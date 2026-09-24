In one of the most outrageous chapters of "digital audacity," a conman returns to the spotlight. The human wolf Simon Leviev, who preyed on the pockets and emotions of women through the "Tinder" app and stole around £7 million from them, today reappears with a new face and an unbelievable claim: "I am here to protect women."

The conman, who shook the world with the scandalous Netflix documentary about his crimes, has transformed overnight into a social reformer. Leviev is now planning to launch a new dating app with a sarcastic name given his history: "Safe Love."

The justification he provided in his recent television appearances seems as provocative as his crimes, as he boasts about his ability to protect women with coldness, saying: "Yes, I know how to lie and how to manipulate... and that’s exactly what makes me the best expert to teach women how to avoid conmen."

This bravado did not go unnoticed; his statements have ignited anger among American women's associations, which are now leading a significant industrial rebellion to thwart the conman's return. They sent stern warning messages to tech giants "Apple" and "Google," demanding that they block Leviev and ban his app immediately. The head of one association, Simon Newman, considered that the convicted cybercriminal's app represents a "devastating blow" to anti-fraud efforts and a new trap set to ensnare thousands of new victims under the guise of protection.

Behind this cold television smile lies a dark history of destruction. The son of an Israeli rabbi, who impersonated the heir of a diamond empire, devised an emotional "Ponzi scheme," using the money from each victim to finance the seduction of the next. He traveled on private jets and dined in luxury restaurants before fabricating false stories about enemies pursuing him, which he used to financially extort his victims, leaving them drowning in catastrophic debts. Despite his conviction and imprisonment, he spent only five months behind bars.

Currently, the outrage is escalating, as fraud expert Becky Holmes believes that the mere appearance of this "slimy and arrogant face" on screens is a brutal stab to the victims who lived through hell, and an open invitation to confront the most provocative operation in the history of digital fraud.