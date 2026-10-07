دولارات تهبط من السماء.. مبادرة رجل غامض في ديلاوير 

A mysterious man in the state of Delaware, USA, has sparked amazement after deciding to spread joy in an unconventional way, as he began dropping money from the sky on the state's residents using a drone, in an initiative that has gained widespread attention on social media.

The man, who works in information technology and is known online as (302 Cashcopter), flies his drone over various cities within the state, then randomly selects a person and drops a sum of money near them accompanied by a card that says: "You received a delivery today... the cash is inside, it's yours." The initiative's owner is keen to conceal his identity, emphasizing that he does not want the idea to turn into personal fame.

He stated in an interview with the (Daily Mail) that he hopes his initiative will inspire people to be kinder, adding: "I don’t want it to be about me... I’m not really important."

The idea began a few weeks ago after the man noticed a rise in negative news about the city of Wilmington, so he decided to bring some joy into the lives of the residents in an unconventional way. He started by experimenting with dropping one dollar, then gradually increased the amount to 5 and 10 dollars, before settling on 20 dollars as the usual amount, with the possibility of offering larger sums through public donations.

On one occasion, a couple received 100 dollars after noticing the drone flying above them, just before it dropped something wrapped nearby. Although the woman hesitated at first, they later discovered that the amount came from a donor who wrote a message saying: "Tough times don’t last, but strong people do."

The initiative's owner confirms that he does not make any profits, and that the selection of individuals is completely random; the beneficiary could be the first person wearing a blue shirt or someone who waved at the drone, turning an ordinary moment into an unexpected surprise.

The man hopes that the idea will spread, not because of the money, but because of the message it carries: that a simple and unexpected act from a stranger can change someone else's day for the better.