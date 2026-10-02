شهدت مدينة وزان المغربية حالة استنفار قصوى، بعد أن قادت أعمال الهدم والحفر داخل أحد مساجد حي «بوكشراد» إلى اكتشاف غير متوقع تمثل في بقايا رفات بشرية مدفونة تحت الأرضية، في واقعة أثارت كثيراً من التساؤلات والشائعات بين السكان.

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى لحظة فوجئ فيها العمال أثناء أعمال الحفر والهدم بظهور رفات بشرية محفوظة في حالة نسبية تحت أرضية المسجد. وعلى الفور، انتقلت إلى عين المكان السلطات المحلية وعناصر الشرطة العلمية والتقنية، إلى جانب ممثل عن مندوبية الأوقاف والشؤون الإسلامية، لمعاينة الرفات التي لفتت انتباه المحققين بحجمها الكبير الذي يعيق التحديد الفوري لهوية صاحبها أو تاريخ وفاته.

وبإشراف مباشر من النيابة العامة المختصة لدى «ابتدائية وزان»، جرى انتشال الرفات البشرية بعناية، قبل نقلها عبر سيارة نقل الأموات لإخضاعها للفحوصات والتحاليل المخبرية الدقيقة لتحديد الفترة الزمنية التي تعود إليها.

لكن الواقعة لم تمر بهدوء بين أهالي الحي، إذ رافقها انتشار واسع لشائعات تتحدث عن العثور على «كنز مدفون» ومقتنيات ثمينة تحت أسوار المسجد. إلا أن مصادر محلية مقربة سارعت إلى نفي هذه المزاعم تماماً، مؤكدة أن ما تم اكتشافه يقتصر حصراً على الرفات البشرية، في انتظار ما ستسفر عنه الفحوصات العلمية وتقارير الطب الشرعي لكشف الألغاز المحيطة بهذا الدفن الغامض.