لقي شخصان مقتلهما، وفُقد 10 آخرون، جراء الإعصار «سايمون» والعاصفة المدارية «راشيل» اللذين ضربا مناطق متفرقة من الساحل الغربي للمكسيك، متسببين في فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية وأضرار واسعة بالمنازل والطرق وشبكات الكهرباء، وسط تحذيرات من استمرار الأمطار الغزيرة وارتفاع الأمواج.

وأكدت السلطات المكسيكية، أمس (الإثنين)، وفاة رجل يبلغ من العمر 71 عاماً إثر انهيار جدار في مدينة تشيلبانسينغو بولاية غيريرو جنوبي البلاد، فيما عُثر على طفلة متوفاة في ولاية باخا كاليفورنيا شمال غربي المكسيك، عقب الفيضانات التي صاحبت العاصفة «راشيل».

10 مفقودين وعمليات بحث متواصلة

وأعلنت حاكمة ولاية باخا كاليفورنيا، مارينا ديل بيلار أفيلا، أن فرق الطوارئ تواصل البحث عن 10 أشخاص فُقدوا نتيجة الأحوال الجوية العنيفة، بينهم 8 في مدينة إنسينادا واثنان في منطقة سان فيليبي.

وأوضحت أن السلطات تعمل بالتنسيق مع القوات المسلحة وأجهزة الحماية المدنية لإزالة آثار الفيضانات، وإعادة فتح الطرق المتضررة، واستعادة الخدمات الأساسية في المناطق المنكوبة.

وفي ولاية غيريرو، قالت الحاكمة إيفلين سالغادو إن الأمطار المصاحبة للإعصار تسببت في انهيارات أرضية وسقوط أشجار وأعمدة كهرباء، إلى جانب إغلاق طرق وغمر منازل بالمياه، خصوصاً في مدينتي أكابولكو وتشيلبانسينغو.

«سايمون» يتراجع إلى الفئة الثانية

وتراجع الإعصار «سايمون» من الفئة الرابعة إلى الفئة الثانية على مقياس سافير-سيمبسون، بعدما اجتاح مناطق ساحلية مطلة على المحيط الهادئ برياح عاتية وأمطار غزيرة.

ورغم تراجع قوته، حذر المركز الوطني الأمريكي للأعاصير من استمرار خطر الفيضانات والانهيارات الطينية في المناطق الجبلية والساحلية، مع توقع هطول أمطار قد تصل كمياتها إلى ما بين 127 و254 مليمتراً في بعض المناطق خلال الأيام القادمة.

وتشير التوقعات إلى احتمال وصول الإعصار إلى اليابسة قرب ولاية سينالوا خلال النصف الثاني من الأسبوع، قبل أن يفقد قوته تدريجياً أثناء تحركه إلى الداخل.

أضرار بالمنازل وتعطل حركة الطيران

وامتدت آثار الإعصار إلى عدة ولايات مكسيكية، بينها خاليسكو وكوليما وغيريرو، حيث غمرت المياه شوارع ومنازل، وتضررت منشآت تجارية وشبكات الكهرباء.

وفي ولاية كوليما، أعلنت السلطات تضرر 71 منزلاً و35 منشأة تجارية، إضافة إلى أضرار في بعض الطرق والمدارس والمرافق الصحية.

كما عُلقت العمليات في مطار بويرتو فالارتا الدولي مؤقتاً، مع استمرار إجراءات الوقاية في المناطق الساحلية المعرضة للأمواج المرتفعة والتيارات البحرية الخطرة.

«راشيل» تتسبب في فيضانات تمتد إلى الولايات المتحدة

وفي الوقت نفسه، تسببت بقايا العاصفة المدارية «راشيل» في هطول أمطار غزيرة على مناطق جنوب غربي الولايات المتحدة، بعد عبورها شمالاً من الأراضي المكسيكية.

وشهدت مدينة لاس فيغاس الأمريكية فيضانات مفاجئة، فيما سجلت كميات الأمطار مستوى يعادل الرقم القياسي اليومي المسجل في أكتوبر منذ عام 1947.

وأصدرت السلطات الأمريكية تحذيرات من الفيضانات في أجزاء من ولايات يوتا وأيداهو وأريزونا، مع استمرار مراقبة الأوضاع الجوية واحتمالات هطول مزيد من الأمطار.

وتواصل أجهزة الطوارئ في المكسيك تقييم الأضرار والبحث عن المفقودين، وسط دعوات للسكان إلى الابتعاد عن مجاري السيول والمناطق الساحلية الخطرة، والالتزام بتعليمات الجهات المختصة.