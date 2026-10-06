كشفت التحقيقات في محافظة أسيوط المصرية تفاصيل واقعة بدأت كحادث دهس بسيارة مجهولة، قبل أن تقود تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية وفحص كاميرات المراقبة وسجلات الاتصالات إلى اتهام زوجة الضحية ومحامٍ بالتخطيط لقتله وإظهار الواقعة على أنها حادث مروري.

وأمرت نيابة شمال أسيوط بتجديد حبس الزوجة، البالغة من العمر 35 عاماً، ومحامٍ في العقد الرابع من العمر، لمدة 15 يوماً على ذمة التحقيقات، لاتهامهما بالتورط في مقتل الزوج (40 عاماً) دهساً أعلى محور ديروط.

20 يوماً في العناية

تعود الواقعة إلى أغسطس الماضي، عندما تعرض الزوج للدهس بسيارة أعلى محور ديروط العلوي، قبل أن يفر قائدها من الموقع.

ونُقل المصاب إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة، وظل يتلقى العلاج داخل العناية المركزة نحو 20 يوماً، قبل أن يفارق الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته في 30 أغسطس الماضي.

وقُيدت الواقعة في بدايتها باعتبارها حادث صدم من سيارة مجهولة فر قائدها، قبل أن تتقدم أسرة الضحية ببلاغ طالبت فيه بإعادة فحص ملابسات الواقعة، بعد شكوك حول ظروف الحادث.

الكاميرات تكشف الخيط

بدأت الأجهزة الأمنية مراجعة كاميرات المراقبة الممتدة على خط سير الضحية، إلى جانب فحص بيانات الهواتف وسجلات الاتصالات وتتبع السيارات التي ظهرت بالقرب من موقع الواقعة.

وأفادت التحريات بأن الضحية كان يعمل ويمتلك دار نشر في السعودية، وعاد إلى مصر عقب خلافات أسرية مع زوجته، فيما كان يسعى، وفق التحقيقات الأولية، إلى استرداد أموال ومدخرات وتسوية أمور تتعلق بممتلكاته.

كما توصلت التحريات إلى اتهام الزوجة بالاشتراك مع محامٍ تربطه بها علاقة في التخطيط للتخلص من الزوج.

توقف على الطريق

ووفقاً للتحريات، كان الزوج في طريق عودته من القاهرة برفقة زوجته وأطفالهما الثلاثة، عندما طلبت الزوجة التوقف أعلى محور ديروط بدعوى شعورها بالإعياء ورغبتها في القيء.

وترجل الزوج من السيارة للاطمئنان عليها، فيما أشارت التحريات إلى أن المتهم الثاني كان يتابع تحركات الأسرة، قبل أن يصدم الزوج بسيارته ويفر من الموقع.

وبحسب أقوال الأسرة والتحريات، كان أطفال الضحية الثلاثة داخل السيارة وقت وقوع الحادث.

وأظهر فحص كاميرات المراقبة وسجلات الاتصالات وجود تواصل وتحركات متزامنة بين المتهمين خلال الفترة التي سبقت الواقعة، كما جرى تتبع سيارة المتهم الثاني ومقارنتها بخط سير سيارة الضحية وصولاً إلى موقع الدهس.

معاينة لموقع الواقعة

وبمواجهة المتهمين بما توصلت إليه التحريات والأدلة الفنية، أقرّا، وفق ما ورد في التحقيقات، بوجود اتفاق مسبق على التخلص من الزوج باستخدام السيارة.

وانتقلت النيابة العامة إلى موقع الواقعة لإجراء معاينة تصويرية، حيث مثّل المتهمان، وفق التحقيقات، كيفية وقوعها منذ التوقف أعلى محور ديروط وحتى لحظة الدهس.

وقررت جهات التحقيق حبس المتهمين احتياطياً على ذمة القضية، قبل تجديد حبسهما لمدة 15 يوماً، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات للوقوف على جميع ملابسات الواقعة تمهيداً للتصرف فيها قانوناً.