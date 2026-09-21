حين يتحول التوتر المزمن إلى تهديد صامت.. القلب يدفع الثمن

A comprehensive scientific study has shown that chronic stress resulting from daily life pressures can leave permanent structural effects on the heart and significantly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The study, which is the largest of its kind to date, included around 480,000 people in the United Kingdom and was led by researchers from the MRC Laboratory of Medical Sciences and Imperial College London.

The researchers concluded that chronic inflammation associated with socioeconomic status and lifestyle is the most influential factor in these changes, as the team used a blood marker known as (GlycA) alongside heart imaging and genetic data to monitor the relationship between inflammation and heart health.

According to the results published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, individuals who recorded the highest levels of inflammation were 43% more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke compared to those with the lowest levels. The examinations showed clear changes in heart structure, such as thickening of the walls, reduced chamber size, and impaired filling, which are changes that may silently develop over years before culminating in heart failure.

The study linked increased inflammation to several factors, most notably poverty and psychological distress, along with smoking and obesity. Professor Declan O'Regan stated that "millions of people may live with hidden inflammation that slowly alters their hearts," noting that chronic inflammation is associated with the surrounding environment, economic status, and mental health, and that reducing smoking and obesity could mitigate its risks.

The researchers also identified key inflammatory proteins from the families of (Interleukin-1) and (Tumor Necrosis Factor); these are targets for several drugs currently undergoing clinical trials, opening the door to the possibility of preventing heart diseases through anti-inflammatory treatments before symptoms appear.

The study suggests that combining blood tests for inflammation with genetic risk scores may help identify individuals who would benefit most from early intervention. The researchers emphasize that genetic predisposition or difficult circumstances do not mean inevitable disease, and that addressing the causes of inflammation and changing lifestyle can form an effective line of defense against heart diseases.