of the western coast of Mexico, causing floods, landslides, and extensive damage to homes, roads, and power networks, amid warnings of continued heavy rains and rising waves.

Mexican authorities confirmed yesterday (Monday) the death of a 71-year-old man due to a wall collapse in the city of Chilpancingo in the southern state of Guerrero, while a deceased girl was found in Baja California in northwestern Mexico, following the floods associated with storm "Rachel."

10 Missing and Ongoing Search Operations

The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila, announced that emergency teams are continuing to search for 10 people who went missing due to the severe weather conditions, including 8 in the city of Ensenada and two in the San Felipe area.

She explained that authorities are working in coordination with the armed forces and civil protection agencies to remove the effects of the floods, reopen damaged roads, and restore essential services in the affected areas.

In Guerrero, Governor Evelyn Salgado stated that the rains accompanying the hurricane caused landslides, fallen trees, and power poles, in addition to road closures and homes being flooded, particularly in the cities of Acapulco and Chilpancingo.

"Simon" Downgraded to Category Two

The hurricane "Simon" has been downgraded from a Category Four to a Category Two on the Saffir-Simpson scale after sweeping coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean with strong winds and heavy rains.

Despite the decrease in strength, the National Hurricane Center in the U.S. warned of the continued risk of flooding and mudslides in mountainous and coastal areas, with rainfall amounts expected to reach between 127 and 254 millimeters in some areas over the coming days.

Forecasts indicate the possibility of the hurricane making landfall near the state of Sinaloa during the second half of the week, before gradually losing strength as it moves inland.

Damage to Homes and Disruption of Air Travel

The effects of the hurricane extended to several Mexican states, including Jalisco, Colima, and Guerrero, where streets and homes were flooded, and commercial establishments and power networks were damaged.

In Colima, authorities reported that 71 homes and 35 commercial establishments were affected, in addition to damage to some roads, schools, and health facilities.

Operations at Puerto Vallarta International Airport were also temporarily suspended, with ongoing precautionary measures in coastal areas exposed to high waves and dangerous marine currents.

"Rachel" Causes Flooding Extending to the United States

At the same time, the remnants of tropical storm "Rachel" caused heavy rains in southwestern U.S. regions after crossing northward from Mexican territory.

The city of Las Vegas experienced flash flooding, while rainfall amounts reached levels equivalent to the daily record set in October since 1947.

U.S. authorities issued flood warnings in parts of Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, while continuing to monitor weather conditions and the potential for further rainfall.

Emergency services in Mexico continue to assess the damage and search for the missing, amid calls for residents to stay away from flood channels and dangerous coastal areas, and to adhere to the instructions of the relevant authorities.