تصدّرت ظاهرة غير مألوفة واجهة النقاش الاجتماعي في لبنان خلال الأسابيع الماضية، بعدما لجأت عدد من العرائس إلى استئجار الذهب لارتدائه في ليلة الزفاف، في خطوة تعكس تأثير المتغيرات الاقتصادية الحادة على تفاصيل المناسبات الاجتماعية.

ويرى مؤيدون أن الظاهرة تعبّر عن مرونة الجيل الجديد وقدرته على التعامل بواقعية مع ارتفاع الأسعار وتراجع القدرة الشرائية، فيما يعتبر آخرون أن فكرة ارتداء ذهب مستأجر في (ليلة العمر) تنتقص من خصوصية المناسبة ورمزيتها.

وتشير تقارير محلية إلى أن الفكرة بدأت مصادفة حينما مازح أحد تجار الذهب سيدة صُدمت بسعر أحد الأطقم، مقترحًا عليها استئجاره بدلًا من شرائه، قبل أن تتحول المزحة إلى خدمة فعلية تلقى رواجًا متزايدًا.

وتخضع عملية الاستئجار لجملة من الضوابط، أبرزها دفع عربون مالي، وتقديم نسخة من الأوراق الثبوتية، وإعادة القطع في اليوم التالي بالحالة نفسها والوزن ذاته.

ويؤكد بعض التجار أن الثقة بين الطرفين تظل الشرط الأهم، وأن غيابها يجعل كل الضمانات الأخرى بلا قيمة.

أما عن تكلفة الاستئجار، فيشير شهود عيان إلى أن متوسطها يبلغ نحو 10% من السعر الأصلي للطقم، مع بقاء الأمر خاضعًا للتفاوض بين أهل العروس والتاجر.