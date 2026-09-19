تحولت رحلة مشي منفردة لرجل أمريكي يبلغ 70 عاماً إلى تجربة قاسية للبقاء على قيد الحياة، بعدما ضل طريقه لمدة 11 يوماً داخل منتزه «آيل رويال» الوطني النائي في بحيرة سوبيريور بولاية ميشيغان، وفقد هاتفه وسط منطقة مستنقعات، قبل أن تنتهي محنته بعدما سمع شخصان كانا يجدفان في بحيرة قريبة نداءاته المتكررة طلباً للنجدة.

سقوط في المستنقع

بدأ كريغ بيرغ رحلته أواخر أغسطس، بعدما استعد لها لأشهر، وكان يخطط لقضاء نحو أسبوع في التنقل بين مسارات الجزيرة.

وفي اليوم الرابع من الرحلة، انحرف عن المسار قرب بحيرة «تشيكنبون»، ليجد نفسه وسط منطقة مستنقعات، حيث سقط في الوحل وابتلت ملابسه وحقيبته وطعامه.

وتمكن بيرغ من استعادة حذائه، لكن هاتفه اختفى في المستنقع، ليصبح من دون وسيلة مباشرة للاتصال أو تحديد موقعه.

11 يوماً بحثاً عن النجاة

خلال الأيام التالية، حاول الرجل العثور على طريق للخروج، واعتمد على كمية محدودة من الأطعمة المجففة التي كانت بحوزته، واضطر إلى تقليل وجباته للحفاظ عليها لأطول فترة ممكنة.

ومع نفاد وقود موقده، أصبحت المياه أحد أكبر تحدياته، فجمع مياه الأمطار، كما استخدم أقراص تنقية المياه قبل شربها.

ووفق روايته بعد إنقاذه، صنع بيرغ باستخدام أسلاك سماعات قديمة موصولة بجهاز تشغيل موسيقى صغير هوائياً بدائياً للراديو، وتمكن من التقاط محطة إذاعية من مدينة ثندر باي الكندية لسماع الأخبار وتوقعات الطقس.

نداءات متكررة للنجدة

واصل بيرغ الصراخ طلباً للمساعدة خلال فترة ضياعه، وكان يكرر نداءه: «النجدة.. أنا تائه»، على أمل أن يمر أحد بالقرب من موقعه.

وقدّر لاحقاً أنه كرر نداء الاستغاثة أكثر من 10 آلاف مرة خلال الأيام التي قضاها في البرية، وهو تقدير شخصي منه وليس عدداً موثقاً.

وفي اليوم الحادي عشر، سمع أصواتاً قادمة من بحيرة قريبة، فعاد للصراخ طلباً للنجدة، قبل أن يسمعه شخصان كانا يجدفان بقاربَي كاياك في بحيرة «Intermediate Lake».

وعثر الرجلان عليه في منطقة تبعد أكثر من ميل عن مسارات المشي المعروفة، وأبلغا فرق الإنقاذ بموقعه.


إنقاذ جوي

نسقت إدارة المنتزه مع خفر السواحل الأمريكي للوصول إلى بيرغ، وأُرسلت مروحية من طراز «MH-60 Jayhawk» إلى الموقع.

وفي 12 سبتمبر 2026، تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ من رفعه من المنطقة ونقله جواً إلى مطار ماركيت الإقليمي، قبل تحويله إلى المستشفى.

وأكد خفر السواحل الأمريكي أن بيرغ كان مصاباً ويعاني انخفاضاً في حرارة الجسم عند العثور عليه، لكنه كان حياً ويقظاً.

وشاركت في جهود البحث عنه عدة جهات، من بينها شرطة ولاية ميشيغان وفرق البحث ووحدات الكلاب، قبل أن تنتهي رحلة الضياع الطويلة بفضل سماع شخصين نداءاته وسط المنطقة النائية.