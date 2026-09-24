في واحدة من أكثر فصول «الوقاحة الرقمية»، يعود محتال إلى واجهة الأحداث، فالذئب البشري سايمون ليفيف الذي افترس جيوب وعواطف النساء عبر تطبيق «تيندر» وسلبهن نحو 7 ملايين جنيه إسترليني، يطل اليوم بوجه جديد وادعاء لا يصدقه عقل: «أنا هنا لأحمي النساء».

تحول المحتال الذي هز العالم بفيلم «نتفليكس» الوثائقي الفاضح لجرائمه، إلى مصلح اجتماعي بين ليلة وضحاها. ليفيف يخطط الآن لإطلاق تطبيق مواعدة جديد يحمل اسماً ساخراً بالنظر لتاريخه: «Safe Love» (الحب الآمن).

والمبرر الذي ساقه في إطلالاته التلفزيونية الأخيرة يبدو مستفزاً بقدر جرائمه، إذ يتباهى بقدرته على حماية النساء بكل برود قائلاً: «نعم، أنا أعرف كيف أكذب وكيف أتلاعب.. وهذا تحديداً ما يجعلني الخبير الأنسب لتعليم النساء كيف يتجنبن المحتالين».

ولم يمر هذا التبجح مرور الكرام، فقد أشعلت تصريحاته غضب جمعيات نسائية أمريكية تقود الآن تمرداً صناعياً كبيراً لإجهاض عودة المحتال. ووجهت رسائل تحذيرية شديدة اللهجة إلى عمالقة التكنولوجيا «أبل» و«Google»، تطالب فيها بقطع الطريق على ليفيف وحظر تطبيقه فوراً. رئيس إحدى الجمعيات سيمون نيومان، اعتبر أن تطبيق المجرم الإلكتروني المدان يمثل «ضربة قاصمة» لجهود مكافحة الاحتيال، وفخاً جديداً مشرعاً لابتلاع آلاف الضحايا الجدد تحت غطاء الحماية.

وخلف هذه الابتسامة التلفزيونية الباردة، يختبئ تاريخ أسود من تدمير الحيوات. فنجل الحاخام الإسرائيلي الذي تقمص شخصية وريث إمبراطورية ألماس، ابتكر «مخطط بونزي» عاطفي، حيث استخدم أموال كل ضحية لتمويل مسرحية إغواء الضحية التالية. وتنقل بين طائرات خاصة ومطاعم فاخرة، قبل أن يختلق قصصاً وهمية عن أعداء يطاردونه ليبدأ بابتزاز ضحاياه مالياً وتركهن غارقات في ديون كارثية. ورغم الإدانة والسجن، لم يقبع خلف القضبان سوى خمسة أشهر.

ويتصاعد الغضب حالياً، إذ ترى خبيرة الاحتيال بيكي هولمز أن مجرد ظهور هذا «الوجه اللزج والمتعجرف» على الشاشات هو طعنة وحشية للضحايا اللواتي عشن الجحيم، ودعوة مفتوحة للتصدي لأكبر عملية مستفزة في تاريخ الاحتيال الرقمي.