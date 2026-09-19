An American man's solo hiking trip at the age of 70 turned into a harsh survival experience after he got lost for 11 days in the remote Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior, Michigan, and lost his phone in a swampy area, before his ordeal ended when he heard two people kayaking in a nearby lake responding to his repeated calls for help.

Falling into the Swamp

Craig Berg began his journey in late August, after preparing for it for months, planning to spend about a week navigating the island's trails.

On the fourth day of the trip, he veered off the trail near Chickenbone Lake, finding himself in a swampy area where he fell into the mud, soaking his clothes, backpack, and food.

Berg managed to retrieve his shoe, but his phone disappeared in the swamp, leaving him without a direct means of communication or a way to determine his location.

11 Days in Search of Survival

In the following days, the man tried to find a way out, relying on a limited amount of dried food he had with him, and he had to reduce his meals to make them last as long as possible.

As the fuel for his stove ran out, water became one of his biggest challenges; he collected rainwater and used purification tablets before drinking it.

According to his account after being rescued, Berg fashioned a primitive radio antenna using old headphone wires connected to a small music player, managing to pick up a radio station from Thunder Bay, Canada, to hear news and weather forecasts.

Repeated Calls for Help

Berg continued to shout for help during his time lost, repeatedly calling out, "Help... I'm lost," hoping someone would pass by his location.

He later estimated that he repeated the distress call more than 10,000 times during the days he spent in the wilderness, a personal estimate and not a documented number.

On the eleventh day, he heard voices coming from a nearby lake, so he returned to shouting for help, before being heard by two people kayaking in Intermediate Lake.

The two men found him over a mile away from known hiking trails and reported his location to rescue teams.



The park management coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard to reach Berg, and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was sent to the site.

On September 12, 2026, rescue teams were able to lift him from the area and airlift him to Marquette Regional Airport before transferring him to the hospital.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Berg was injured and suffering from hypothermia when found, but he was alive and alert.

Several agencies participated in the search efforts, including the Michigan State Police, search teams, and dog units, before the long ordeal of being lost ended thanks to two people hearing his calls in the remote area.