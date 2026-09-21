حين يتحول التوتر المزمن إلى تهديد صامت.. القلب يدفع الثمن

أظهرت دراسة علمية واسعة أن التوتر المزمن الناتج عن ضغوط الحياة اليومية، قد يترك آثارًا بنيوية دائمة على القلب، ويرفع بشكل ملحوظ خطر الإصابة بالنوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية.
وشملت الدراسة؛ التي تعدُّ الأكبر من نوعها حتى الآن، نحو 480 ألف شخص في المملكة المتحدة، وقادها باحثون من مختبر MRC للعلوم الطبية وكلية إمبريال كوليدج لندن.
وخلص الباحثون إلى أن الالتهاب المزمن المرتبط بالوضع الاجتماعي والاقتصادي ونمط الحياة هو العامل الأكثر تأثيرًا في هذه التغيرات، إذ استخدم الفريق مؤشرًا دمويًا يعرف بـ(GlycA) إلى جانب تصوير القلب والبيانات الجينية لرصد العلاقة بين الالتهاب وصحة القلب.
وبحسب النتائج المنشورة في دورية European Journal of Preventive Cardiology، فإن الأشخاص الذين سجلوا أعلى مستويات الالتهاب كانوا أكثر عرضة للإصابة بنوبة قلبية أو سكتة دماغية بنسبة 43% مقارنة بأدنى المستويات. كما أظهرت الفحوص وجود تغيرات واضحة في بنية القلب؛ مثل سماكة الجدران، وصغر حجم الحجرات، وضعف الامتلاء، وهي تغيرات قد تتطور بصمت لسنوات قبل أن تنتهي بفشل قلبي.
وربطت الدراسة ارتفاع الالتهاب بعوامل عدة؛ أبرزها الفقر والضيق النفسي، إلى جانب التدخين والسمنة. وقال البروفيسور ديكلان أوريغان إنَّ «ملايين الأشخاص قد يعيشون مع التهاب خفي يغيّر قلوبهم ببطء»، مشيرًا إلى أن الالتهاب المزمن يرتبط بالبيئة المحيطة والوضع الاقتصادي والصحة النفسية، وأن تقليل التدخين والسمنة قد يحدّ من مخاطره.
كما حدّد الباحثون بروتينات التهابية رئيسية من عائلتي (إنترلوكين-1) و(عامل نخر الورم)؛ وهي أهداف لعدد من الأدوية التي تخضع لتجارب سريرية، ما يفتح الباب أمام إمكانية الوقاية من أمراض القلب عبر علاجات مضادة للالتهاب قبل ظهور الأعراض.
وتشير الدراسة إلى أن الجمع بين اختبارات الدم الخاصة بالالتهاب ودرجات الخطر الجيني قد يساعد في تحديد الأشخاص الأكثر استفادة من التدخل المبكر. ويؤكد الباحثون أن الاستعداد الوراثي أو الظروف الصعبة لا يعني حتمية الإصابة، وأن معالجة أسباب الالتهاب وتغيير نمط الحياة يمكن أن يشكِّلا خط دفاع فعالًا ضد أمراض القلب.
A comprehensive scientific study has shown that chronic stress resulting from daily life pressures can leave permanent structural effects on the heart and significantly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
The study, which is the largest of its kind to date, included around 480,000 people in the United Kingdom and was led by researchers from the MRC Laboratory of Medical Sciences and Imperial College London.
The researchers concluded that chronic inflammation associated with socioeconomic status and lifestyle is the most influential factor in these changes, as the team used a blood marker known as (GlycA) alongside heart imaging and genetic data to monitor the relationship between inflammation and heart health.
According to the results published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, individuals who recorded the highest levels of inflammation were 43% more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke compared to those with the lowest levels. The examinations showed clear changes in heart structure, such as thickening of the walls, reduced chamber size, and impaired filling, which are changes that may silently develop over years before culminating in heart failure.
The study linked increased inflammation to several factors, most notably poverty and psychological distress, along with smoking and obesity. Professor Declan O'Regan stated that "millions of people may live with hidden inflammation that slowly alters their hearts," noting that chronic inflammation is associated with the surrounding environment, economic status, and mental health, and that reducing smoking and obesity could mitigate its risks.
The researchers also identified key inflammatory proteins from the families of (Interleukin-1) and (Tumor Necrosis Factor); these are targets for several drugs currently undergoing clinical trials, opening the door to the possibility of preventing heart diseases through anti-inflammatory treatments before symptoms appear.
The study suggests that combining blood tests for inflammation with genetic risk scores may help identify individuals who would benefit most from early intervention. The researchers emphasize that genetic predisposition or difficult circumstances do not mean inevitable disease, and that addressing the causes of inflammation and changing lifestyle can form an effective line of defense against heart diseases.