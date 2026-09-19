تحولت رحلة مشي منفردة لرجل أمريكي يبلغ 70 عاماً إلى تجربة قاسية للبقاء على قيد الحياة، بعدما ضل طريقه لمدة 11 يوماً داخل منتزه «آيل رويال» الوطني النائي في بحيرة سوبيريور بولاية ميشيغان، وفقد هاتفه وسط منطقة مستنقعات، قبل أن تنتهي محنته بعدما سمع شخصان كانا يجدفان في بحيرة قريبة نداءاته المتكررة طلباً للنجدة.
سقوط في المستنقع
بدأ كريغ بيرغ رحلته أواخر أغسطس، بعدما استعد لها لأشهر، وكان يخطط لقضاء نحو أسبوع في التنقل بين مسارات الجزيرة.
وفي اليوم الرابع من الرحلة، انحرف عن المسار قرب بحيرة «تشيكنبون»، ليجد نفسه وسط منطقة مستنقعات، حيث سقط في الوحل وابتلت ملابسه وحقيبته وطعامه.
وتمكن بيرغ من استعادة حذائه، لكن هاتفه اختفى في المستنقع، ليصبح من دون وسيلة مباشرة للاتصال أو تحديد موقعه.
11 يوماً بحثاً عن النجاة
خلال الأيام التالية، حاول الرجل العثور على طريق للخروج، واعتمد على كمية محدودة من الأطعمة المجففة التي كانت بحوزته، واضطر إلى تقليل وجباته للحفاظ عليها لأطول فترة ممكنة.
ومع نفاد وقود موقده، أصبحت المياه أحد أكبر تحدياته، فجمع مياه الأمطار، كما استخدم أقراص تنقية المياه قبل شربها.
ووفق روايته بعد إنقاذه، صنع بيرغ باستخدام أسلاك سماعات قديمة موصولة بجهاز تشغيل موسيقى صغير هوائياً بدائياً للراديو، وتمكن من التقاط محطة إذاعية من مدينة ثندر باي الكندية لسماع الأخبار وتوقعات الطقس.
نداءات متكررة للنجدة
واصل بيرغ الصراخ طلباً للمساعدة خلال فترة ضياعه، وكان يكرر نداءه: «النجدة.. أنا تائه»، على أمل أن يمر أحد بالقرب من موقعه.
وقدّر لاحقاً أنه كرر نداء الاستغاثة أكثر من 10 آلاف مرة خلال الأيام التي قضاها في البرية، وهو تقدير شخصي منه وليس عدداً موثقاً.
وفي اليوم الحادي عشر، سمع أصواتاً قادمة من بحيرة قريبة، فعاد للصراخ طلباً للنجدة، قبل أن يسمعه شخصان كانا يجدفان بقاربَي كاياك في بحيرة «Intermediate Lake».
وعثر الرجلان عليه في منطقة تبعد أكثر من ميل عن مسارات المشي المعروفة، وأبلغا فرق الإنقاذ بموقعه.
إنقاذ جوي
نسقت إدارة المنتزه مع خفر السواحل الأمريكي للوصول إلى بيرغ، وأُرسلت مروحية من طراز «MH-60 Jayhawk» إلى الموقع.
وفي 12 سبتمبر 2026، تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ من رفعه من المنطقة ونقله جواً إلى مطار ماركيت الإقليمي، قبل تحويله إلى المستشفى.
وأكد خفر السواحل الأمريكي أن بيرغ كان مصاباً ويعاني انخفاضاً في حرارة الجسم عند العثور عليه، لكنه كان حياً ويقظاً.
وشاركت في جهود البحث عنه عدة جهات، من بينها شرطة ولاية ميشيغان وفرق البحث ووحدات الكلاب، قبل أن تنتهي رحلة الضياع الطويلة بفضل سماع شخصين نداءاته وسط المنطقة النائية.
An American man's solo hiking trip at the age of 70 turned into a harsh survival experience after he got lost for 11 days in the remote Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior, Michigan, and lost his phone in a swampy area, before his ordeal ended when he heard two people kayaking in a nearby lake responding to his repeated calls for help.
Falling into the Swamp
Craig Berg began his journey in late August, after preparing for it for months, planning to spend about a week navigating the island's trails.
On the fourth day of the trip, he veered off the trail near Chickenbone Lake, finding himself in a swampy area where he fell into the mud, soaking his clothes, backpack, and food.
Berg managed to retrieve his shoe, but his phone disappeared in the swamp, leaving him without a direct means of communication or a way to determine his location.
11 Days in Search of Survival
In the following days, the man tried to find a way out, relying on a limited amount of dried food he had with him, and he had to reduce his meals to make them last as long as possible.
As the fuel for his stove ran out, water became one of his biggest challenges; he collected rainwater and used purification tablets before drinking it.
According to his account after being rescued, Berg fashioned a primitive radio antenna using old headphone wires connected to a small music player, managing to pick up a radio station from Thunder Bay, Canada, to hear news and weather forecasts.
Repeated Calls for Help
Berg continued to shout for help during his time lost, repeatedly calling out, "Help... I'm lost," hoping someone would pass by his location.
He later estimated that he repeated the distress call more than 10,000 times during the days he spent in the wilderness, a personal estimate and not a documented number.
On the eleventh day, he heard voices coming from a nearby lake, so he returned to shouting for help, before being heard by two people kayaking in Intermediate Lake.
The two men found him over a mile away from known hiking trails and reported his location to rescue teams.
Aerial Rescue
The park management coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard to reach Berg, and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was sent to the site.
On September 12, 2026, rescue teams were able to lift him from the area and airlift him to Marquette Regional Airport before transferring him to the hospital.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Berg was injured and suffering from hypothermia when found, but he was alive and alert.
Several agencies participated in the search efforts, including the Michigan State Police, search teams, and dog units, before the long ordeal of being lost ended thanks to two people hearing his calls in the remote area.