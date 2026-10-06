The investigations in the Egyptian governorate of Assiut revealed details of an incident that began as a hit-and-run by an unknown vehicle, before security agencies' investigations and examination of surveillance cameras and communication records led to the accusation of the victim's wife and a lawyer of planning his murder and portraying the incident as a traffic accident.

The North Assiut Prosecution ordered the renewal of the detention of the wife, who is 35 years old, and a lawyer in his forties, for 15 days pending investigations, accusing them of being involved in the murder of the husband (40 years old) who was run over on the Dairout axis.



20 Days in Intensive Care

The incident dates back to last August when the husband was hit by a car on the upper Dairout axis, before its driver fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remained in intensive care for about 20 days before succumbing to his injuries on August 30.

The incident was initially recorded as a hit-and-run by an unknown vehicle whose driver fled, before the victim's family filed a complaint requesting a re-examination of the circumstances of the incident due to suspicions surrounding the accident.



The Cameras Reveal the Thread

The security agencies began reviewing the surveillance cameras along the victim's route, in addition to examining phone data and communication records and tracking vehicles that appeared near the incident site.

Investigations revealed that the victim owned a publishing house in Saudi Arabia and returned to Egypt following family disputes with his wife, while he was reportedly trying to recover money and savings and settle matters related to his properties.

Investigations also led to the accusation of the wife, in collaboration with a lawyer with whom she has a relationship, of planning to get rid of the husband.



Stopped on the Road

According to investigations, the husband was on his way back from Cairo with his wife and their three children when the wife requested to stop on the Dairout axis, claiming she felt unwell and wanted to vomit.

The husband got out of the car to check on her, while investigations indicated that the second accused was monitoring the family's movements before hitting the husband with his car and fleeing the scene.

According to the family's statements and investigations, the victim's three children were inside the car at the time of the incident.

Examination of the surveillance cameras and communication records showed simultaneous communication and movements between the accused during the period leading up to the incident, and the second accused's vehicle was tracked and compared to the victim's vehicle's route up to the site of the hit-and-run.



Site Inspection of the Incident

When confronted with the findings of the investigations and forensic evidence, the accused admitted, according to what was stated in the investigations, to having a prior agreement to get rid of the husband using the car.

The Public Prosecution moved to the site of the incident for a photographic inspection, where the two accused reenacted, according to the investigations, how it occurred from the moment they stopped on the Dairout axis until the moment of the hit-and-run.

The investigative authorities decided to detain the accused provisionally in connection with the case, before renewing their detention for another 15 days, while investigations continue to clarify all circumstances surrounding the incident in preparation for legal action.