من يطارد اللحظة.. ومن يحسبها بـ«اللايك»؟ حكاية السفر في السوشيال ميديا

أعادت إحدى العلامات التجارية الشهيرة مشروب (يونيكورن فرابتشينو) إلى الأسواق خلال أغسطس، بعد ظهوره الأول عام 2017، لتبيع أكثر من مليوني كوب في عطلة نهاية أسبوع واحدة داخل أمريكا الشمالية. ورغم أن المشروب طُرح ليومين فقط خلال مهرجان كوتشيلا، فإن انتشاره عبر الصور ومقاطع المؤثرين رفع الإقبال عليه بشكل هائل، حتى إن بعضهم اكتفى بتصويره ثم تخلّص منه لاحقًا.

ولا يقتصر هذا السلوك على الطعام، بل يمتد إلى تجارب ومواقع سياحية تتحول إلى (لقطات) أكثر منها رحلات حقيقية. فبعض المؤثرين يخوضون تجربة رائجة أمام الكاميرا ثم يغادرون دون اهتمام فعلي بالمكان، سواء كان طبق بطاطس مميزًا أو جيلاتو شهيرًا أو وجهة سياحية يقصدها البعض فقط للحصول على صورة جذابة، وفق ما ذكره موقع Fodors.

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السفر كما يبدو رقميًا

ساهمت منصات التواصل في نشر معلومات السفر على نطاق واسع، ونقلت التأثير من المجلات والكتب الإرشادية إلى المستخدمين والمؤثرين، لكنها في الوقت نفسه جعلت بعض التجارب تبدو كأنها «عروض» أمام الجمهور، حيث تتحول اللحظات الأصيلة إلى وسيلة لصناعة صورة مثالية قد لا تعكس الواقع.

وتتكرر الأمثلة على ذلك؛ إذ روى أحد مستخدمي (ريديت) أن رفاقه شعروا بالملل في فلورنسا وروما وأمالفي، ولم يستمتعوا بالطعام المحلي، بينما كانت منشوراتهم توحي بأنهم يعيشون رحلة مذهلة. كما تحدث آخرون عن أشخاص يزورون أماكن شهيرة لالتقاط الصور فقط ثم يغادرون دون استكشاف الوجهة.

وفي مثال آخر، غادرت اليوتيوبر (زوي راي) وزوجها جزيرة بالي بعد يومين فقط، معتبرة أن المؤثرين لا يعرضون الجانب الحقيقي للوجهة، لكنها واجهت انتقادات بسبب تجاهلها أماكن أخرى كان يمكن زيارتها.

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حين تصبح الرحلة محتوى

يرى الطرح أن السفر ارتبط تاريخيًا بالاكتشاف والتعلم والاستمتاع، لكن مشاهدة العالم عبر الشاشات قد تجعل التجارب قابلة للتجاوز بمجرد ظهور اتجاه جديد، كما أن كثرة الصور والمعلومات قد تجعل الوجهة مألوفة قبل زيارتها، وتدفع البعض إلى البحث عن (اللقطة) بدلًا من عيش التجربة.

ولا ترتبط الظاهرة بالمؤثرين وحدهم؛ إذ يدرس الباحثون منذ سنوات تأثير اقتصاد الانتباه والخوارزميات في السلوك، إضافة إلى دوافع مثل البحث عن القبول والشهرة والتفاعل الاجتماعي. وقد يجد البعض في تكرار التجارب الرائجة وسيلة لاكتساب المتابعين أو الاستفادة من انتشار محتوى معين.

وتزداد صعوبة الفصل بين ما يختاره الشخص لنفسه وما تدفعه إليه المنصات عندما تصبح الرحلة موثقة بالكامل عبر الصور والمقاطع، إذ يمنح الاتجاه الرائج شعورًا بالانتماء إلى المجتمع الرقمي، بينما يوجّه الهاتف الانتباه باستمرار نحو التعليقات والمشاركات.

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السفر امتياز لا سباق

تشير البيانات إلى أن السفر الدولي ليس متاحًا للجميع، رغم وصول عدد المسافرين عالميًا إلى 1.52 مليار شخص سنويًا، كما تظهر بيانات أخرى أن 21% من سكان العالم لم يسافروا دوليًا من قبل، مع تفاوت كبير بين الدول؛ إذ لم يغادر 90% من النيجيريين و92% من الإندونيسيين و95% من الهنود بلدانهم.

وفي النهاية، يظل السفر تجربة شخصية لا توجد طريقة واحدة صحيحة لخوضها. فالتوثيق لا يلغي حقيقة أن الشخص يعيش تجربة قد تكون استثنائية، حتى لو جعلتها منصات التواصل تبدو عادية أو مختزلة في صورة واحدة.