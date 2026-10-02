The Moroccan city of Wazan witnessed a state of maximum alert after demolition and excavation work inside one of the mosques in the "Bokcharad" neighborhood led to an unexpected discovery of human remains buried beneath the mosque's floor, a situation that raised many questions and rumors among the residents.

The details of the incident date back to the moment when workers were surprised during the excavation and demolition work by the appearance of human remains preserved in a relatively good condition under the mosque's floor. Immediately, local authorities and forensic police, along with a representative from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, rushed to the scene to examine the remains, which caught the investigators' attention due to their large size, hindering the immediate identification of the individual or the date of death.

Under the direct supervision of the competent public prosecutor at the "Wazan Court of First Instance," the human remains were carefully retrieved before being transported by a hearse for detailed examinations and laboratory analyses to determine the time period to which they belong.

However, the incident did not pass quietly among the neighborhood's residents, as it was accompanied by a widespread spread of rumors talking about the discovery of a "buried treasure" and valuable artifacts beneath the mosque's walls. However, local sources close to the situation quickly denied these claims entirely, confirming that what was discovered is strictly limited to human remains, while awaiting the results of scientific examinations and forensic reports to uncover the mysteries surrounding this mysterious burial.