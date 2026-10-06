من يطارد اللحظة.. ومن يحسبها بـ«اللايك»؟ حكاية السفر في السوشيال ميديا

A well-known brand has reintroduced the (Unicorn Frappuccino) to the markets in August, after its debut in 2017, selling over two million cups in a single weekend in North America. Although the drink was available for only two days during the Coachella festival, its spread through photos and influencer clips significantly increased its demand, to the point where some simply took pictures of it and disposed of it later.

This behavior is not limited to food; it extends to experiences and tourist sites that become more about (snapshots) than real journeys. Some influencers engage in trending experiences in front of the camera and then leave without any genuine interest in the place, whether it’s a special potato dish, a famous gelato, or a tourist destination that some visit just to get an attractive photo, according to Fodors.

Travel as it seems digitally

Social media platforms have contributed to the widespread dissemination of travel information, shifting the influence from magazines and guidebooks to users and influencers. However, at the same time, they have made some experiences seem like “performances” in front of an audience, where authentic moments turn into a means of creating an ideal image that may not reflect reality.

Examples of this are numerous; one Reddit user recounted how his friends felt bored in Florence, Rome, and Amalfi, and did not enjoy the local food, while their posts suggested they were having an amazing trip. Others spoke about people visiting famous places just to take pictures and then leaving without exploring the destination.

In another example, YouTuber (Zoe Rae) and her husband left Bali after just two days, considering that influencers do not present the true side of the destination, but she faced criticism for ignoring other places that could have been visited.

When the journey becomes content

The argument suggests that travel has historically been associated with discovery, learning, and enjoyment, but viewing the world through screens may make experiences feel replaceable as soon as a new trend emerges. Additionally, the abundance of photos and information may make a destination feel familiar before visiting, prompting some to seek the (shot) instead of living the experience.

This phenomenon is not limited to influencers alone; researchers have been studying the impact of attention economy and algorithms on behavior for years, along with motivations such as the search for acceptance, fame, and social interaction. Some may find that repeating trending experiences is a way to gain followers or benefit from the spread of specific content.

It becomes increasingly difficult to separate what a person chooses for themselves from what platforms push them towards when the journey is fully documented through photos and clips, as the trending direction gives a sense of belonging to the digital community, while the phone constantly directs attention toward comments and shares.

Travel is a privilege, not a race

Data indicates that international travel is not accessible to everyone, despite the number of travelers globally reaching 1.52 billion people annually. Other data shows that 21% of the world’s population has never traveled internationally, with significant disparities between countries; 90% of Nigerians, 92% of Indonesians, and 95% of Indians have not left their countries.

In the end, travel remains a personal experience with no single correct way to undertake it. Documentation does not negate the fact that a person is living an experience that may be exceptional, even if social media makes it seem ordinary or condensed into a single image.