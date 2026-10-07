أثار رجل غامض في ولاية ديلاوير الأمريكية الدهشة بعدما قرر نشر البهجة بطريقة غير مألوفة، إذ بات يُسقط الأموال من السماء على سكان الولاية مستخدمًا طائرة مسيّرة، في مبادرة لاقت انتشارًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل.

الرجل، الذي يعمل في مجال تكنولوجيا المعلومات ويعرف على الإنترنت باسم (302 Cashcopter)، يحلّق بطائرته فوق مدن مختلفة داخل الولاية، ثم يختار شخصًا عشوائيًا ويسقط بالقرب منه مبلغًا من المال مرفقًا ببطاقة تقول: «لقد حصلت على شحنة اليوم.. النقود بالداخل، إنها لك». ويحرص صاحب المبادرة على إخفاء هويته، مؤكدًا أنه لا يريد أن تتحول الفكرة إلى شهرة شخصية.

دولارات تهبط من السماء.. مبادرة رجل غامض في ديلاوير 

وقال في تصريحات لصحيفة (ديلي ميل) إنه يأمل أن تلهم مبادرته الناس ليكونوا أكثر لطفًا، مضيفًا: «لا أريد أن يكون الأمر متعلقًا بي.. أنا لست مهمًا حقًا».

وبدأت الفكرة قبل أسابيع قليلة بعدما لاحظ الرجل تصاعد الأخبار السلبية حول مدينة ويلمنجتون، فقرر إدخال بعض الفرح إلى حياة السكان بطريقة غير تقليدية. وبدأ بتجربة إسقاط دولار واحد، ثم رفع المبلغ تدريجيًا إلى 5 و10 دولارات، قبل أن يستقر على 20 دولارًا كقيمة معتادة، مع إمكانية تقديم مبالغ أكبر عبر تبرعات الجمهور.

وفي إحدى المرات، حصل زوجان على 100 دولار بعد أن لاحظا الطائرة المسيّرة تحلّق فوقهما، قبل أن تسقط شيئًا ملفوفًا بالقرب منهما. ورغم تردد المرأة في البداية، اكتشفا لاحقًا أن المبلغ جاء من متبرعة كتبت رسالة تقول فيها: «الأوقات الصعبة لا تدوم، لكن الأشخاص الأقوياء يدومون».

ويؤكد صاحب المبادرة أنه لا يحقق أي أرباح، وأن اختيار الأشخاص يتم بشكل عشوائي تمامًا، فقد يكون المستفيد أول شخص يرتدي قميصًا أزرق، أو شخصًا لوّح للطائرة، لتتحول لحظة عادية إلى مفاجأة غير متوقعة.

ويأمل الرجل أن تنتشر الفكرة، ليس بسبب المال، بل بسبب الرسالة التي تحملها: أن تصرفًا بسيطًا وغير متوقع من شخص غريب قد يغيّر يوم إنسان آخر إلى الأفضل.