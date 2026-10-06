كشفت التحقيقات في محافظة أسيوط المصرية تفاصيل واقعة بدأت كحادث دهس بسيارة مجهولة، قبل أن تقود تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية وفحص كاميرات المراقبة وسجلات الاتصالات إلى اتهام زوجة الضحية ومحامٍ بالتخطيط لقتله وإظهار الواقعة على أنها حادث مروري.
وأمرت نيابة شمال أسيوط بتجديد حبس الزوجة، البالغة من العمر 35 عاماً، ومحامٍ في العقد الرابع من العمر، لمدة 15 يوماً على ذمة التحقيقات، لاتهامهما بالتورط في مقتل الزوج (40 عاماً) دهساً أعلى محور ديروط.
20 يوماً في العناية
تعود الواقعة إلى أغسطس الماضي، عندما تعرض الزوج للدهس بسيارة أعلى محور ديروط العلوي، قبل أن يفر قائدها من الموقع.
ونُقل المصاب إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة، وظل يتلقى العلاج داخل العناية المركزة نحو 20 يوماً، قبل أن يفارق الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته في 30 أغسطس الماضي.
وقُيدت الواقعة في بدايتها باعتبارها حادث صدم من سيارة مجهولة فر قائدها، قبل أن تتقدم أسرة الضحية ببلاغ طالبت فيه بإعادة فحص ملابسات الواقعة، بعد شكوك حول ظروف الحادث.
الكاميرات تكشف الخيط
بدأت الأجهزة الأمنية مراجعة كاميرات المراقبة الممتدة على خط سير الضحية، إلى جانب فحص بيانات الهواتف وسجلات الاتصالات وتتبع السيارات التي ظهرت بالقرب من موقع الواقعة.
وأفادت التحريات بأن الضحية كان يعمل ويمتلك دار نشر في السعودية، وعاد إلى مصر عقب خلافات أسرية مع زوجته، فيما كان يسعى، وفق التحقيقات الأولية، إلى استرداد أموال ومدخرات وتسوية أمور تتعلق بممتلكاته.
كما توصلت التحريات إلى اتهام الزوجة بالاشتراك مع محامٍ تربطه بها علاقة في التخطيط للتخلص من الزوج.
توقف على الطريق
ووفقاً للتحريات، كان الزوج في طريق عودته من القاهرة برفقة زوجته وأطفالهما الثلاثة، عندما طلبت الزوجة التوقف أعلى محور ديروط بدعوى شعورها بالإعياء ورغبتها في القيء.
وترجل الزوج من السيارة للاطمئنان عليها، فيما أشارت التحريات إلى أن المتهم الثاني كان يتابع تحركات الأسرة، قبل أن يصدم الزوج بسيارته ويفر من الموقع.
وبحسب أقوال الأسرة والتحريات، كان أطفال الضحية الثلاثة داخل السيارة وقت وقوع الحادث.
وأظهر فحص كاميرات المراقبة وسجلات الاتصالات وجود تواصل وتحركات متزامنة بين المتهمين خلال الفترة التي سبقت الواقعة، كما جرى تتبع سيارة المتهم الثاني ومقارنتها بخط سير سيارة الضحية وصولاً إلى موقع الدهس.
معاينة لموقع الواقعة
وبمواجهة المتهمين بما توصلت إليه التحريات والأدلة الفنية، أقرّا، وفق ما ورد في التحقيقات، بوجود اتفاق مسبق على التخلص من الزوج باستخدام السيارة.
وانتقلت النيابة العامة إلى موقع الواقعة لإجراء معاينة تصويرية، حيث مثّل المتهمان، وفق التحقيقات، كيفية وقوعها منذ التوقف أعلى محور ديروط وحتى لحظة الدهس.
وقررت جهات التحقيق حبس المتهمين احتياطياً على ذمة القضية، قبل تجديد حبسهما لمدة 15 يوماً، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات للوقوف على جميع ملابسات الواقعة تمهيداً للتصرف فيها قانوناً.
The investigations in the Egyptian governorate of Assiut revealed details of an incident that began as a hit-and-run by an unknown vehicle, before security agencies' investigations and examination of surveillance cameras and communication records led to the accusation of the victim's wife and a lawyer of planning his murder and portraying the incident as a traffic accident.
The North Assiut Prosecution ordered the renewal of the detention of the wife, who is 35 years old, and a lawyer in his forties, for 15 days pending investigations, accusing them of being involved in the murder of the husband (40 years old) who was run over on the Dairout axis.
20 Days in Intensive Care
The incident dates back to last August when the husband was hit by a car on the upper Dairout axis, before its driver fled the scene.
The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remained in intensive care for about 20 days before succumbing to his injuries on August 30.
The incident was initially recorded as a hit-and-run by an unknown vehicle whose driver fled, before the victim's family filed a complaint requesting a re-examination of the circumstances of the incident due to suspicions surrounding the accident.
The Cameras Reveal the Thread
The security agencies began reviewing the surveillance cameras along the victim's route, in addition to examining phone data and communication records and tracking vehicles that appeared near the incident site.
Investigations revealed that the victim owned a publishing house in Saudi Arabia and returned to Egypt following family disputes with his wife, while he was reportedly trying to recover money and savings and settle matters related to his properties.
Investigations also led to the accusation of the wife, in collaboration with a lawyer with whom she has a relationship, of planning to get rid of the husband.
Stopped on the Road
According to investigations, the husband was on his way back from Cairo with his wife and their three children when the wife requested to stop on the Dairout axis, claiming she felt unwell and wanted to vomit.
The husband got out of the car to check on her, while investigations indicated that the second accused was monitoring the family's movements before hitting the husband with his car and fleeing the scene.
According to the family's statements and investigations, the victim's three children were inside the car at the time of the incident.
Examination of the surveillance cameras and communication records showed simultaneous communication and movements between the accused during the period leading up to the incident, and the second accused's vehicle was tracked and compared to the victim's vehicle's route up to the site of the hit-and-run.
Site Inspection of the Incident
When confronted with the findings of the investigations and forensic evidence, the accused admitted, according to what was stated in the investigations, to having a prior agreement to get rid of the husband using the car.
The Public Prosecution moved to the site of the incident for a photographic inspection, where the two accused reenacted, according to the investigations, how it occurred from the moment they stopped on the Dairout axis until the moment of the hit-and-run.
The investigative authorities decided to detain the accused provisionally in connection with the case, before renewing their detention for another 15 days, while investigations continue to clarify all circumstances surrounding the incident in preparation for legal action.