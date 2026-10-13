لقي شخصان مقتلهما، وفُقد 10 آخرون، جراء الإعصار «سايمون» والعاصفة المدارية «راشيل» اللذين ضربا مناطق متفرقة من الساحل الغربي للمكسيك، متسببين في فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية وأضرار واسعة بالمنازل والطرق وشبكات الكهرباء، وسط تحذيرات من استمرار الأمطار الغزيرة وارتفاع الأمواج.
وأكدت السلطات المكسيكية، أمس (الإثنين)، وفاة رجل يبلغ من العمر 71 عاماً إثر انهيار جدار في مدينة تشيلبانسينغو بولاية غيريرو جنوبي البلاد، فيما عُثر على طفلة متوفاة في ولاية باخا كاليفورنيا شمال غربي المكسيك، عقب الفيضانات التي صاحبت العاصفة «راشيل».
10 مفقودين وعمليات بحث متواصلة
وأعلنت حاكمة ولاية باخا كاليفورنيا، مارينا ديل بيلار أفيلا، أن فرق الطوارئ تواصل البحث عن 10 أشخاص فُقدوا نتيجة الأحوال الجوية العنيفة، بينهم 8 في مدينة إنسينادا واثنان في منطقة سان فيليبي.
وأوضحت أن السلطات تعمل بالتنسيق مع القوات المسلحة وأجهزة الحماية المدنية لإزالة آثار الفيضانات، وإعادة فتح الطرق المتضررة، واستعادة الخدمات الأساسية في المناطق المنكوبة.
وفي ولاية غيريرو، قالت الحاكمة إيفلين سالغادو إن الأمطار المصاحبة للإعصار تسببت في انهيارات أرضية وسقوط أشجار وأعمدة كهرباء، إلى جانب إغلاق طرق وغمر منازل بالمياه، خصوصاً في مدينتي أكابولكو وتشيلبانسينغو.
«سايمون» يتراجع إلى الفئة الثانية
وتراجع الإعصار «سايمون» من الفئة الرابعة إلى الفئة الثانية على مقياس سافير-سيمبسون، بعدما اجتاح مناطق ساحلية مطلة على المحيط الهادئ برياح عاتية وأمطار غزيرة.
ورغم تراجع قوته، حذر المركز الوطني الأمريكي للأعاصير من استمرار خطر الفيضانات والانهيارات الطينية في المناطق الجبلية والساحلية، مع توقع هطول أمطار قد تصل كمياتها إلى ما بين 127 و254 مليمتراً في بعض المناطق خلال الأيام القادمة.
وتشير التوقعات إلى احتمال وصول الإعصار إلى اليابسة قرب ولاية سينالوا خلال النصف الثاني من الأسبوع، قبل أن يفقد قوته تدريجياً أثناء تحركه إلى الداخل.
أضرار بالمنازل وتعطل حركة الطيران
وامتدت آثار الإعصار إلى عدة ولايات مكسيكية، بينها خاليسكو وكوليما وغيريرو، حيث غمرت المياه شوارع ومنازل، وتضررت منشآت تجارية وشبكات الكهرباء.
وفي ولاية كوليما، أعلنت السلطات تضرر 71 منزلاً و35 منشأة تجارية، إضافة إلى أضرار في بعض الطرق والمدارس والمرافق الصحية.
كما عُلقت العمليات في مطار بويرتو فالارتا الدولي مؤقتاً، مع استمرار إجراءات الوقاية في المناطق الساحلية المعرضة للأمواج المرتفعة والتيارات البحرية الخطرة.
«راشيل» تتسبب في فيضانات تمتد إلى الولايات المتحدة
وفي الوقت نفسه، تسببت بقايا العاصفة المدارية «راشيل» في هطول أمطار غزيرة على مناطق جنوب غربي الولايات المتحدة، بعد عبورها شمالاً من الأراضي المكسيكية.
وشهدت مدينة لاس فيغاس الأمريكية فيضانات مفاجئة، فيما سجلت كميات الأمطار مستوى يعادل الرقم القياسي اليومي المسجل في أكتوبر منذ عام 1947.
وأصدرت السلطات الأمريكية تحذيرات من الفيضانات في أجزاء من ولايات يوتا وأيداهو وأريزونا، مع استمرار مراقبة الأوضاع الجوية واحتمالات هطول مزيد من الأمطار.
وتواصل أجهزة الطوارئ في المكسيك تقييم الأضرار والبحث عن المفقودين، وسط دعوات للسكان إلى الابتعاد عن مجاري السيول والمناطق الساحلية الخطرة، والالتزام بتعليمات الجهات المختصة.
Two people have been killed, and 10 others are missing due to the hurricane "Simon" and the tropical storm "Rachel" that struck various areas of the western coast of Mexico, causing floods, landslides, and extensive damage to homes, roads, and power networks, amid warnings of continued heavy rains and rising waves.
Mexican authorities confirmed yesterday (Monday) the death of a 71-year-old man due to a wall collapse in the city of Chilpancingo in the southern state of Guerrero, while a deceased girl was found in Baja California in northwestern Mexico, following the floods associated with storm "Rachel."
10 Missing and Ongoing Search Operations
The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila, announced that emergency teams are continuing to search for 10 people who went missing due to the severe weather conditions, including 8 in the city of Ensenada and two in the San Felipe area.
She explained that authorities are working in coordination with the armed forces and civil protection agencies to remove the effects of the floods, reopen damaged roads, and restore essential services in the affected areas.
In Guerrero, Governor Evelyn Salgado stated that the rains accompanying the hurricane caused landslides, fallen trees, and power poles, in addition to road closures and homes being flooded, particularly in the cities of Acapulco and Chilpancingo.
"Simon" Downgraded to Category Two
The hurricane "Simon" has been downgraded from a Category Four to a Category Two on the Saffir-Simpson scale after sweeping coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean with strong winds and heavy rains.
Despite the decrease in strength, the National Hurricane Center in the U.S. warned of the continued risk of flooding and mudslides in mountainous and coastal areas, with rainfall amounts expected to reach between 127 and 254 millimeters in some areas over the coming days.
Forecasts indicate the possibility of the hurricane making landfall near the state of Sinaloa during the second half of the week, before gradually losing strength as it moves inland.
Damage to Homes and Disruption of Air Travel
The effects of the hurricane extended to several Mexican states, including Jalisco, Colima, and Guerrero, where streets and homes were flooded, and commercial establishments and power networks were damaged.
In Colima, authorities reported that 71 homes and 35 commercial establishments were affected, in addition to damage to some roads, schools, and health facilities.
Operations at Puerto Vallarta International Airport were also temporarily suspended, with ongoing precautionary measures in coastal areas exposed to high waves and dangerous marine currents.
"Rachel" Causes Flooding Extending to the United States
At the same time, the remnants of tropical storm "Rachel" caused heavy rains in southwestern U.S. regions after crossing northward from Mexican territory.
The city of Las Vegas experienced flash flooding, while rainfall amounts reached levels equivalent to the daily record set in October since 1947.
U.S. authorities issued flood warnings in parts of Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, while continuing to monitor weather conditions and the potential for further rainfall.
Emergency services in Mexico continue to assess the damage and search for the missing, amid calls for residents to stay away from flood channels and dangerous coastal areas, and to adhere to the instructions of the relevant authorities.