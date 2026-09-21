أظهرت دراسة علمية واسعة أن التوتر المزمن الناتج عن ضغوط الحياة اليومية، قد يترك آثارًا بنيوية دائمة على القلب، ويرفع بشكل ملحوظ خطر الإصابة بالنوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية.

وشملت الدراسة؛ التي تعدُّ الأكبر من نوعها حتى الآن، نحو 480 ألف شخص في المملكة المتحدة، وقادها باحثون من مختبر MRC للعلوم الطبية وكلية إمبريال كوليدج لندن.

وخلص الباحثون إلى أن الالتهاب المزمن المرتبط بالوضع الاجتماعي والاقتصادي ونمط الحياة هو العامل الأكثر تأثيرًا في هذه التغيرات، إذ استخدم الفريق مؤشرًا دمويًا يعرف بـ(GlycA) إلى جانب تصوير القلب والبيانات الجينية لرصد العلاقة بين الالتهاب وصحة القلب.

حين يتحول التوتر المزمن إلى تهديد صامت.. القلب يدفع الثمن

وبحسب النتائج المنشورة في دورية European Journal of Preventive Cardiology، فإن الأشخاص الذين سجلوا أعلى مستويات الالتهاب كانوا أكثر عرضة للإصابة بنوبة قلبية أو سكتة دماغية بنسبة 43% مقارنة بأدنى المستويات. كما أظهرت الفحوص وجود تغيرات واضحة في بنية القلب؛ مثل سماكة الجدران، وصغر حجم الحجرات، وضعف الامتلاء، وهي تغيرات قد تتطور بصمت لسنوات قبل أن تنتهي بفشل قلبي.

وربطت الدراسة ارتفاع الالتهاب بعوامل عدة؛ أبرزها الفقر والضيق النفسي، إلى جانب التدخين والسمنة. وقال البروفيسور ديكلان أوريغان إنَّ «ملايين الأشخاص قد يعيشون مع التهاب خفي يغيّر قلوبهم ببطء»، مشيرًا إلى أن الالتهاب المزمن يرتبط بالبيئة المحيطة والوضع الاقتصادي والصحة النفسية، وأن تقليل التدخين والسمنة قد يحدّ من مخاطره.

كما حدّد الباحثون بروتينات التهابية رئيسية من عائلتي (إنترلوكين-1) و(عامل نخر الورم)؛ وهي أهداف لعدد من الأدوية التي تخضع لتجارب سريرية، ما يفتح الباب أمام إمكانية الوقاية من أمراض القلب عبر علاجات مضادة للالتهاب قبل ظهور الأعراض.

وتشير الدراسة إلى أن الجمع بين اختبارات الدم الخاصة بالالتهاب ودرجات الخطر الجيني قد يساعد في تحديد الأشخاص الأكثر استفادة من التدخل المبكر. ويؤكد الباحثون أن الاستعداد الوراثي أو الظروف الصعبة لا يعني حتمية الإصابة، وأن معالجة أسباب الالتهاب وتغيير نمط الحياة يمكن أن يشكِّلا خط دفاع فعالًا ضد أمراض القلب.