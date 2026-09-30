An unusual phenomenon has taken center stage in social discussions in Lebanon over the past few weeks, as several brides have resorted to renting gold to wear on their wedding night, a move that reflects the impact of sharp economic changes on the details of social occasions.

Supporters believe that this phenomenon expresses the flexibility of the new generation and its ability to realistically cope with rising prices and declining purchasing power, while others argue that the idea of wearing rented gold on (the night of a lifetime) detracts from the uniqueness and symbolism of the occasion.

Local reports indicate that the idea began by chance when a gold merchant jokingly suggested to a woman, shocked by the price of a set, to rent it instead of buying it, before the joke turned into an actual service that has gained increasing popularity.

The rental process is subject to a number of regulations, the most notable of which are paying a financial deposit, providing a copy of identification documents, and returning the pieces the next day in the same condition and weight.

Some merchants emphasize that trust between the parties remains the most important condition, and its absence renders all other guarantees worthless.

As for the rental cost, eyewitnesses indicate that the average is about 10% of the original price of the set, while the matter remains subject to negotiation between the bride's family and the merchant.